Ziqitza Healthcare leading emergency healthcare company share some insights on Second wave of COVID-19

In February 2021, we in India thought that COVID-19 infection is on the wane. Initiation of vaccination in phases also brought comfort to many. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 infection and exponential growth in India has shaken us all. Let us answer few questions about it.
Why India is experiencing a second wave?
Many of the countries experienced second or third waves. This may happen in pandemics. As far as India is concerned, there may be many reasons for this second wave. It could be infections by virus mutations, behaviour fatigue in following precautions, not wearing mask, not maintaining social distancing measures, gatherings in large numbers in public places etc, remarked by Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.
What is a virus mutation?
All viruses including COVID-19 virus change their characters. When a virus replicates or makes copies of itself, it undergoes a small change. These changes are called “mutations”. A virus with one or more new mutations is referred to as a “variant” of the original virus.
What causes a virus to change to a new variant?
Experts at Ziqitza says, when a virus is widely circulating in a population and causing many infections, the likelihood of the virus mutating increases. Most viral mutations have little to no impact on the virus’s ability to cause infections and disease. But depending on where the changes are located in the virus’s genetic material, they may affect a virus’s properties, such as transmission (for example, it may spread more or less easily) or severity (for example, it may cause more or less severe disease).
What is the nature of COVID-19 variants in India?
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories that was established by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India in December 2020.
This group has found 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) including a new double mutant variant in positive samples provided by states and union territories. However, these variants have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish or direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some States. Further studies are on to monitor and analyse the situation.
Is the second wave more dangerous than Fist Wave?
Dr. Datar from Ziqitza Limited says, “It is difficult to answer the question at moment. However, it seems the infection is spreading fast which could be due to multiple reasons viz. more infective covid variant, symptomatic infected persons still capable of spreading the virus, non-adherence to precautionary measures, crowding at public places, and few more. The death rate remains low compared to other countries as observed in first wave. Children seem to be more affected in the second wave than in first wave as per observation made by Ziqitza Rajasthan.
As per experience in the first wave, Fever, tiredness, dry cough and in some breathing difficulties are main symptoms. Some patient may have symptoms such as aches and pains, headache, nasal congestion, headache, conjunctivitis, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, skin rash or discoloration of fingers or toes. Symptoms less commonly seen in first wave are seen more in second wave.However, it is better to consult the doctor if any symptom develops instead of trying to interpret at individual level.
What should I Do to protect myself?
Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Limited shares some useful tips:
• The main pillar of prevention is maintaining social distancing (of at least 6 ft.), wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, and not touching the face, eyes, nose, mouth and mask without washing hands. Vaccination is also an important tool in prevention.
• Get vaccinated as early as possible, if you are in the eligible group. Please ensure that you take second dose at appropriate interval.
• Strengthen your immunity by measures such as adequate sleep, well balanced and nutritious food, regular physical activity and exercise, reduction of weight if overweight, control of blood sugar and blood pressure level, stress reduction measures and avoidance of alcohol, tobacco and smoking.Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza limited Rajasthan.
Will vaccination protect me fully including the virus variants?
• Adequate immune response takes 2-3 weeks after completion of entire vaccination schedule i.e. after the second dose. That why it important not to miss the second dose.
• After vaccination, one should not have false sense of security and should continue to follow precautionary measures
• Vaccination may not give 100 % immunity. However, vaccinated persons if infected will have a milder disease. Chances of developing severe disease, hospitalization and death are low.
• Present evidence suggests that all vaccines will give reasonable protection against mutant COVID-19 virus
• Since the vaccines have been recently introduced, with passage of time ongoing studies will tell us more about the quality and duration of protection offered.
We have a choice to make and that is accept the reality of situation and not to let our guard down. ZHL Rajasthan has appreciated Dr. Datar’s view on prevention & precautions on Covid-19 virus.
