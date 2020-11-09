YouTuber Vinayak Mali aka Dadus’s YouTube Channel Hits A Milestone of 1.42 Million Subscribers

Making a person sad is very easy, making them laugh is hard. Vinayak Mali aka Dadus has the power to lift up the mood in any stressful situation. Today where maximum comedy content is seen to be using swearing and slang language, YouTuber Vinayak Mali aka Dadus’s videos are a perfect example of clean comedy. Creating comedy content without swearing seems very challenging now but Vinayak does it effortlessly. His channel, a regional comedy channel, specially Agri-Koli channel hits a milestone of 1.42 million subscribers. It’s definitely an achievement worth praising. His videos are a laughter ride for sure.
Vinayak Mali aka Dadus is a celebrity with whom the audience connects the most. They love him unconditionally and of course Vinayak reciprocates their love with the same warmth and his amazing content. The language he uses has a unique flavor of city language and Agri-Koli language. The mixture of these two languages makes it more interesting. He offers a variety of content on his YouTube channel. His most loved Dadus series shows the light hearted situations of an Agri-Koli common man in that specific language which attracts and connects more people. His Sheth Manus series is inspired by a few people who he has observed in childhood. A gold studded simple man who lives his life in a royal style. Majhi Bayko series shows the adjustments and struggles of married life. Just like that Kantabai and his other creative content shows the various light hearted and comic characters as well as situations. Not only his comedy but the music and songs he uses fits apt to the situations. Vinayak creates his content very carefully yet dedicatedly.
When Vinayak started his YouTube channel at that time there were not much of Marathi and especially Agri-Koli content creators. Vinayak started this YouTube channel for his audition videos. He has given many auditions for various Bollywood films but his luck didn’t work, because destiny had different plans for him. This simple boy started creating videos, few for auditions, few for fun and soon his videos got viral; and Vinayak became a super hit and most loved YouTuber in no time.
Comedy is a genre which attracts and entertains everyone. Yes, it’s difficult to make someone laugh but Vinayak has the perfect understanding of how to do it. The most important things his fans love about him is his simplicity, his humble nature and the type of content he creates. He mostly uses Agri-Koli language in his videos but not a typical language. He has created a beautiful blend of bit of a city language and Agri-Koli language.He shares a special and a very close bond with his fans and they too enjoy his content. His light hearted comedy content gives a joyful experience to the audience. people feel connected to his content; because of his language, innocence, simplicity, his perfect scene of comedy and many more things. He knows his responsibility towards his audience and that’s why he has decided to keep entertaining them with more creative and variety content. His few projects are in pipeline and it shall be revealed soon.