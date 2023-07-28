Here's How To Watch 'Barbie' At Home Free Online: When Will Barbie (2023) Movie Be Streaming On Max Or Netflix

Summer Blockbuster ‘Barbie’ is finally here, but when will it hit digital platforms? Here's how to watch Margot Robbie's Barbie 2023 movie online for free at home.
Warner Bros. Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Barbie streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Greta Gerwig's latest live-action adaptation Barbie movie at home. Is Barbie 2023 available to stream? Is watching Barbie on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Barbie will be in theaters beginning July 21. If you're wondering how and where you can watch it this weekend, take a look at the info below. See our review of Barbie for more info about the movie.
Barbie is finally here. Find how to watch the long-awaited Warner Bros Comedy movie Barbie 2023 online for free.
Two of the summer's biggest movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, hit theaters this weekend, setting Greta Gerwig's colorful comedy against Christopher Nolan's triumphant/tragic drama. Whether you're planning to just see Barbie or booking tickets for a 'Barbenheimer' double feature, we've got you covered with this compilation of all the available info on Barbie's theatrical and eventual streaming release.
Barbie mania even helped push Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to a whopping $80 million debut due in part to moviegoers opting for the #Barbenheimer double feature.
It’s almost time for director Greta Gerwig‘s highly-anticipated (and extremely star-studded) Barbie movie to hit theaters. Fortunately, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new live-action comedy!
Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film follows the duo as they embark on a “journey of self-discovery” after being banned from the utopian-like Barbie Land. The film also stars a slew of iconic actors including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Nicola Coughlan.
Get ready to twirl and swirl with excitement as the fabulous Barbie and Ken come alive on the dazzling silver screen! The brilliant Margot Robbie will be gracing us as the one and only Barbie, while the charming Ryan Gosling will be sweeping us off our feet as the dashing (but just) Ken in this highly anticipated movie, brought to life by director Greta Gerwig. With Margot's star power and charisma, and Ryan's undeniable charm, this dynamic duo is set to make Barbie's world sparkle like never before.
Directed with magic and flair by Gerwig, this cinematic delight is sure to leave audiences enchanted and spellbound. Break out your sparkliest shoes and prettiest clothes, and get ready to join Barbie and Ken on a thrilling adventure that will warm your heart and lift your spirits in the most Barbie-tastic way!
Opening the same week as Christopher Nolan’s biographical epic Oppenheimer, the new live-action Barbie movie is drawing similar early praise and anticipation from audiences. So much so that many people are electing to double feature the releases by seeing both movies on the same day. If you’re not planning to do that yourself (it’s a pretty sharp contrast of styles), then you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to watch Barbie online.
So where can you watch Barbie? Is it on Netflix? What about Max? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Barbie movie, including where and how to watch Barbie 2023 online for free.
When Is the Release Date for Barbie?
According to the Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon alongside a sneak peek of Robbie in character, the live-action film will land in theaters on July 21, 2023.
In its July release date, Barbie will be competing against another buzzy film with a massive ensemble cast with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. A nationwide event titled "Barbie Blowout Party" will allow some audience members to see the comedy a few days early, on July 19, 2023.
Will Barbie Be in Movie Theaters?
Yes, Barbie will initially be released exclusively in movie theaters. Tickets for the highly anticipated film went on sale on June 21, 2023, and a promotional video was released to coincide with the announcement.
Barbie will be available in most theaters beginning July 21. To find when and where you can watch the movie near you, check the local showtime listings at the main theater sites below:
● Fandango
● AMC Theaters
● Cinemark Theaters
● Regal Theaters
Where To Watch Barbie Online:
As of now, the only way to watch Barbie is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, July 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Max.
When Will Barbie Be on Streaming?
Barbie should eventually be released on Max, rather than Netflix or Disney+, given it's a Warner Bros. movie. A streaming release date has not yet been announced.
Warner's last two movies to hit Max — Evil Dead Rise and Shazam! Fury of the Gods — were added to the service 63 days and 67 days, respectively, after their theatrical debuts. Should Warner Bros. follow suit here, Barbie could hit Max as early as late September.
How to Watch Barbie
At the moment, you can watch Barbie at your local theater. But like most movies these days, it should hit a streaming website in the near future.
Is Barbie coming to HBO Max?
Barbie will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023, though a HBO Max streaming date may follow this window of exclusivity.
Warner Bros. is distributing the Barbie movie, and it owns the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service. It has released a number of movies exclusively on the streaming service, and the Barbie movie could follow suit.
When Will Barbie Be Available On HBO Max?
Warner Bros. has not yet officially announced when Barbie will release on streaming, but it will go to the rebranded Max streaming service. The studio has started to develop a more consistent pattern for how long their movies play in theaters exclusively. Other 2023 Warner Bros. movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Evil Dead Rise were released on streaming about two months after their theatrical debuts. Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released on Max 67 days after it opened in theaters, and Evil Dead Rise moved to streaming in 63 days. A similar timetable for Barbie's streaming release date would mean debuting in September 2023.
It is important to note that Warner Bros. could hold off on when the Barbie movie releases on streaming if it becomes a massive box office hit. Shazam 2 flopped at the box office, while Evil Dead Rise had a strong performance for its budget but was still not a mega box office success compared to the year's biggest hits. It is expected that Barbie's box office could propel it to become of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. If audiences are still paying to see the movie in theaters months later, Warner Bros. could opt to delay when Barbie releases on Max until October 2023.
Is Barbie streaming on Netflix?
There are currently no official plans to release the Barbie movie on Netflix after its July 21 release date, though this could change in the future.
There are several Barbie movies already available to watch on Netflix including Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie Dolphin Magic, and Barbie Mermaid Power. While the 2023 Barbie movie is a bigger deal than these previous releases, this established partnership could continue in the future.
Will Barbie Be On Disney+?
Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Barbie’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, quite a few similar options are at your disposal, including ‘Enchanted‘ and ‘Disenchanted.’
Is Barbie on Amazon Prime?
The Barbie movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.
This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent out the movie digitally on Amazon. However, neither Warner Bros. nor Amazon has discussed whether or not this will be the case.
Is Barbie Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new comedy movie Barbie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
When Will Barbie Be on DVD and Blu-ray?
Hold onto your Barbie dolls! While there's been talk about the iconic movie gracing our DVD and Blu-ray collections in Fall 2023, no official announcement has been made just yet. But hey, no need to worry! Keep those peepers peeled for future updates, and soon enough, Barbie might just twirl her way into your home entertainment collection! Stay tuned for the latest and greatest news!
How to Watch Barbie Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch Barbie online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Barbie Cast
Barbie was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars the following actors:
Margot Robbie as Barbie
Ryan Gosling as Ken
America Ferrera as Gloria
Michael Cera as Allan
Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken
Kate McKinnon as Barbie
John Cena as Ken
Issa Rae as Barbie
Will Ferrell as Mattel CEO
What Is Barbie About?
Barbie is a film adaptation of Mattel's famed line of fashion dolls. Here's the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.: Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
And so you probably already know the basic plot: Barbie (Margot Robbie), the most popular of all the Barbies in Barbieland, begins experiencing an existential crisis. She must travel to the human world in order to understand herself and discover her true purpose.