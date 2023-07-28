Here's How To Watch 'Barbie' (Free) Online Streaming At Home

‘Barbie’ is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated Margot Robbie's new animated adventures movie Barbie 2023 online for free.
Warner Bros! Here are options for downloading or watching Barbie streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Margot Robbie's highly-anticipated movie at home. Is Barbie available to stream? Is watching Barbie 2023 movie on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now: Barbie (2023) Movie Online
Barbie’s first live-action adventure is just now arriving in theaters, but all the Barbies and Kens will soon be available on streaming, so you can watch them over and over again at home.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie smashed box office records, bringing in $162 million in its first weekend, making it the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.
"This historic result reflects the intense heat, interest and enthusiasm for Barbie," Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said, per Variety. "This doll will indeed have long long legs." At the moment, Barbie is only in theaters and it's proving to be a unique moviegoing experience, with many audience members dressing in Barbiecore pink to watch the film. But eventually it's expected to move to the small screen.
From director Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie stepped into the heels of the iconic Mattel doll, with Ryan Gosling’s Ken (and a host of other Barbies and Kens, including some iconic flops) by her side. The film was first announced in 2016, with Amy Schumer originally attached to star, however, after a few switchups with the creative team, the movie took on a whole new form, and audiences loved Gerwig's subversive but sweet take on the doll's journey out of Barbieland (and back).
The star-studded film features fabulous performances from America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatawa, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, and more. The film also includes an impressive soundtrack from Mark Ronson, with pop-hits from Lizzo and Dua Lipa, a "Barbie Girl" remix by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and even a hilarious solo performance from Gosling’s Ken.
Barbie might have had numerous animated films thus far, but never a live-action depiction of the pink car and the stylish outfits. Although the idea of turning the Mattel staple into a live-action had been discussed for over a decade, it took Greta Gerwig to sign her name onto the project and make it fly off the page. With none other than Margot Robbie playing the beloved doll, Barbie might be one of the most anticipated productions to come out this summer.
Based on the popular Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel and the first live-action movie based on the eponymous doll, ‘Barbie’ is a fantasy comedy-drama movie that revolves around Barbie, who lives in the perfect world of Barbie Land.
While we don’t know exactly what Barbie’s streaming and rental release dates will be, we do have some good guesses to go on based on when Warner Bros. has released movies on Max in the recent past.
When will the Barbie movie land on streaming platforms? Based off other Warner Bros. blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, audiences might have to wait a few months before Barbie makes its digital debut. So Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Barbie movie, including where and how to watch Barbie 2023 online for free.
When Is the Release Date for Barbie?
According to the Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon alongside a sneak peek of Robbie in character, the live-action film will land in theaters on July 21, 2023.
In its July release date, Barbie will be competing against another buzzy film with a massive ensemble cast with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. A nationwide event titled "Barbie Blowout Party" will allow some audience members to see the comedy a few days early, on July 19, 2023.
Barbie premiered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023, and is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on July 21, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Will Barbie Be in Movie Theaters?
Yes, Barbie will initially be released exclusively in movie theaters. Tickets for the highly anticipated film went on sale on June 21, 2023, and a promotional video was released to coincide with the announcement. Want to watch Barbie on the big screen? This AMC ticket promo lets you buy a ticket to the Barbie movie at discount rated of $11.99, which isn’t bad, considering an AMC movie ticket for adults can cost as much as $15-$25.
Will Barbie Be Available on Streaming?
Barbie will initially only be released exclusively in movie theaters. However, once the film's theatrical window has ended it will be available to stream exclusively on Warner Bro's newly rebranded streaming service Max, following in the footsteps of other recent Warner Bros releases including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Magic Mike's Last Dance.
Based on previous Warner Bros. movies, Barbie is likely to hit Max sometime around November. This would give the potential box office hit plenty of legs in theaters to rake in as much money as possible over the summer, while also providing Warner Bros. with a family-friendly hit it could throw onto its streaming service during the holiday season.
When will Barbie be on streaming platforms?
Since Barbie is a Warner Bros. film, when Barbie does hit streaming, it will be available on Max (formerly HBO Max). Some Warner Bros. films have hit Max within just 45 days of debuting in theaters, but we have a feeling Barbie will have a longer theatrical run, thus delaying when it will be available on streaming. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, another Warner Bros. film, was on Max 67 days after its theatrical debut. We can expect to see Barbie on Max this autumn—it's just unclear as to when yet.
