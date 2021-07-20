Youtuber and actor Producer Dxx wishes to work in Pollywood

In recent times, the Pollywood industry has created a craze among the audience for their amazing content and screenplay. Producer Dxx, an upcoming actor who came into the spotlight after his videos ‘Kot Wale Sant' and ‘Jhona Officer Kutapa' went viral. Meanwhile, Producer Dxx, a renowned actor and Youtuber wishes to do Pollywood movies. The tremendous actor has expressed plans to work for the movies. His acting and presence in the ‘Kot Wale Sant' has already started to charm the audience. It would surely be interesting to see how the actor spread his magic in the industry.
The actor thinks the Pollywood industry has emerged as a blessing for the entertainment industry at the time of the pandemic.
“I have loved acting since I was a child and started making videos at a very early age. However, I created my own Youtube channel in 2016. People liked my acting and gave a huge love to my content. My family was not very supportive but I never left my passion for acting. Later, when I got success, they finally supported me and encouraged me to make acting as a profession”, said Producer Dxx.
He further stated that, “I still remember when I started my journey as a Youtuber, I used to share my videos on different social media platforms, including such as Facebook, twitter and Instagram. I am thankful to God that he made me so capable to achieve my dreams with my hard work.”
The journey of Producer continues to inspire the youngsters of not only Punjab but of India as well. Today, Producer Dxx is a national icon and motivates the youth of India, mainly Punjab. Producer did schooling from Government Senior Secondary School in Kot Duna. Later, I pursued a bachelor's degree from Nehru Memorial College of Mansa and did my masters from the same college.
Producer creates videos with his actor friends -- TheJagtar Deol, Amrit Sidhu, Baggi Don, Pirtpal Sidhu. It is important to mention that Producer Dxx gave employment to over 10 to 12 persons through Youtube. He is passionate about making unique videos. Soon he will be announcing his upcoming projects.