Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd has served over 5.8 million people in the Eastern India

Dial 108 ambulance service is operated by Ziqitza Healthcare ltd in the East. Ziqitza is currently operating governments funded 108 and 102 ambulance service. Since the launch in 2013 March, so far it has successfully able to save over 30 lakh lives through 108 ambulance and more than 27 lakhs by 102 ambulance in Odisha. Patients resides both in urban area and far flung area are got benefited through this service; which is been considered as phenomenal to maintain health service of the state. The104-helpline service is also operated by Ziqitza since September 2014 in association with National Health Mission. The 104 Medical Helpline is a 24x7 medical advice helpline providing directory information, details on health schemes, a grievance redressal to millions of people 365 days.
The state government and Ziqitza Healthcare had signed an agreement on to provide free ambulance service in the state. Currently 108 emergency and Janani Express ambulance service are available in all 30 districts of the state through a fleet size of 1012 ambulances. A centralized Call Centre has been set-up in Bhubaneswar city. The ambulances are strategically located in the operational district in such a way that the entire district can be covered within minimum time. The entire service right from a person making a call to the necessary pre-hospital care in the ambulance and taking the victim to the nearest hospital is absolutely free to every citizen of the state.
In the current pandemic environment Ziqitza Limited operated Dial 108 and Dial 102 Ambulances in the state are playing an active role to ensure that the pregnant women, infant vaccination transfers or any medical emergencies transfers are not affected and we provide the same world class service to every patient. At Ziqitza Healthcare we are aware that due to corona pandemic 108 ambulance considered as the only way for transporting of patients. All workers working in the state strictly adhere to COVID-19 related regulations that are laid down by the government.
During COVID-19, Ziqitza’s frontline ambulance crew involving Driver, Helper and Paramedic are facing great challenges to transfer the patient to hospital. Due to transportation problem, some crew could not go to his home for months. Many a times resulting in unavailability of food as in many locations hotels are closed due to Lockdown. So, they are taking dry food while they are transferring a patient in refer case from DHH to MCH. Due to containment zone, the government had blocked the entry point of villages and area. Therefore 108/102 ambulance is not able to enter into the area to pick the patient where the crew walked to patient’s home and carry the patient on stretcher near the ambulance. In spite of multiple operational and human challenges Ziqitza’s crew are trained to proper usage of hand gloves, face masks and head covers. Ambulance and the state workers are being sanitized every time after ferrying a patient. 108 Ambulance service has served more people during Covid-19 than in the normal days.
During last six months, Ziqitza management also had to overnight increase call center capacity for both 108 and 104 Medical Helpline to three fold, ensure social distancing training, medical training of staff on the virus, educating of the staff on the protocols and sanitization of over ambulances , call centers and employees. Ziqitza Management ensured safety of staff by providing safety wear, shelter, food, medical expenses and travel arrangements so that the service is not affected even for a day. Ziqitza’s current direct and indirect workforce serving the region comprises of over 4000 peopleand 1012 ambulances are running day in day out to ensure uninterrupted EMS services for the state.
Expressing his thoughts CEO Naresh Jain, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, “Ziqitza has been providing emergency medical services for 14 years across 16 states in India. We are glad to have touched so many lives and continue to persevere in the service of saving lives. We appreciate the continued support extended by the state government and will continue to develop the service further along with National Health Mission. We want to continue with our commitment to meeting international standards of quality in Emergency Medical Services and be accessible to all people regardless of their income."
Commenting on the success of the numbers, Mr. Sabyasachi Biswal, State Project Head, Ziqitza Health Care Limited said “With our vision to become the leading EMS Player in the country, Ziqitza is committed to a standard of excellence which can only be achieved by selflessly serving and up skilling our technicians and paramedics to ensure that they are capable of tackling every medical emergency. We are proud to serve the people of the state for the last 8 years and are thankful to our staff and the state government for this opportunity”.
About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited
Ziqitza had been set up with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza Rajasthan too in the past has played a key role in the patient safety of operating 108 and 102 Ambulances. Ziqitza has currently more than 10,000 people working tirelessly, day and night, to serve people in India. Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd is currently operating more than 3300 ambulances across 16 states and has served more than 28million people till date.