Here's How To Watch Expendables 4 Free Online: When Will Expendables 4 (2023) Be Streaming On Hulu Or Netflix

Nearly a decade after Expendables 3, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and co. return for Expend4bles, the fourth film in Lionsgate's star-studded action movie franchise. The returning characters are joined by a new generation of action stars this time around, including 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa.

It’s a tale as old as time in Hollywood. Ensemble films filled with dozens of your favorite stars often sound like a good idea but don’t always follow through with their promises. Just look at Valentine's Day by Gary Marshall or even Movie 43. However, one movie stands above the rest so well that they have been able to make three successful sequels. The Expendables franchise featuring some of the biggest names in action including Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few, have proven that sometimes the impossible can happen. Finally, after becoming one of the most successful series of the 2010s, the team is back with a sequel nine years in the making. Expend4bles follows the team as they are assigned on a mission to stop a terrorist leader named Rahmat from smuggling nuclear warheads that have the power to ignite an unforeseen and untenable conflict between the US and Russia. Featuring actors like Stallone, Statham, and Dolph Lundgren who appeared in the first three as well as newcomers like Megan Fox, 50 Cent, and Andy Garcia, this is shaping up to be the franchise’s biggest film yet. For anybody who can’t wait to catch up with this ragtag group of action heroes, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch the franchise’s newest installment.

Unlike the previous film, Expend4bles returns to its R-rated roots and focuses on the story, with producers guiding the project to ensure important elements are included. The franchise is facing challenges with this installment, including the absence of key characters and a potentially weak opening weekend.

With some saying Expend4bles has hit rock bottom with its no-fun fourth installment and others saying the gory combat mixed with humor is the right combination, it’s hard to know what to think. We might gain some clarity when full reviews come out, but there isn't much time left before the movie hits theaters on Friday, September 22. Whether or not you decide to check out Megan Fox, Jason Statham, 50 Cent and the rest, take a peek at our 2023 Movie Release Calendar to see what else is hitting the big screen soon.

The Expendables 4 will be directed by Scott Waugh, best known for directing the 2012 war film Act of Valor alongside Mike McCoy. Waugh is the replacement for Patrick Hughes, who directed the third installment in The Expendables franchise and is known for the film The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Directors aside, the film’s screenplay was a joint effort between Spenser Cohen —who is also responsible for the film’s story — and Max Adams, who has worked with numerous film production studios throughout her career.

Bestwayhd recently had the pleasure of speaking with director Scott Waugh about his work on ‘Expend4bles,’ the challenges of joining a franchise already in progress, if Sylvester Stallone is really passing the series over to Jason Statham, Lee Christmas going all ‘Die Hard’, shooting a motorcycle chase on a cargo ship, why he enjoyed working with Megan Fox, and how ‘The Expendables 3’s Antonio Banderas almost returned for the new movie.

The Expendables 4's first reactions have dropped online, and they're certainly not all positive. Directed by Scott Waugh, the upcoming sequel sees the titular mercenary team, this time led by Jason Statham instead of Sylvester Stallone, embark on a mission to stop World War 3. While the first two movies proved popular with audiences, the third failed to strike a chord, and it's been unclear whether The Expendables 4 would be able to recapture the magic.

Expend4bles is not a superhero movie, but rather an old-fashioned action film without cape-wearing heroes flying through the air. Jason Statham's character, Lee Christmas, will be the primary focus and makes up 80% of the movie. Sylvester Stallone plays a lesser part in the fourth installment.

When Is the Release Date for 'Expend4bles'?