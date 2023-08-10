Here's How To Watch 'Barbie' At Home Free Online: When Will Barbie (2023) Movie Be Streaming On Max Or Netflix

‘Barbie’ is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated Margot Robbie's new live-action pink movie Barbie online for free through streaming services.
The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm. After announcing the project in 2019, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are ready to show their versions of the famous dolls. But between all the pink-themed merchandise and unforgettable red carpet fashion moments, this live-action version of the beloved characters has a different tone than most people would expect.
The movie follows Barbie as she lives her everyday life with Ken in the fictional world of Barbieland. But when she starts to experience an existential crisis, she decides it's time to see what life is like in the human world. After going through a portal, she meets other versions of herself and Ken (which include dolls portrayed by folks like Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu). Barbie also meets a Mattel employee named Gloria (America Ferrera), who teaches her something about herself along the way.
Few movies in recent memory have garnered as much fanfare and excitement as Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird), the film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the popular Mattel toys Barbie and Ken, respectively. With many other directors and stars, the film might be relegated to a nostalgic children's movie to give parents a reprieve from finding ways to keep their kids entertained. But with Gerwig at the helm, along with the star-studded cast, moviegoers young and old have been thrilled by the prospect of a fun film with an artful touch.
And the box office receipts have matched! Barbie is expected to cross the $1 Billion threshold at the box office this weekend. It also helps that Barbie was equipped with a seemingly infinite marketing budget. The movie's promo includes multiple brand collaborations (Xbox, OPI, etc), a soundtrack put together by Mark Ronson, and various interviews from the film's charismatic cast (cut short by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike).
And then there's Oppenheimer. The tonal antithesis to Barbie, Oppenheimer was released the same day, and became a paired outing—"Barbenheimer"—for audiences looking for a mix of light-hearted content with a serious character-study biopic. AMC Theatres reported major sales from the joint release, with thousands of people purchasing tickets for both films. It's exciting to see audiences still have an interest in high-quality cinema, despite the pandemic and growing fatigue from more populist blockbuster filmmaking.
Now that both Barbie and Oppenheimer have been out for a couple weeks, it may be a bit easier to get a seat in theaters for yourself. But you still may want to skip the entire double feature event and wait until Barbie is available to watch at home. When might that be? Here's what we know.
According to the Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon alongside a sneak peek of Robbie in character, the live-action film will land in theaters on July 21, 2023.
Barbie premiered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023, and was theatrically released in the United States on July 21 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
In its July release date, Barbie will be competing against another buzzy film with a massive ensemble cast with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. A nationwide event titled "Barbie Blowout Party" will allow some audience members to see the comedy a few days early, on July 19, 2023.
Yes, Barbie will initially be released exclusively in movie theaters. Tickets for the highly anticipated film went on sale on June 21, 2023, and a promotional video was released to coincide with the announcement.
Barbie will be available in most theaters beginning July 21. To find when and where you can watch the movie near you, check the local showtime listings at the main theater sites below:
● Fandango
● AMC Theaters
● Cinemark Theaters
● Regal Theaters
At the moment, viewers can only watch Barbie in their local movie theater. But it won't be too long before the flick becomes available for at-home viewing on Max.
When it comes to the production studio behind the Barbie movie, Warner Bros. is distributing the film to cinemas worldwide. But the media conglomerate also has a hand in the streaming business as they also own Max (formerly known as HBO Max), which has a ton of films available. Couple this with Deadline reporting the official news, fans can expect the movie to drop on the site later this year.
"Barbie is really important for us," said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an official statement obtained by the outlet. "All of our platforms can have an impact globally ... [and] it starts with great content."
As far as when viewers can watch Barbie online, that's currently to be determined. Most new films land on Max within 45 days of being in theaters, as fans witnessed with the movie The Menu going to the site six weeks after it debuted. As David inferred, the movie will drop sometime this fall. If Barbie follows a similar pattern, subscribers can expect to start streaming it just before Labor Day weekend in September 2023.
When the time comes to watch Barbie at home, you'll need to make sure you're registered with Max first. The streamer offers three different plans to choose from, the lowest starting at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Once you've set up an account, you can click on the movie title page on Max's website or on the Max app.
For parents wondering if the Barbie movie is age-appropriate for kids, the film is rated PG-13 for implied references and brief crude language.
It's not streaming yet. But when it does leave theaters, Barbie will first go to paid VOD—where it will be available for rent on Amazon Prime, Apple, etc—and then will head to Max, where all Warner Bros. productions end up.
