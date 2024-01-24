Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank: “We will continue to make investments in technology, people, distribution and building our brand”

Mumbai: ICICI Bank, a leading private lender, has reported a 23.6% growth in net profit at Rs. 10,272 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a year ago period. The bank's core operating profit also saw a 10.3% year-on-year rise to ₹14,601 crore in the third quarter of FY24. Additionally, the bank reported a decrease in its gross and net NPA ratio to 2.3% and 0.44%, respectively, down from 3.07% and 0.55% year-on-year. These are the lowest gross and net NPA numbers in the last nine years.

Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank said, “At ICICI Bank, our strategic focus continues to be on growing our core operating profit-led provisions, i.e., profit before tax excluding treasury through the 360 degree customer-centric approach and by serving opportunities across ecosystems and micro markets.”

As of end-December 2023, ICICI Bank’s mobile banking super app, iMobile Pay, has crossed more than one crore activations by non-ICICI Bank account holders. The app provides more than 500 payments and banking services to customers of any bank. Simultaneously, in Q3 FY24, more than 73,000 new InstaBIZ registrations were recorded, a platform specifically tailored for business banking.