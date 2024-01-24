Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank: “We will continue to make investments in technology, people, distribution and building our brand”

Mumbai: ICICI Bank, a leading private lender, has reported a 23.6% growth in net profit at Rs. 10,272 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a year ago period. The bank's core operating profit also saw a 10.3% year-on-year rise to ₹14,601 crore in the third quarter of FY24. Additionally, the bank reported a decrease in its gross and net NPA ratio to 2.3% and 0.44%, respectively, down from 3.07% and 0.55% year-on-year. These are the lowest gross and net NPA numbers in the last nine years.
Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank said, “At ICICI Bank, our strategic focus continues to be on growing our core operating profit-led provisions, i.e., profit before tax excluding treasury through the 360 degree customer-centric approach and by serving opportunities across ecosystems and micro markets.”
As of end-December 2023, ICICI Bank’s mobile banking super app, iMobile Pay, has crossed more than one crore activations by non-ICICI Bank account holders. The app provides more than 500 payments and banking services to customers of any bank. Simultaneously, in Q3 FY24, more than 73,000 new InstaBIZ registrations were recorded, a platform specifically tailored for business banking.
The bank provides more than 20 industry-specific STACKs which provide bespoke and purpose-based digital solutions to corporate clients and their ecosystems. These STACKs offer retailers, online businesses, and large e-commerce firms an array of banking and value-added services such as digital current account opening, instant overdraft facilities based on point-of-sale transactions, connected banking services, and digital store management, among others. The value of the bank’s merchant-acquiring transactions through UPI grew by 85.0% year-on-year and 20.7% sequentially in Q3 FY24. The bank had a market share of about 28.8% by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag, with an 11.9% year-on-year growth in collections in Q3 FY24.
Added Mr. Bakhshi, “We continue to enhance our digital offerings and platforms to on-board new customers in a seamless manner, provide them end-to-end journeys and solutions and enable more effective data-driven, cross-sell and upsell.”
In Q3FY24 total advances increased by 18.5% year-on-year and 3.9% sequentially to ₹11,53,771 crore. There was an 18.8% year-on-year growth in net domestic advances. The retail loan portfolio which constitutes 54.3% of the total loans grew by 21.4% year-on-year by the end of Q3 FY24. The business banking portfolio grew by 31.9%, SME portfolio increased by 27.5%, and the rural portfolio increased by 18.2% year-on-year in this quarter.
During the same period, the bank witnessed a growth in its deposits, with total period-end deposits rising by 18.7% year-on-year, reaching ₹13,32,315 crore. The total term deposits also saw a significant rise of 31.2% year-on-year, amounting to ₹8,04,320 crore in Q3 FY24, making up 60.4% of the total deposits. Average current account deposits increased by 11.6% year-on-year and average savings account deposits increased by 2.8% year-on-year in Q3 FY24.
ICICI Bank’s asset quality performed well as indicated by the decline in the gross NPA ratio. The bank’s gross NPA ratio declined to 2.30% at the end of Q3 FY24, from 3.07% in Q3 FY23. Notably, the net NPA ratio improved to 0.44% as at the end of Q3 FY24, from 0.55% in Q3 FY23, showcasing the bank's robust risk management measures. The net additions to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ₹363 crore in Q3 FY24. The bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to ₹1,389 crore in Q3 FY24. The provision coverage ratio on NPAs was 80.7% at the end of December 2023.
As of December 31, 2023, the bank has a network of 6,371 branches, 17,037 ATMs and cash recycling machines. The bank added 123 branches during the December ended quarter.
Sandeep Bakhshi said,“Looking ahead, we see many opportunities to drive risk calibrated profitable growth. We believe our focus on customer 360 degree, extensive franchise and collaboration within the organisation backed by our digital offerings, process improvements and service delivery initiatives will enable us to deliver holistic solutions to customers in a seamless manner and grow market share across key segments. We will continue to make investments in technology, people, distribution and building our brand.”