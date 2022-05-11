Young Entrepreneur Rahul Arora breaks into the Sports Industry with Young Stars Cricket League

May 11: The success of the ongoing YSCL-Young Stars Cricket League – Third Season has made Rahul Arora a well-known name in the Sports Industry. Young Stars Cricket League is a first-of-its-kind and iconic Sportainment Event that promotes sports talent from every nook and corner of our country. Launched in 2018, the brilliant concept is the brainchild of Rahul Arora, the Founder and Managing Director of YSCL. The event is getting bigger and better each passing year.
The man is a sports enthusiast and wanted to become a cricketer once, but he couldn't pursue his dream due to personal circumstances. However, he wants to give other youngsters the right platform to showcase their flairs. He wants to promote Indian sports talent hidden in the remotest part of the country. Moreover, Rahul envisions creating an all-inclusive stage that brings together interested participants such as sponsors, investors (team owners), cricketers, audiences, media, etc., to explore the dimensions of the sporting world. With thorough research and planning, he launched his venture Nimble Sports & Events Private Limited. in 2018, collaborating with the Board of Sports in India, he organized the Young star cricket League event based on the IPL format. What made his concept different from the other Cricket league events is its core idea. The league organizers give a chance to everyone who has skills- right from someone playing for the school, club, or even non-professional.
According to Rahul, "If your goal is to work for an upliftment of sports and promote hidden talent from the remotest part of India, then be ready to do whatever it takes to achieve the same." He has open registration for his organisation for budding cricketers as young as 12 years. The management has a refined team of national-acclaimed cricketers and BCCI & ICC LEVEL coaches entrusted with picking a few world-class players from the thousands of participants registered for the trial & state level matches organised by the association. The Outstanding candidates are then selected for further grooming. The young businessman has built a platform that will provide them everything, from the best coaches and world-class training conditions to foreign exposure, branding, prize money in the annual event, and participating certificates.
Rahul Arora is already an established businessman who owns and runs a high-quality web development, web designing, mobile application development, and Internet marketing solutions company- Nimble Info Solutions. The 26-year-old young and dynamic entrepreneur from New Delhi has already achieved excellence in this industry by serving renowned corporate clients because of his professionalism and integrity. Rahul knew very early on that he wanted to be in sports and digital marketing and has worked tirelessly to combine the two.
His venture benefits not only budding cricketers as they get a chance to play national-level matches but also sponsors & investors who get a brand promotion and financial returns in no time. The matches are telecasted live on Youtube till this season. The association plans to get television rights in the upcoming year. Presently as there is no other setup like that of YSCL in the country, the concept is undoubtedly winning the race. So, if you are an aspirant or a sponsor, get in touch with the league for generating the next level Brand Value.
Young Entrepreneur Rahul Arora breaks into the Sports Industry with Young Stars Cricket League
May 11: The success of the ongoing YSCL-Young Stars Cricket League – Third Season has made Rahul Arora a well-known name in the Sports Industry. Young Stars Cricket League is a first-of-its-kind and iconic Sportainment Event that promotes sports talent from every nook and corner of our country. Launched in 2018, the brilliant concept is the brainchild of Rahul Arora, the Founder and Managing Director of YSCL. The event is getting bigger and better each passing year.