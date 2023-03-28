India has been grappling with the issue of highway accidents for a long time. Every year, thousands of people lose their lives, and many more suffer from severe injuries due to road accidents. It is a significant public health issue that requires urgent attention and a collective effort from all stakeholders.
In this regard, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a significant step by launching a dedicated ambulance service through a toll-free number 1033. The service is available 24/7 and is operated by Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), a leading emergency medical service provider in the country.
The toll-free number 1033 is accessible from any part of the country, and Ziqitza Healthcare has made sure that the service is available round-the-clock. As soon as someone calls the number, a team of trained medical professionals is dispatched to the location of the accident. The ambulance fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by trained paramedics.
The NHAI 1033 ambulance service operated by Ziqitza Healthcare Limited covers a wide area across the North Zone, including Chandigarh, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Shimla, Lucknow, Varanasi, and East Uttar Pradesh. The service is being launched in phases, and NHAI plans to expand it to other parts of the country in the future.
The collaboration between NHAI and Ziqitza Health Care Ltd is a much-needed initiative, given the increasing number of road accidents in India. The toll-free ambulance service is critical, particularly in areas where medical facilities are not readily available. The service ensures that patients receive timely medical attention and are transported safely to the nearest district hospital. In many cases, timely medical attention can be the difference between life and death, and the NHAI and Ziqitza aims to bridge this gap. Similar thoughts were share by ZHL Rajasthan.
The toll-free ambulance service is an example of a successful public-private partnership. The NHAI and Ziqitza Healthcare have joined hands to address a critical issue and provide a much-needed service to the public. The collaboration has brought together the strengths of both organizations, and the toll-free ambulance service is a testament to the effectiveness of such partnerships.
In conclusion, the toll-free ambulance service 1033 launched by NHAI and Ziqitza Healthcare is a game-changer in the healthcare industry in India. It is a much-needed service that will save countless lives and provide timely medical attention to those in need. The collaboration between NHAI and Ziqitza Limited is an example of how public-private partnerships can address critical issues and make a significant impact on society.
About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. is a leading provider of emergency medical services in India. Their 108 Ambulance service operates 24x7, providing a lifeline to many in need. ZHL has set a benchmark in the healthcare industry with their continued commitment to providing timely and quality emergency medical services. Ziqitza Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan have also appreciated their outstanding services. The company collaborates with state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and the Gulf. ZHL's exceptional service has earned them recognition as the winner of the Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award. They continue to save countless lives and provide the best possible care to those in need.