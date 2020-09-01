Someone from India Can Win ₹6.4 Billion US Mega Millions Jackpot Prize this weekend

You might have heard that American lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions offer the biggest jackpots in the world, with Mega Millions holding the title for its 2018 jackpot prize of $1.537 billion! For a lot of people who live outside America, it’s only ever been a dream to play in a US lottery. Well, we’re here to tell you that you can when you play online! Purchase official Mega Millions lottery tickets without ever leaving your home with Lottosmile.in - India’s leading lottery ticket messenger service.
Lottosmile offers players from across the globe a safe and regulated platform for playing the world’s leading lotteries.
The American Mega Millions lottery offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $88 million USD (₹ 6.4 Billion). That huge amount, which is up for grabs in Friday night’s draw, has captured the attention of lottery fans all over the world and amazingly, the winner of this enormous prize could be someone from India.
You may remember the Mega Million’s world record set in October 2018, when one lucky winner won a $1.537 billion USD jackpot. The current jackpot is not yet setting records, but winning a $88 million (₹ 6.4 Billion) prize would certainly be a life-changer!
There is no need for you to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online at Lottosmile.in.
Here’s how you could win a $88 million (₹ 6.4 Billion) jackpot from India:
1. Sign up at Lottosmile.in, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 50 lotteries available on the site.
3. Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.
4. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.
How Lottosmile.in works
Lottosmile.in is a lottery ticket messenger service. Lottosmile.in uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service. A copy of the ticket is uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw and along with the site’s email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.
What happens when you win
When you win a lottery jackpot prize at Lottosmile.in, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw them at any time. If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you may need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by Lottosmile.in free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.
Over the years, Lottosmile.in has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 5 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.
The Mega Millions jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. It is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be a resident of India!
For more information how to play Mega Millions online from India, please visit Lottosmile.in.