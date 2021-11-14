You V YouTube show - A perfect blend of quizzing, thrill and entertainment on YouTube

A quiz show called ‘You V YouTube’ has been launched on 9th October’2021 produced by Fremantle. Hosted by Gaurav Kapur, with some of India's most popular content creators playing quiz masters, the show launches new episodes every Sat-Sun at 7 pm on YouTube.
There's something about quiz shows that continue to entertain and captivate audiences. They're the first form of a reality show; The anticipation of the question, the thrill of knowing the answer and the feeling of triumph when it is declared correct makes the quiz show very exciting. It is more delightful and rewarding when there is attractive prize money linked with every correct answer.
Moreover, it becomes even more interesting when you watch, learn and participate on YouTube - the most popular video platform on the planet. Yes, you read it right! A YouTube Original produced by Fremantle, ‘You V YouTube’ has been launched on 9th October’2021. Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of content in the world. The show is hosted by Indian television presenter Gaurav Kapur. Gaurav is a famous Indian celebrity well known as an actor, show host, sports presenter, video jockey and TV anchor. He came to the limelight by compering the IPL show. With his natural humorous speech and playful, friendly banter, he has already raised the entertainment quotient of the show. The show is available for viewing on youtube.com/youvyoutube.
‘You V YouTube’ quiz show is already gaining popularity for its unique and refreshing new format that blends quizzing with entertainment. Shot completely in a virtual setting, this show allows people to play, learn and participate from home. The quiz covers a wide range of subjects from Science, General Knowledge and Math to English, Travel, Food and Technology, with a novel and fun gameplay that tests contestants' practical knowledge and skill beyond simply trivia.
In this show, some of India's most popular content creators are playing quiz masters. The questions to the contestants are posed by YouTube Creators, each of whom is a subject matter expert, including Ganesh Pai (Math), Roshni Mukherjee (Science), Gaurav Chaudhary (Technology), Arun Krishnamurthy (Environment), Gaurav Garg (General Knowledge), Ceema Picardo (English Language & Literature), Nidhi Mohan Kamal (Health & Wellness), Sucharita Tyagi (Music & Movies) and Reena D'Souza (Sports). The contestants are selected through an online audition process. On the show, they must answer ten questions across ten different subjects, each asked by a different YouTube Creator, for an opportunity to win over Rs. Ten Lakhs. For every rupee of prize money earned by the contestant, the show will make a matching contribution towards Covid relief.
The quiz show starts with ‘Ground Zero’ with a player pool of 5 called pool of challengers. To select the first challenger, one question is posed by the show anchor with four options, and contestants will get 10 seconds to answer correctly. The contestant who gets the correct answer becomes the first challenger. The rest of the four challengers in the pool will continue to play along and can always have a chance to become the challenger to the creators in case the first challenger loses. This will be decided by the highest score in the ‘play along scoreboard’. The challenger will face a maximum of 10 questions with an increased toughness level divided into 3 tiers (Silver, Gold & Diamond). Every right answer allows the contestant to earn double the amount.
Put your knowledge to the test with this fun-filled and highly entertaining show you V YouTube and catch up with its latest episodes this weekend at 7pm.
youtube.com/youvyoutube