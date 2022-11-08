Zach Lu Acquires the Grand Finale of Nautilus Pieces — the 5711 Auction and its Charitable Component

Earlier this year, long-time New York horology enthusiast and watch collector Zach Lu, or @zachattack__25 to his 82.9K avid social media fans, became the unexpected owner of the alluring Patek Philippe Tiffany Nautilus 5711.
Once CEO Thierry Stern had announced that Tiffany’s version of Patek’s signature steel sportwatch would bring the curtain down on the Nautilus, watch collectors all over the world coveted the limited edition model. And they wanted the watch for more than just its dramatic blue dial and elegant satin-finished bezel and steel link bracelet. As Zach Lu explained, the 5711 epilogue edition has a special co-signed dial, stamped with both Tiffany & Co. and Patek Philippe designations. It celebrates the enduring 170 year partnership between Tiffany and Patek. Owning any luxury co-signed dial is a collecting coup, but for Zach, the blue Nautilus is special in the way it fuses Patek, Tiffany and LVMH–by LVMH’s recent acquisition of the jeweler’s brand–and represents the “holy trinity of luxury and finer goods”. And once its prestigious lineage was coupled with its unparalleled exclusivity–Patek only made 170 pieces, solely for Tiffany & Co. boutiques in New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco–the watch became one the most unobtainable, famous and sought after timepieces in the horological world.
When the auction hammer came down on the first-ever Tiffany and Patek co-signed model, Zach Lu broke his usual bidding style of telephonic anonymity, and appeared in person at the Phillips Auction House on December 11th, 2021. He recalls the 14 tense minutes when the coveted watch sat under the hammer. “It was electric,” he said. “I had originally intended to go as high as $3 million or $4 million at most, but as things got heated I went up to $5.1 million.” The watch eventually went to an anonymous phone bidder for $6.5 million inclusive of the commission costs. Empty-handed and perhaps needing a consolatory cigarette, Zach excused him and stepped outside to smoke.
But Zach Lu didn’t know he would get another chance to possess the watch that had just become the 9th most expensive auction timepiece in history. High Management at Tiffany & Co. saw the 31-year-old collector nursing his lone cigarette and called out in greeting. Their rendezvous was short; Tiffany Management thanked Zach for his support and went on their way. But six weeks later, when the original buyer abruptly dropped from the race for the watch, they would remember the young smoker.
After Zach Lu left the auction house, he asked Thierry Stern, whom Zach knew quite well by virtue of his long-time VIP buyer status at Patek Geneva, for an allocation. Stern refused. “It’s really all in Tiffany’s hands,” he said. But six weeks later, Stern and Tiffany Management identified Zach among the underbidders, as the collector with the strongest buying history. They offered him the watch for his original highest bid, and told him to take the weekend to think. But Zach Lu had an answer fired to go within the hour; he couldn’t miss out on the crowning Nautilus. And as an added perk, Tiffany also gave Zach a bonus gift of a T-shirt and Tiffany bracelet. Zach Lu hopes that sealing this deal signifies the start of “a long and exciting relationship with Tiffany”.
Zach Lu is, of course, aware of the controversy generated by Tiffany Nautilus. Hodinkee reports that critics, even among the luxury watch world, have berated the piece’s exclusivity, hype, and pop culture status–as Zach mentioned two of the remaining 169 pieces have already been worn by Jay-Z and LeBron James. And perhaps this criticism was fuelled by watch collectors outside the USA, outraged by the watch’s sale, solely in American markets. Others call the demand for steel watches perplexing. After all, the 5711 is certainly not Patek’s most complex model and steel watches are produced by brands such as Rolex on an ordinary basis. But Zach Lu also couldn’t care a whit about what other people have to say. “I don’t have any feelings about it,” he said. “But, a sapphire Richard Mille goes for more than $5 million. Why should this be any different?” As he told Hodinkee in an exclusive interview after he acquired the Tiffany Nautilus, "this is the most iconic watch model by the most iconic watch brand partnered with the most iconic jeweler, now under LVMH. I don't know what more I could ask for. There are so many angles to appreciate it from… it embodies fashion, horology, jewelry, all in one watch.” And, as Hodinkee further points out, steel Patek’s are rare and coveted simply because they’re only about 30% percent of the watchmaker’s total annual production.
Zach Lu also talked about the relationship between the Tiffany Nautilus auction example and climate welfare. “I paid my final bid plus a commission,” he said. ”My total price was about $6.2 million. But the original amount will still go to charity. Patek and Tiffany earned nothing on the auction piece..” And Phillips indeed confirmed that the original sale price of $6,503,000 would benefit The Nature Conservancy, as originally intended. The global non-profit foundation’s work in climate action is reputed in 70 countries, and according to Zach “the charity component absolutely matters,” He adds, “I’ve participated in charity auctions such as Only Watch and Children Action before. It’s important. I think it’s terrific that two prestigious brands have partnered to help the environment.”
