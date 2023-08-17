Here's How To Watch 'Barbie' (2023) Free Online Streaming On HBO Max Or Amazon Prime

'Barbie' is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated sequel to Margot Robbie's new live-action animated adventures movie Barbie online for free.

Warner Bros. Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Barbie streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Greta Gerwig's latest live-action adaptation Barbie movie at home. Is Barbie 2023 available to stream? Is watching Barbie on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now: Barbie 2023 Movie Online Free

Your screens will soon look a lot more pink. After taking the world by storm in late July, and crossing more than $1 billion at the box office, “Barbie” is set to arrive on digital on Sept. 5. It’s available to pre-order on Amazon for $19.99.

Greta Gerwig’s cotton candy colored fantasy stars Margot Robbie as the iconic plastic doll as she voyages out of Barbie World into the real world alongside Ryan Gosling’s Ken. Along the way, Barbie discovers that life outside of the Dreamhouse isn’t the progressive utopia she always thought it was — and Ken discovers something called the “patriarchy.” Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell round out the cast.

The rapturously reviewed film smashed expectations with its $155 million domestic debut, ranking as the biggest opening weekend of 2023, as well as the best start for a film directed by a woman. It arrived as a full-fledged phenomenon, thanks to the marketing campaign of the year and stellar word-of-mouth to match. There was also hype from “Barbenheimer,” the nickname for the twin release date with Christopher Nolan’s dark historical drama “Oppenheimer.”

The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm. After announcing the project in 2019, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are ready to show their versions of the famous dolls. But between all the pink-themed merchandise and unforgettable red carpet fashion moments, this live-action version of the beloved characters will have a different tone than most people would expect.

The movie follows Barbie as she lives her everyday life with Ken in the fictional world of Barbieland. But when she starts to experience an existential crisis, she decides it's time to see what life is like in the human world. After going through a portal, she meets other versions of herself and Ken (which include dolls portrayed by folks like Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu). Barbie also meets a Mattel employee named Gloria (America Ferrera), who teachers her something about herself along the way.

With such excitement surrounding the movie, folks will likely want to know how to watch and stream Barbie from home. Luckily, there's a big clue. Here's where to watch and stream Barbie online.

When Is the Release Date for Barbie?

According to the Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon alongside a sneak peek of Robbie in character, the live-action film will land in theaters on July 21, 2023.

In its July release date, Barbie will be competing against another buzzy film with a massive ensemble cast with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. A nationwide event titled "Barbie Blowout Party" will allow some audience members to see the comedy a few days early, on July 19, 2023.

How long is Barbie’s theatrical release window?

Due to COVID, WarnerMedia had been simultaneously releasing films in theaters and on HBO Max (now Max) and in theaters, meaning films were available to stream on the service the same day they hit theaters.

But more recently, the distributor's films have been given an exclusive, 45-day theatrical window before hitting their streamer. The latest update is that the company will now use a “case-by-case basis” approach to determining when their theatrically-released films will land on Max.

Where To Watch Barbie Online:

As of now, the only way to watch Barbie is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, July 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Watch Now: Barbie (2023) Movie Online Free

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Max.

Although Warner Bros. has not yet announced a digital release date for Barbie, you can pre-order the movie now, so that you can watch it online as soon as it drops. Barbie is available for pre-order on Prime Video ($24.99), iTunes and other streaming platforms.

How to Watch Barbie 2023 Movie

At the moment, viewers can only watch Barbie in their local movie theater. But it shouldn't be too long before the flick becomes available for at-home viewing.

When it comes to the production studio behind the Barbie movie, Warner Bros. is distributing the film to cinemas worldwide. But the media conglomerate also has a hand in the streaming business as they also own Max (formerly known as HBO Max), which has a ton of films available. If we can infer on where Barbie will likely end up after the box office, it's plausible that it will land on the streamer.

As far as when viewers can watch Barbie online, that's currently to be determined. Most new films land on Max within 45 days of it being in theaters, as fans witnessed with the movie The Menu going to the site six weeks after it debuted. If Barbie follows a similar pattern, then subscribers can expect to start streaming the movie just before Labor Day weekend in September 2023.

When the time comes to watch Barbie at home, you'll need to make sure you're registered with Max first. The streamer offers three different plans to choose from, the lowest starting at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Once you've set up an account, you can click on the movie title page on Max's website or on the Max app.

For parents wondering if the Barbie movie is age appropriate for kids, the film is rated PG-13 for implied references and brief crude language.