Your child's dreams are now just an investment away!

This child education plan has been designed specifically for parents who have a female kid or children. The account will mature in 21 years, with a total investment duration of 15 years.
If the recipient marries before the end of the 21 years, the SSY account may be cancelled.
2.PPF
With a duration of 15 years, this is also a smart, safe, and secure manner of investing. Several banks allow you to establish a PPF account. The annual investment for this kind of account runs between INR 500 and INR 1.5 lakh.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, or SSY, is a welfare plan developed as part of the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. Purchasing this kid insurance plan enables parents or legal guardians to provide financial protection for a female child aged ten or less.
Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a girl's account may be created in any commercial or public sector bank for 21 years. The investment term under SSY is 21 years, beginning with the account's inception date.
What is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana?
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a government-sponsored savings program to improve the lives of female children in India by providing them with a financially secure future.
This deposit system will assist you in making regular savings for your young daughter. You may build up a substantial corpus over time by making frequent deposits. This corpus may be used to help your female child achieve her aspirations, such as schooling or marriage.
It is one of the programmes announced by the government as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, launched in 2015. Other introduced programmes were the 'Dhanlakshmi Scheme' and the 'Ladli Scheme.'
Benefits of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
1.High Interest
Sukanya Samriddhi Account has a greater interest rate than other Savings Plans that provide financial stability for girls.
The government releases the relevant interest rate for that fiscal year each year, although the interest on your assets is compounded annually. The assets in your Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will have multiplied by the power of compounding by the time you reach adulthood.
2.Significant Tax Savings
Contributions to the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for your daughter's future are tax-deductible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. You may claim tax benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh invested in the plan. It is one of the most prominent investment plans with the exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) designation and is administered by the Department of Revenue (DOR).
3.Guaranteed Maturity Benefits
At maturity, your Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account balance would be given directly to the female child (or policyholder) once she is grown enough to make her own life choices.
Another advantage of investing in the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is that your collected funds continue to earn compound interest even after maturity until the account is eventually closed by the account holder.
4. Tax Benefits
If you have an SSY account, you may be entitled to tax breaks on deposits. Consider the tax advantages given by the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.
●Because an SSY account is a sort of investment, it qualifies for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. You are eligible for a deduction of up to Rs 1,50,000.
●The compound interest earned in your savings account is likewise tax-free.
●Withdrawals are tax-free as well. As a result, after your account matures, you may withdraw the funds without penalty.
Best Child Education Plans In India
There are several sorts of investment opportunities available in the market that concentrate on kid development. A child education plan guarantees a well-directed and well-organized investing strategy. The following are the top child education plans in India:
1.Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme (SSY)
3. Mutual Funds
Maintaining a SIP, or Systematic Investment Plan is a unique child education plan. Equity mutual funds are the most excellent option. If the parents create an MF account in the kid's name, the youngster will be the only owner. The possibility of a joint account is not common in this area.
4.Fixed and Recurring Deposit
This traditional way of saving, guaranteed with a set interest rate, has zero risk, resulting in modest returns in comparison. Furthermore, the interest is taxed. As a result, this kind of investment is suitable for achieving short-term objectives.
Wrapping It Up
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is one of the most significant investment options for you to generate a suitable corpus for your daughter when she reaches the age of 18. A governmental guarantee backs the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and its EEE status indicates that it benefits both parents and female children.
Invest in the best child education plan to secure your child’s future and prepare them to establish their dream career!