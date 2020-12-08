Ziqitza Healthcare Limited has served over 4 lakh road accident cases in India

A total of 151,113 people was killed in 480,652 road accidents across India in 2019, an average of 414 a day or 17 an hour, according to a report by the transport research wing of the ministry of road transport and highways.
Ziqitza Health Care Ltd (ZHL), one of India’s leading Emergency Medical Service providers came to the aid of the people of road accident patients who were affected by the roadaccident in the city or on highway. The company through its network of 3000 ambulances across multiple states which reached the spot within an average of 10 minutes of the occurrence of the mishap, to help reduce the impact of the disastrous catastrophe. The injured victims and others who were in need of emergency help were promptly transported to the nearest government hospitals. Over a team of 10,000 frontline ambulance workers works tirelessly to help victims and were successful in saving more than 4,03,512 people in India over a decade.
Road accidents are one of the biggest cause of deaths on Indian roads. As per media statistics, in India one person is killed in a road accident every four minutes. The causes for India's exceptionally high number of on road casualties include - bad road, careless user behavior, defective road design and engineering, poor enforcement of traffic rules and the lack of rapid trauma care.
With its relentless efforts to provide emergence medical care to every citizen in need, Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd. (ZHL), has served over 4.03 lakh accident victims, in which 1,24,797 were cases of road accident during winters from October 2016 to October 2019. The company, which is Asia’s largest emergency service provider, presently the company operates in 16 states, with over 3300 ambulances serving the region and operates the 108 emergency Helpline number in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Jharkhand and Sikkim. Ziqitza Rajasthan has also served a key role in saving thousands of people injured in road accidents.
Ziqitza team had studied various reports on road accidents and realized that they are one of the biggest causes of accidents in India. As per a recent report by World Health Organisation (WHO), 1.35 million people die every year in road accidents and 50 million sustain injuries. This effectively translates to one death every 3.7 minutes. Immediate transfer to a hospital in an ambulance plays a pivotal role in reducing the mortality rate. 108 ambulances have trained paramedic and drivers who ensure safe transfer of the patient and also stabiles them till they reach the hospital.
At the end of the day, you need to save the victim. We at Ziqitza believes that our ambulances should be in a position to respond very fast using Global Positioning Systems. A lot of data analytics was done to understand where we should position our ambulance.Today’s ambulances have advanced life support systems like ventilators and live streaming to ensure that no time is lost in treating trauma cases within the golden hour. Our efforts are intended to ensure that every possible effort from the time the call is received at 108 informing about the accident is crunched to ensure the ambulance reaches to the patient at the earliest as every second counts in such cases. The team has also researched and have identified accident hotspots in the districts of the states where operate 108 and ensures that the ambulances are positioned dynamically to reduce response time.
At Ziqitza great impetus is laid on training of the medical staff on board of 108 Ambulances,whose mission is to keep the patient alive until they reach the nearest government hospital. They are also assisted by a pool of doctors who provides constant support to the technicians on the road, helping them stabilize the patient. Over the years we have realized that till an ambulance arrives it is critical that the bystanders are also trained to provide first aid to the patient and increase his/her chances of survival.Thus, in order to increase awareness around ‘Golden Hour’ and equip bystanders to deal with emergency situations, Ziqitza has been conducting First Responder Programs (FRP) across the country. Through this program the citizens are taught basic life saving techniques so that they can deal with a medical emergency till more advanced care is made available to the patient in need. Over the years Ziqitza has trained over 7 lakh people in First Aid and has won Best Post-Crash Service' at the FICCI Road Safety Awards in 2019 for it’s initiative in educating people on saving lives during road accidents.
Commenting on the same, Mr. Manish Sacheti, CFO, Ziqitza Health Care Ltd., said, "As India is the second most populous country and one of the country with highest number of road accidents, there is tremendous pressure on the medical services, hence it is necessary that quality pre-hospital care is provided to a patient within the Golden Hour to increase the chances of survival. Nearly 50 percent of road accident victims could have been saved if timely assistance was rendered during the ‘Golden Hour’ and as an EMS provider, we understand the value of time in saving a patient’s life, especially in accident cases and thus the whole effort is to respond timely.Effective emergency medical service in such times plays a critical role in saving lives, we are happy to be instrumental to the cause of over 4 lakh people.”
About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited
Ziqitza had been set up with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza has currently more than 10,000 people working tirelessly, day and night, to serve people in India. Ziqitza is currently operating more than 3300 ambulances across 16 states and have served more than 30 million people till date.
To know more click on www.zhl.org.in