Here's How To Watch 'Barbie' At Home Free Online: When Will Barbie (2023) Movie Be Streaming On Max Or Netflix

The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm. After announcing the project in 2019, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are ready to show their versions of the famous dolls. But between all the pink-themed merchandise and unforgettable red carpet fashion moments, this live-action version of the beloved characters has a different tone than most people would expect.

The movie follows Barbie as she lives her everyday life with Ken in the fictional world of Barbieland. But when she starts to experience an existential crisis, she decides it's time to see what life is like in the human world. After going through a portal, she meets other versions of herself and Ken (which include dolls portrayed by folks like Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu). Barbie also meets a Mattel employee named Gloria (America Ferrera), who teaches her something about herself along the way.

Few movies in recent memory have garnered as much fanfare and excitement as Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird), the film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the popular Mattel toys Barbie and Ken, respectively. With many other directors and stars, the film might be relegated to a nostalgic children's movie to give parents a reprieve from finding ways to keep their kids entertained. But with Gerwig at the helm, along with the star-studded cast, moviegoers young and old have been thrilled by the prospect of a fun film with an artful touch.

And the box office receipts have matched! Barbie is expected to cross the $1 Billion threshold at the box office this weekend. It also helps that Barbie was equipped with a seemingly infinite marketing budget. The movie's promo includes multiple brand collaborations (Xbox, OPI, etc), a soundtrack put together by Mark Ronson, and various interviews from the film's charismatic cast (cut short by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike).

And then there's Oppenheimer. The tonal antithesis to Barbie, Oppenheimer was released the same day, and became a paired outing—"Barbenheimer"—for audiences looking for a mix of light-hearted content with a serious character-study biopic. AMC Theatres reported major sales from the joint release, with thousands of people purchasing tickets for both films. It's exciting to see audiences still have an interest in high-quality cinema, despite the pandemic and growing fatigue from more populist blockbuster filmmaking.

Now that both Barbie and Oppenheimer have been out for a couple weeks, it may be a bit easier to get a seat in theaters for yourself. But you still may want to skip the entire double feature event and wait until Barbie is available to watch at home. When might that be? Here's what we know.

With such excitement surrounding the movie, folks will likely want to know how to watch and stream Barbie from home. Here's where to watch and stream Barbie online.

When Is the Release Date for Barbie?