However, we'll update this as soon as we learn more!
How to watch Barbie Movie Online:
At the moment, viewers can only watch Barbie in their local movie theater. But it shouldn't be too long before the flick becomes available for at-home viewing.
When it comes to the production studio behind the Barbie movie, Warner Bros. is distributing the film to cinemas worldwide. But the media conglomerate also has a hand in the streaming business as they also own Max (formerly known as HBO Max), which has a ton of films available. If we can infer on where Barbie will likely end up after the box office, it's plausible that it will land on the streamer.
As far as when viewers can watch Barbie online, that's currently to be determined. Most new films land on Max within 45 days of it being in theaters, as fans witnessed with the movie The Menu going to the site six weeks after it debuted. If Barbie follows a similar pattern, then subscribers can expect to start streaming the movie just before Labor Day weekend in September 2023.
When the time comes to watch Barbie at home, you'll need to make sure you're registered with Max first. The streamer offers three different plans to choose from, the lowest starting at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Once you've set up an account, you can click on the movie title page on Max's website or on the Max app. For parents wondering if the Barbie movie is age appropriate for kids, the film is rated PG-13 for implied references and brief crude language.
Where to Watch Barbie Online
As of now, the only way to watch Barbie is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, July 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Watch Now: Barbie (2023) Movie Online
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Max.
Barbie premiered on July 21, 2023. In the streaming era, films usually play in theaters for at least a month before heading to a platform that you can subscribe to. And if the film is particularly successful, it may take even longer before its theatrical run ends.
There's no telling when Barbie will leave theaters, but it's possible the film could be available to watch on-demand or streaming in the fall.
Will the Barbie movie stream on HBO Max?
As we all know, HBO Max is no stranger to acquiring brand-new films not too long after they were released in theaters. Dune and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are just a few of these titles that the streaming platform managed to add to its lineup. Because of this, it’s safe to assume Barbie will also be a film HBO Max quickly secures once it officially leaves theaters.
What’s more, with other Warner Brothers Pictures films like Tenet and Aquaman on the site, it’s expected that the production company will continue this partnership with HBO Max. As far as other streaming platforms are concerned, we certainly wouldn’t put it past this star-studded film to debut on sites, too.
Netflix and Hulu are always probable options, as are Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Movies. Apple TV+ is also a likely option, but you’ll definitely have to take our predictions with a grain of salt as it’s also just as likely that Barbie won’t stream on any of these sites. (Who knows? Maybe Warner Bros. will release their own streaming site by 2023!)
Will Barbie be available to watch via streaming on Netflix?
There are currently no official plans to release the Barbie movie on Netflix after its July 21 release date, though this could change in the future. There are several Barbie movies already available to watch on Netflix including Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie Dolphin Magic, and Barbie Mermaid Power (via GameRevolution). While the 2023 Barbie movie is a bigger deal than these previous releases, this established partnership could continue in the future.
Will Barbie be available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video?
The Barbie movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.
This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent out the movie digitally on Amazon. However, neither Warner Bros. nor Amazon has discussed whether or not this will be the case.
Will Barbie Be On Disney+?
No, Barbie will not be on Disney+ since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Is Barbie Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new comedy movie Barbie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
When Will Barbie Be on DVD and Blu-ray?
Hold onto your Barbie dolls! While there's been talk about the iconic movie gracing our DVD and Blu-ray collections in Fall 2023, no official announcement has been made just yet. But hey, no need to worry! Keep those peepers peeled for future updates, and soon enough, Barbie might just twirl her way into your home entertainment collection! Stay tuned for the latest and greatest news!
How to Watch Barbie Online For Free?
Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to Barbie (2023) free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best Solarmovie alternatives.
There are a few ways to watch Barbie online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Barbie Cast
Barbie was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars the following actors:
● Margot Robbie as Barbie
● Ryan Gosling as Ken
● America Ferrera as Gloria
● Michael Cera as Allan
● Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken
● Kate McKinnon as Barbie
● John Cena as Ken
● Issa Rae as Barbie
● Will Ferrell as Mattel CEO
What Is Barbie About?
Barbie is a film adaptation of Mattel's famed line of fashion dolls. Here's the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.: Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
And so you probably already know the basic plot: Barbie (Margot Robbie), the most popular of all the Barbies in Barbieland, begins experiencing an existential crisis. She must travel to the human world in order to understand herself and discover her true purpose.