Yuva Unstoppable-Amitabh Shah provides shelter to more than 5000 homeless

Amitabh Shah’s non-profit, Yuva Unstoppable, recently distributed tarpaulin sheets providing shelter to more than 5000 poor and homeless. As the winter is approaching the country, a growing number of experts predict COVID-19 to be more fatal. Additionally, a recent study published by Yale School of Medicine concluded that people living on the streets or homeless are under high risk of succumbing to the severe disease. They are 10 times more likely, than the general population, to die due to the pandemic. India has an estimated 1.8 million homeless people.
Tarpaulin Distribution Drive
Realising the dire situation, Yuva Unstoppable diversified its COVID-19 relief net. It immediately deployed Teams to identify clusters where swarms of homeless people lived and launched the tarpaulin distribution drive. Tarpaulin sheets are the fastest way to build a sturdy roof. Be it the scorching heat in summers, pouring downpours in monsoon or the cold waves of chilly winters, the all-weather sheets provide protection in all extremes. The sheets have proved to be a double blessing for the under-served who are currently reeling under the dual crisis of COVID-19 and lockdown.
During one of the distribution drives in a slum area, Aakash, a 10-year old shared: "I dreamt of building a home for my family. I had also started working towards it. I collected some bamboo sticks by selling a camel. All I needed was some sheets to spread on the bamboo now. That's exactly when I met the young members of Team Yuva. They gave me a tarpaulin sheet which made my home complete and my dream come true. Thank you, Yuva Unstoppable!"
Amitabh Shah, founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of Yuva Unstoppable said: "As we started reaching out to more and more needy across the country during the pandemic, we realised that they were facing humanitarian crisis on multiple fronts. While many were forced to sleep empty stomach after losing jobs, there were others who did not have a roof over their heads. This is when we decided to launch the tarpaulin distribution drive to protect some of the most vulnerable and affected. Soon some generous philanthropists joined us and we were able to build homes for thousands.”
COVID-19 Response - Yuva Unstoppable
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Yuva Unstoppable has allied with various corporates to provide ration and hygiene kits to benefit about 300,000 frontline warriors (police & health workers) and people from marginalized communities across states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi/Gurgaon, Punjab, Chandigarh, UP, Karnataka, West Bengal, and many more. Additionally, it has also empowered hundreds of youth scholars through online mentoring sessions.
About Yuva Unstoppable
Yuva Unstoppable is a reputed non-profit organization based out of India. It empowers various disadvantaged sections of the society in India. The interventions include better sanitation and hygiene facilities, improved drinking water facilities, scholarships, digital classrooms and behaviour-change training). We have impacted over 800,000 less privileged children and transformed over 1,800 schools since 2005 in partnership with 100 plus top corporates.