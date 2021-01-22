Punjab National Bank raises Rs 495 crore via AT-1 bonds

Punjab National Bank raises Rs 495 crore via AT-1 bonds

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 22 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 22:38 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has raised Rs 495 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The bank has issued and allotted Rs 495 crore Additional Tier - 1 (Basel III Compliant) Capital Bonds at a coupon of 8.6 per cent per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The fund was raised through unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up, perpetual, taxable bonds, which will qualify as Basel III-compliant Additional Tier I Capital of Rs 10 lakh each, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab National Bank
Banking
Bond market
PNB

What's Brewing

Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner

Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner

These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics

These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

 