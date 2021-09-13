Zak Zorro's Baby Dil Dena gets audience appreciation

Versatile singer and also a producer, Zakeer Hussain who is popularly known as Zak Zorro released his 4th music album 'Baby Dil Dena' in July. The artist received humongous accolades and appreciation for this new project. The album grabbed eyeballs for its unique music. The beauty of the song is that it will take the listener to trance and help them reconnect with all golden moments of life and give them a chance to revive them. It's a mood maker album since the very first song and special mention to different melodies, which is surely a treat for soulful music lovers.
Baby Dil Dena got accolades from the audience for its vivid and versatile high taste of music. Zak's previous albums namely Soul, Eternal Love and Afrolina, along with his 13 singles have garnered quite a good name for him. He even loves making fusion music. From pop, hip-hop, rock, funk, sufi, afro to jazz, qawali and contemporary; he has tried his hands on almost all the genres of music.
This global youth icon is overwhelmed with all the love and support, he expresses, "Baby Dil Dena is yet another project close to my heart. When we launched it, I was a bit nervous but as soon as all the love started pouring in, I was grateful. With different songs in this album, we initiate to help people cherish their good times. Often, due to chaotic times, we fail looking at what all good has happened to us. And here, we want them to pause a bit and relax! Thanking each one who supported me. Lots of love to everybody!"
Baby Dil Dena is available on all digital stores including iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Gaana, Saavan and YouTube. We wish him more success ahead.