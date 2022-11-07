Ziqitza Healthcare emphasis the Workers Safety at Mega Construction Sites by having OHC’s

Medical Experts at Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd says, that the chances of a fatality are 5 instances much more likely on the Construction site than in a production enterprise, and the hazard of a main damage is 2.5 instances higher. Ziqitza, as an Emergency Service Provider for the past 17 years believes that personnel medical safety and therefore workplace medical preparedness to deal with any medical immediate or emergency requirements are the most important a part of any organisation.
In cases of construction sites or any Mega Infra Project, accident statistics fall on the higher side. Due to electrocution, injuries from tools, and machines, falling from a height, hazardous substances and even nails, there have been several cases of sever accidents on site. For such instances Ziqitza’s OHC service which provides a fully equipped & functional clinic with a trained paramedic can save many lives with its prompt and timely intervention. And with this not only do employers ensure the safety of their staff, but also create a caring impression as an organization.
Through Occupational Health Center Unit set up on site we offer employers a large array of health services designed to maximize the effectiveness of your valued employees. As per Factories Act, it is a statutory requirement in Factories and Industries to have Occupational health along with physicians or doctors who are well qualified and available hands-on when required. At Ziqitza Healthcare we provide highly qualified and trained Health Professionals who are available part time or full time as per the requirements. Similar OHC projects were managed by Ziqitza Rajasthan too in the past.
Monitoring of occupational health hazards at the workplace is carried out with in-house team to ensure regularity and follow-ups. These OHCs help employees to access quality medical care and wellness while at work. Ziqitza Limited can assist you in managing manpower, day to day operations and all industrial health related compliances from time to time.
Speaking about the importance of OHC, Mr. Surendra Agarwal – CFO, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited said “Statistics suggest that at least 50,000 people die due to occupational accidents on a yearly basis in India. Ziqitza understand that each commercial set up is different and might have varies requirements and thus the service offering takes into account the infrastructure, location, number of people at any given time, hazards involved, working hours, proximity to the nearest health care facility. OHC will help in timely management of medical emergencies, boost staff morale and reduce legal liabilities of the organization in case of any untoward incident. It makes a good business sense as it is an investment and not an expense. We are currently serving over 75 leading corporate organisations & hospitals pan India to make their workplace safe. “
About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited
Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India since 2005. Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza limited Rajasthan also have appreciate Dr. Datar & his team at Ziqitza Healthcare ltd for the observations made on Safety at Workplace and Construction sites for workers. We are committed to saving lives. We do this by understanding our customers’ needs and providing the best possible solutions irrespective of their location or income. The company engages over 40,000+ ambulance network in India with services available in 750+ cities.