There, you'll be able to watch the film with a subscription.
Barbie premiered on July 21, 2023. In the streaming era, films usually play in theaters for at least a month before heading to a platform that you can subscribe to. And if the film is particularly successful, it may take even longer before its theatrical run ends.
There's no telling when Barbie will leave theaters, but we can tell you with certainty that Gerwig's film will stream on Max this fall, after it has concluded both its theatrical run and its paid VOD run.
“We really believe in the motion picture window,” Warner Bros. Discovery president David Zaslav recently said. “Let this movie go to the motion picture window, play it up, build up that brand, then have it go into PVOD. Take it through these windows of economics that have worked forever, and we think work extremely well. And then put it on Max. And when it goes on Max, we think it’ll have a very good impact, and that’ll be in the Fall.”
Currently there isn't a way to stream Barbie at all as it's in theaters. It will then be released on VOD for rental or purchase, and then finally sometime this fall it will go on Max for subscribers to watch for free.
Barbie should eventually be released on Max, rather than Netflix or Disney+, given it's a Warner Bros. movie. A streaming release date has not yet been announced. Warner's last two movies to hit Max — Evil Dead Rise and Shazam! Fury of the Gods — were added to the service 63 days and 67 days, respectively, after their theatrical debuts. Should Warner Bros. follow suit here, Barbie could hit Max as early as late September.
Barbie will initially only be released exclusively in movie theaters. However, once the film's theatrical window has ended it will be available to stream exclusively on Warner Bro's newly rebranded streaming service Max, following in the footsteps of other recent Warner Bros releases including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Magic Mike's Last Dance.
As we all know, HBO Max is no stranger to acquiring brand-new films not too long after they were released in theaters. Dune and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are just a few of these titles that the streaming platform managed to add to its lineup. Because of this, it’s safe to assume Barbie will also be a film HBO Max quickly secures once it officially leaves theaters.
What’s more, with other Warner Brothers Pictures films like Tenet and Aquaman on the site, it’s expected that the production company will continue this partnership with HBO Max. As far as other streaming platforms are concerned, we certainly wouldn’t put it past this star-studded film to debut on sites, too.
Max doesn’t offer any free streaming right now, but if you want to watch Barbie online free, there are a few bundle options that include the streaming service, including a Max 7-day free trial for Prime members.
Want to start streaming the Barbie movie on Max? The streaming service offers two different plans: Max With Ads ($9.99 per month) and Max Ads-free ($14.99 per month).
Both plans get you instant access to watch Barbie whenever it hits the streamer, and the ability to watch Max’s other Max Originals series on-demand as many times as you want.
Another way to get Max free: Cricket Wireless has a promotion that gets you Max (with Ads) at no extra charge with its $60 unlimited plan. That plan will let you watch Barbie for free online when it drops on Max.
No, Barbie won’t come to Netflix – at least for a long time.
As it’s a Warner Bros. movie, it’ll remain on Max until such time it’s licensed to another streaming platform such as Netflix, Prime Video, or another service. While technically nothing has been said about Barbie streaming on Netflix, it's highly unlikely that the film would stream there in the immediate future since it will be going to Max.
No, Barbie will not be on Disney+ since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
The Barbie movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.
This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent out the movie digitally on Amazon. However, neither Warner Bros. nor Amazon has discussed whether or not this will be the case.
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new comedy movie Barbie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Hold onto your Barbie dolls! While there's been talk about the iconic movie gracing our DVD and Blu-ray collections in Fall 2023, no official announcement has been made just yet. But hey, no need to worry! Keep those peepers peeled for future updates, and soon enough, Barbie might just twirl her way into your home entertainment collection! Stay tuned for the latest and greatest news!
There are a few ways to watch Barbie online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Barbie was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars the following actors:
● Margot Robbie as Barbie
● Ryan Gosling as Ken
● America Ferrera as Gloria
● Michael Cera as Allan
● Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken
● Kate McKinnon as Barbie
● John Cena as Ken
● Issa Rae as Barbie
● Will Ferrell as Mattel CEO
Barbie is a film adaptation of Mattel's famed line of fashion dolls. Here's the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.: Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
And so you probably already know the basic plot: Barbie (Margot Robbie), the most popular of all the Barbies in Barbieland, begins experiencing an existential crisis. She must travel to the human world in order to understand herself and discover her true purpose.