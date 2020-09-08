Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd bags prestigious 4th CSR Health Impact Awards 2020 under the Social Impact Category for its role in COVID-19

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) Asia’s largest private medical service provider company, recently bagged one of the prestigious awards- 4th CSR Health Impact Awards 2020 under the Social Impact Category for the contribution during COVID.
4th CSR Health Impact Awards 2020 with COVID19 Edition is designed to identify the best CSR projects & practices targeted to health, hygiene & environment through a validated process and recognize & reward new approaches, innovation, methods, techniques or technologies adopted, applied, designed and delivered in Health, Air, Water, Food, Sanitation and Hygiene segment with the potential for scaling up with larger impact benefiting living being and shaping the health of the planet.
The CSR Health Impact Awards is an initiative of Integrated Health & Wellbeing Council (IHW C) constituted to recognize, honor and inspire global businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible CSR 2.0 businesses and organizations for their remarkable CSR initiatives & practices.
By recognizing and celebrating the outstanding ideas for sustainability & wellbeing, they wish to encourage the institutionalization of sustainability. When sustainability, doing good and social change become part of our corporate DNA they become permanent and not a subset of our profit and loss statement but, the reason for it. Ziqitza Healthcare also believes in this philosophy and make efforts on continuous manner in this direction.
Integrated Health & Wellbeing Council (IHW C) is determined to increase the scope of CSR impact not only for the existing projects and initiatives but also incorporated the remarkable work undertaken during COVID19 circumstances & lockdown. Amidst the COVID19 crisis, the world is fighting against the global pandemic. Lakhs of people died, Millions are infected and the disaster continues in India. The only hope we see in actions are the Doctors, healthcare work force, our security forces, social impact foundations and individual risking their life and saving lives & livelihood on this planet.
As a responsible social organization, IHWC feels the deep need to acknowledge and recognizing these heroes and champions who are risking their life to save lives & livelihood during such global crisis. Their contribution, efforts and sacrifice are remarkable and deserve such recognition and rewards.
Ziqitza rightly fitting into the title, has been providing relentless and timely support to the victims, Ziqitza Healthcare alone has helped save more than 25million lives, and In last 6 months Ziqitza limited has transferred over 1 lac corona patients and handled over 1 million calls related to pandemic. Work done by over 8000 of our ambulance crew in multiple states had been appreciated by the jury. The nominations were evaluated by an eminent jury panel and the winners were chosen through a stringent evaluation process. The jury has many respectable names from the industry like Justice Swatanter Kumar , Ms Meenakshi Lekhi, Shri JVR Prasada Rao, Prof (Dr) Debasish Danda , Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu , Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, Dr. Prakriti Poddar and Dr Shuchin Bajaj
The award was given to Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd for its pivotal role in fighting Corona-19. Currently we all will agree that Frontline Healthworks of India are the backbone against the pandemic fight. This includes thousands of Doctors, nurses, paramedic, pathological staff and ambulance staff.
Worldwide, as millions of people stay at home to minimise transmission of any disease, whereas health-care workers prepare to do the exact opposite. In any country health-care workers are most valuable resource. They have not moved away from the call of duty even as they struggle to keep themselves and their family safe. Moreover, when the frontline becomes incapacitated, the health system disintegrates, alongside concerns for their personal safety, health-care workers are anxious about passing the infection to their families.
One of the most important part of these frontline healthcare workers are the AMBULANCE CREW who are the first to respond to patients transfer effected by COVID -19 to transfer them for testing or stabilizing them on board or during transfers to isolation wards designated by the state governments in India. Thus, bringing them and their immediate family in forefront of contacting the disease. Irrespective of the medical danger Ziqitza 8000 ambulance crew members worked round the clock to transfer over 1 lac COVID-19 patients and attending over 1 million queries at our medical helpline. Overnight we increased call center capacity to three fold, ensure social distancing training , medical training of staff on the virus , educating of the staff on the protocols, fug mentation and sanitization of over 3000 ambulances , call centres and employees. During all this while Ziqitza Management ensured safety of staff by providing safety wear, shelter, food, medical expenses and travel arrangements so that the service is not effected even for a day.
The jury also appreciated the fact that Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd has not only used ambulances to save lives but also trained over 3.33 lakh bystanders in first aid training who are equipped to act at the time of road accidents and increase the survival rate within the Golden Hour.
Commenting proudly on the win, Mr. Naresh Jain, CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, "We thank IIHL for recognising us and our efforts in India. Such awards and recognition work as an added booster to organisations that work towards the wellbeing of the society. This win is dedicated to the entire workforce of Ziqitza limited Family that goes beyond the call of duty and serves the society. We are also thankful to the state governments who have given us this opportunity to serve people during testing times like COVID-19 and our private partners for always believing in our work. We want to continue with our commitment to meeting international standards of quality in Emergency Medical Services and be accessible to all people regardless of their income."
Commenting on this accomplishment, Mr. Manish Sacheti, CFO, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited said, "We are delighted to win this award and it is wonderful to receive recognition for our constant efforts in bringing a positive change in the emergency medical response services in the country. This is an indication of our efforts taken to. We are extremely honored to receive this award and will continue to dedicate ourselves towards providing quality service to all the stakeholders and our fight against Corona."
This platform bought together policy makers, thought leaders, national and international health organizations, social entrepreneurs, and technology & ancillary healthcare service providers and also discussed the future of Indian Public Healthcare.
About Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.
Ziqitza had been set up with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza is currently operating Ambulances, Medical Helplines, Mobile Medical units and Corporate Wellness Solutions across Mumbai, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha, MP and Jharkhand. Ziqitza Healthcare has currently more than 10,000 people working tirelessly, day and night, to serve people in India. Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd is currently operating more than 3300 ambulances across 16 states and has served more than 25 million people till date.