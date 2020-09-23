Young Entrepreneur Rishiraj Singh Sehgal comes to the rescue as 'Cyber Saviour'

Success and security are two major goals of every individual and business. The rapidly growing digital age has instigated digital problems that need modern solutions. In the current scenario, every individual and business is vulnerable to a cyber-attack. Cybersecurity has now become one of the primary essentials. In this situation, people like Rishiraj Singh Sehgal comes to the rescue with cybersecurity companies like Cybernetiv that plays the role of a saviour.
Proficient entrepreneur Rishiraj Singh Sehgal, driven by his optimistic aptitude and influential passion, started his career at the age of 25 by setting his feet into the world of hospitality. After massive success at it, Rishi started exploring his skills and efforts into various other fields. Currently, he partners various ventures related to Cybersecurity, Nightlife, Luxury & lifestyle beside hospitality. He owns a famous restaurant in Mumbai named 'Sardaarji', which has shown immense growth in a short span of time. As a hotelier, Rishi has served various celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Zakir Khan and Robert Hoffman among other prominent celebs. He has mastered everything that he opted.
Rishi's inclination towards technology dragged him towards cybersecurity. Holding the responsibility of being a Vice President of Cybernetiv, Rishi puts his best foot forward. He aces the cyber security services through his extensive research and intensive skills. Whether it is sourced through human errors or technological defects, Cybernetiv keeps its eagle eye on any cyber vulnerabilities. It provides competent cyber protection and assures best of services. By strengthening cybersecurity, Rishi has helped numerous businesses in eradicating the risk of data theft or cyber-crime that has potential to incapacitate the organisation.
Rishi is an inspiration to many who aspires to experiment with their skills in various area of expertise. He believes that undaunted belief in oneself amalgamated with genuine efforts can lead to huge achievements in whatsoever field opted. His great spirited and optimistic take on every life incidents and happenings resulted in making him one of the most resilient entrepreneurs in India.