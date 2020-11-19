Someone from India can win a ₹14 billion US Powerball jackpot prize, this Saturday, playing online at LottoSmile.in

Many of LottoSmile’s players have won Powerball prizes over the years and several of them have become Powerball millionaires after matching the five main numbers. In the upcoming draw, the lucky winner of $192 million can even be someone from India!
The American Powerball, the most popular lottery game in the world, currently offers a huge jackpot of nine figures: $192,000,000 USD (₹14 billion). It has been over two months since Powerball was last won and there is a good chance it will be won in the upcoming draw, this Saturday. The lucky winner could even be someone from India!
You may remember the Powerball’s world record set in January 2016, when three lucky winners shared a $1.586 billion USD jackpot. The current jackpot is not yet setting records but winning a $192 million prize would certainly be a life-changer!
There is no need for you to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Powerball jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Powerball tickets online at LottoSmile.in. Many of LottoSmile’s players have won Powerball prizes over the years and several of our players have become Powerball millionaires after they matched the five main numbers in a lucky draw. Get inspired by the stories of our biggest lottery winners here.
Here’s how you could win a $192 million jackpot from India:
sign up at LottoSmile.in and follow these 4 fast and easy steps:
1. Select the Powerball lottery
2. Choose 5 numbers from 1-69
3. Choose 1 ‘powerball’ number from 1-26
4. Confirm your ticket purchase by clicking
How LottoSmile.in works
After completing your ticket order, LottoSmile’s local agents in the United States will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf. Your ticket will be scanned and uploaded to your account before the draw.
At LottoSmile.in, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Powerball, Mega Millions, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more. LottoSmile.in provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.
What happens when you win?
When you win a lottery jackpot prize at LottoSmile, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw them at any time. If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you many need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.
Over the years, LottoSmile has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 5.5 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.
The $192 million Powerball jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. It is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be a resident of India.
Our customers don’t just play lotteries - they also win them!
For more information how to play US Powerball online from India, please visit LottoSmile.in. Good luck and please play responsibly!