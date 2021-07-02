YouTuber Ankur Raghav Helping OTT Platforms to Prosper in the Streaming Industry

Ankur Raghav is among the creative geeks who have been deep-rooted into things like filmmaking and acting. He has remained active on different social media platforms and thus was able to attract a good number of people to his channel. He made sure to explore social media tools and slowly and steadily with interesting and intriguing content, he was able to multiply his subscribers on his YouTube channel. This makes him a content-driven man, which further engages him to help several OTT platforms to sustain and do better in the streaming medium.
Ankur runs a couple of channels on YouTube, however, the well-known one remains - Naughty World wherein he deals in producing short films on several issues. He got an overwhelming response for every video he posted that further soared the subscribers of his channel. Using satire, memes, and trolls, he was able to assure high-quality stuff before the audience, giving some of the best content to his audience. He was not only able to retain his existing subscribers but at the time, was able to draw more audience for the same.
With humorous content and short films, he was able to create a good buzz around his audience. His only idea about embarking with Naughty World was to create quality and viral content just to ensure that you have a good time along with loads of excitement and fun elements. Amidst all the lockdown, he kept his channel going with great guns with loads of positive energy and laughter making things unique. He gives the credit of his success to his fans or followers along with his team who has left no stone unturned to keep the ball rolling and last to his family who seemed to have supported all the way. He is competitive enough to help several OTT platforms to prosper in the streaming landscape.