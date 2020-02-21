Should you invest in FDs with NBFCs or banks?

Investing in a fixed deposit is an easy way to grow your savings, especially amid fluctuating markets, where there is no certainty of returns. Moreover, FD is a great investment option if you want to meet short- and medium-term financial goals as the tenor is flexible, ranging from 7 days to 60 months. Today, investing in an FD, on the back of multiple repo rate cuts and the introduction of long-term repo operations, is tricky, as you don’t always get assured returns.
Also, experts predict that bank FD interest rates may be decreased in the next one to three years. In such a scenario, options like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit have the edge as interest rates offered by companies tend to outmatch those offered by banks.
Nonetheless, choosing between a bank and company FD boils down to more than just the interest rate and so, here’s a rundown highlighting the salient features of bank and company FDs.
What are Bank FDs and NBFC FDs?
Simply put, bank FDs are deposits offered by banks and the interest rates here are
higher than those on regular savings accounts. Though some banks prefer that you be an account holder with them to open an FD, this is not always the norm.
On the other hand, NBFC FDs are issued by private companies to raise finances. In such cases, companies issue investors a deposit certificate promising returns at a fixed rate of interest.
What factors to consider while choosing between bank FDs and NBFC FDs?
• Interest rate offered
In general, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) outperform banks in terms of the interest rate attached to deposits. To illustrate, despite five repo rate cuts in 2019, the FD interest rates on Bajaj Finance FDs still run up to 8.10% for new customers. Both banks and NBFCs offer enhanced rates to senior citizens and with Bajaj Finance you get a rate of up to 8.35%.
Below is a table to help you understand how your wealth multiplies when you invest with Bajaj Finance.
|Customer type
|Deposit amount (in Rs.)
|Tenor (in months)
|Interest (%)
|Interest payout (Rs.)
|Total payout (Rs.)
|New Customer
|20,00,000
|48
|8.10
|7,31,070
|27,31,070
|Senior Citizen
|20,00,000
|48
|8.35
|7,56,422
|27,56,422
|Exiting Customer
|20,00,000
|48
|8.20
|7,41,189
|27,41,189
• Risk associated
Bank FDs are safe avenues and with Budget 2020’s announcement of an enhanced insurance cover, of Rs.5 lakh, the instrument is even more attractive. Company FDs, on the other hand, are riskier and if the company declares bankruptcy or suffers losses, you could lose your principal as well as interest payments.
This is why it is important to invest with an NBFC whose safety is attested for by reputed agencies. Bajaj Finance, for instance, is the only Indian NBFC with an international safety rating of ‘BBB-‘ by S&P Global. To add to this, its FD carries CRISIL’s and ICRA’s highest stability ratings, FAAA and MAAA, respectively.
In terms of popularity, as of January 2020, Bajaj Finance has 2,22,017 FD customers with Rs. 20,670 crore in FD deposits, of which 80,000 are senior citizen customers holding deposits worth approximately Rs. 8000 crore in total. This reflects the trust people have, in terms of depositing money with Bajaj Finance Limited.
• Tax benefits
While NBFC FDs promise higher rates of interest, bank FDs provide tax benefits. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act (ITA), you can claim tax deductions of up to Rs.1.5 lakh in a fiscal year on 5-year bank deposits. However, you cannot make any premature withdrawals during the lock-in period if you want to avail tax benefits. Nonetheless, the interest earned is taxable, barring that senior deduction on interest earned through Section 80TTB, up to Rs. 50,000.
• Option to invest via small monthly contributions
The benefit of growing your wealth with an NBFC like Bajaj Finance is that you can do so via easy monthly contributions when you sign up for a Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). This plan works similar to SIPs, sans the risk factor. Here, you are allowed to make between 6 to 48 monthly deposits of Rs.5,000 or more over a flexible tenor of 1 to 5 years. This option is ideal for young earners looking to build their savings while also addressing other monthly expenses.
In summary, while bank FDs are low-risk options that offer income tax benefits, NBFC FDs offer higher yields. Adding a company FD to your portfolio makes all the more sense when you consider that the new, optional tax regime urges you to think on the lines of wealth generation and not merely tax saving. When you opt for a Bajaj Finance FD, you get, apart from a competitive interest rate, the Auto-renewal facility, which allows you to stay invested for a long tenor seamlessly, and the Multi-deposit feature, which allows you to open several FDs, with varying tenors, with a single cheque. To avail all these benefits, fill the Bajaj Finance Online FD form today!