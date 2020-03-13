Protect your savings with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

As investment markets grapple with the trinity of turmoil in the banking sector, economic slowdown and a global health epidemic, the need to protect your savings is greater than ever, before. However, as yields of high-grade bonds plummet to new lows, and stocks get hammered, fixed-income instruments like fixed deposit are becoming increasingly popular.
Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced that it would conduct Long Term Repo Operations (LTROs) to assure banks of the availability of durable liquidity at affordable rates. While this move is well-received by many financial analysts, early predictions suggest that this change will likely result FD interest rates being cut. Hence, if you are looking to add to your portfolio an FD, there is no time like the present to lock-in at the currently attractive FD interest rates with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.
Investing in this FD is a popular option as can be seen from the fact that Bajaj Finance has a customer base of 2,22,017 and an FD book size of more than Rs. 20,607 crore. Here are 4 reasons why you should invest in a Bajaj Finance FD today.
Grow your savings with safety
While FDs are known to be reliable instruments, not all company FDs are and at times, you may need to step up the risk scale to gain from higher interest rates. However, this is not true with Bajaj Finance. Here, you enjoy investment stability and security with the highest ratings from MAAA from ICRA and FAAA from CRISIL. These indicators point towards nil capital loss and timely interest payouts.
Reap returns at an attractive rate of interest
Alongside safety, Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD interest rates, up to 8.05% for senior citizens and 7.80% for new customers. The rates peak for deposits booked for a tenor of 48 months or more, with interest payable at the end of the term only. While you can use this instrument to effectively hedge your portfolio against risk and enhance your net returns, if you are a senior citizen, you can also use it to meet your post-retirement goals.
You can even choose frequent interest payouts should you require regular assistance and currently, Bajaj Finance has approximately 80,000 senior citizen FD accounts worth around Rs. 8,000 crore.
Let’s assume you want to invest Rs. 25lakh in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for 5 years. In this situation, the returns you will get vary, as per your customer type. Here’s a table to help you understand this better.
|Customer type
|Deposit amount (Rs.)
|Tenor (Yrs.)
|Interest rate (%)
|Interest payout (Rs.)
|Total payout (Rs.)
|New Customer
|25,00,000
|5
|7.80
|11,39,434
|36,39,434
|Senior Citizen
|25,00,000
|5
|8.05
|11,81,831
|36,81,831
|Existing Customer
|25,00,000
|5
|7.90
|11,56,346
|36,56,346
Flexible tenor and easy auto-renewal
Bajaj Finance FD allows you to park your finances for a tenor ranging between 12 and 60 months as per your needs. For added convenience, you can start separate FDs using a single cheque, while aligning each of them to your short-and medium-term goals. Additionally, you can choose the FD Auto-renewal option to eliminate the need of reapplying post maturity. Combined, these features give you the financial flexibility to strategize your investments and tailor them to your goals.
Monthly FDs with Systematic Deposit Plan
To help you enjoy the flexibility of SIPs without the risk, Bajaj Finance offers the Systematic Deposit Plan feature. Here, you can make monthly contributions of Rs. 5,000 to grow your wealth reliably.
Each contribution counts as a new FD and you can choose to make 6 to 48 deposits in total. You can pick a tenor ranging between 12 and 60 months for the deposits and your wealth grows at the rate of interest prevalent on the date of deposit.
Now that you know what sets the Bajaj Finance FD apart, get ready to make an investment to grow your wealth. To capitalise on the current FD interest rates, apply for the Bajaj Finance Online FD and authorise a Bajaj Finance representative to get in touch with you.