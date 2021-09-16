Ziqitza Healthcare ltd remarks Nuisance Calls are the biggest hindrance for prompt response to medical Emergency Services in India

Ziqitza is a well-established corporate entity in primary healthcare services in India and the Gulf and has served 42 million people of India till date. In last one year served over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 patients. Ziqitza has not only witnessed but also partnered the dramatic change in the EMS scenario in India.
Ziqitza Healthcare ltd (ZHL) the operator of the integrated 108 ambulance service and tele helpline 104 in various states, remarks if there is a road accident anywhere in the state or if someone needs emergency medical care, then the number '108' comes to mind. Today this number has become the number of the service. It is worth noting that the call 108 is an ambulance service deployed for 24 hours and 7 days emergency.
But today this number has become a means of wasting time for the maniacs, perhaps they do not even realize that these fake calls of theirs can deprive a needy from the necessary help that they can get by call '108'. Due to the fake calls made by these anti-social elements, the call traffic on the helpline increases a lot, and many times the calls of the needy people are not able to reach the helpline. It sounds simple to read, but the result is just as dire. Many times people have to pay the price by losing their loved ones. These fake calls are coming from all over the state. Similar observations were made by Ziqitza Rajasthan. In the last one year, about 1.15 crore calls were received, out of which about 57 lakh calls were not service related.
Describing the entire working of '108', Mr. Chandan Dutta , Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, whenever someone calls 108 from his number, this phone reaches the headquarters directly. From where the call has come, an ambulance stationed at the nearest location is dispatched. If the local ambulance is busy, a vehicle is dispatched from a nearby town. A resource and technical officer is stationed in the vehicle for first aid to the sick or injured. People use this service during emergency medical service, and till date the '108' ambulance has been successful in saving thousands of lives. The credit for this goes to the entire team of '108 Ambulance', as well as to those aware citizens, who do not just talk after seeing an accident, but also come forward and help the victim, and immediately call 108. Before the ambulance, thousands and lakhs of citizens fulfill their responsibility together, only then the team of '108 Ambulance' is able to serve with full dedication. But a fake call made by some maniac works to spoil everyone's hard work. Thousands of fake calls are made every day by these maniacs. The number of such calls is higher in women's shifts i.e. in the morning hours. Women employees are sometimes abused and bullied by these maniacs, which is embarrassing as well as a matter of serious concern. At the same time, many calls also come for balance filling, gas tank or any other information and some silent calls also come due to which a lot of time is wasted.
In case of any accident or illness, call 108 can be resorted to. This ambulance helps in transporting the patient or injured to the hospital as well as to the referral center when referred. Thousands of people call 108 every day to get help. The service provider received about 1.15 crore calls to the company in the last 1 year, out of which about 57 lakh calls were not service related. If such fake calls were removed, then the remaining calls could also be heard, and how many lives would be saved. It could have been saved from falling into the mouth of untimely times. At the same time, some numbers were also found from which calls have been received thousands of times.
