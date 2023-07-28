Here's How To Watch 'Haunted Mansion'2023 (Free) Online Streaming At Home

Haunted Mansion’ is finally here. Find how to watch the anticipated supernatural horror sequel Haunted Mansion Online for free.
Horror Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching Haunted Mansion streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Disney's latest horror adaptation movies at home.
It’s been 20 years since Eddie Murphy starred in Haunted Mansion — and, now, Walt Disney Studios has remade the spooky movie with a whole new cast of happy haunts. Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new flick!
Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
Featuring an all-star cast, Haunted Mansion is a supernatural horror comedy set to take over the big screen this summer. Based on the popular Disney Park ride by Walt Disney, the movie follows a mother and her young son as they settle into their new home: a sprawling, gothic-style mansion, which just so happens to be haunted by a group of terrifying, undead ghouls. Determined to destroy the ghosts once and for all, the family hires a quirky group of helpers to assist them in their mission. Joined by a paranormal investigator, a priest, a psychic, and a history professor, Gabbie and her son Travis take on a hair-raising yet hilarious battle with the spirits that torment their home. Fans of the Haunted Mansion universe are eagerly awaiting what is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.
The cast includes Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon as Gabbie and her son Travis, LaKeith Stanfield as the paranormal investigator Ben Matthias, Owen Wilson as Priest Kent, Tiffany Haddish as psychic Harriet, and Hollywood icon Danny DeVito as college history professor Bruce. Two Oscar-winning actors will be taking on some of the iconic roles from the ride with Jamie Lee Curtis playing Madame Leota, and Jared Leto playing the Hatbox Ghost.
Can Disney turn around what could be described as a difficult year with the 2023 Haunted Mansion? While it’s slightly wild to call movies that grossed hundreds of millions of dollars failures, Disney is no doubt looking to their 2nd theatrical take on one of their most iconic rides to pull them back from the brink of a situation that occurs when spending $300 million on a single film. Surprisingly, Haunted Mansion looks like it could actually be a lot of fun. The buzz surrounding the movie seems to be picking up momentum, leading many to wonder where they can watch Haunted Mansion online.
Helmed by Dear White People writer/director Justin Simien, Haunted Mansion will open in theaters on July 28th, 2023. The movie could serve to remind audiences of films like Pirates of the Caribbean, well-cast and well-made epics that draw from what makes the source material amusement park rides fun to begin with. It’s the sort of movie that is perhaps best enjoyed on a large theater screen, but you won’t have to wait very long to see the movie on VOD, streaming, or even physical media.
Based on the Disney World ride of the same name, Haunted Mansion (2023) follows a single mother and her son who move into, well, a haunted mansion. She then decides to recruit a team of paranormal experts to help ward off the spirits.
So, where can you watch Haunted Mansion? Is it on Disney Plus? What about Netflix? Here's your guide to everything you need to know about how to watch the supernatural horror comedy film Haunted Mansion online.
When Is the Release Date for Haunted Mansion?
Principal photography took place from mid-October 2021 to late February 2022. Haunted Mansion premiered at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 15, 2023, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 28 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film received mixed reviews from critics.
Despite a few scheduling changes, we can confirm Haunted Mansion now has a set-in-stone release date. Haunted Mansion will be released on July 28, 2023.
Fans in different parts of the world, however, must wait a little longer. Haunted Mansion will have a staggered release across the globe, with the movie landing in the United Kingdom and Canada on August 11, 2023. The final release date at present is September 1, 2023, in Japan.
Is Haunted Mansion in Theaters?
As of now the only way to watch Disney's Haunted Mansion is in theaters starting on July 28. You can use the following links below to check for theater and ticket availability near you:
● Fandango
● Regal
● AMC Theatres
● Cinemark
● Cineplex
Where To Watch Haunted Mansion:
As of now, the only way to watch Haunted Mansion is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on July 28, 2023. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple, or become available to stream on Disney+.
When Is Haunted Mansion Coming to Disney+?
Currently, there is no confirmation regarding when Haunted Mansion will be available to stream on Disney+. It's possible that the film will land on the streaming service in late October, just in time for Halloween. Disney+ is home to many classic favorites and Hollywood blockbusters, with plans starting at $7.99 per month.
When will Haunted Mansion be streaming on Disney+?
While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can give an educated guess on when Haunted Mansion will come to Disney+ based on a previous Walt Disney Studios film. Though there’s no set pattern, many Disney movies stream close to 45 days after their theatrical releases, usually on the Friday after. If that’s the case, Haunted Mansion could be streaming on Disney+ as early as Sept. 15, 2023.
However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in theaters on Feb. 17 before coming to Disney+ on May 17 — about 90 days after its debut. If Haunted Mansion follows this trajectory, it may not join the streaming platform until late October 2023.
Will Haunted Mansion Be On Netflix?
No, Haunted Mansion will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Disney+.
Will Haunted Mansion Be On HBO Max?
No, Haunted Mansion will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Will Haunted Mansion Be On Prime Video?
While a digital release date for Haunted Mansion has not yet been announced, we can make an educated guess on when it will be available to rent or buy on platforms like Prime Video based on a previously released Disney Plus movie.
Is Haunted Mansion Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie Haunted Mansion on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
What Is Haunted Mansion About?
A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.
The 2023 Haunted Mansion will offer a straightforward story for its big budget horror comedy premise. A single mom (Rosario Dawson) and her young son (Chase W. Dillon) enlist a group of paranormal experts (including Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Jamie Lee Curtis) to help them clear their home of paranormal entities. Supernatural hijinks naturally ensue.
No doubt there’s a bit more to the plot, but honestly, for the sort of silly, technically brilliant experience you’re hoping to have with Haunted Mansion, do you really need anything more to go check it out for yourself ?
Haunted Mansion Cast and Characters
Haunted Mansion was written by Katie Dippold. It was directed by Justin Simien and stars the following actors:
● LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, a paranormal tour guide
● Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, a psychic
● Owen Wilson as Father Kent, a priest
● Danny DeVito as Professor Bruce Davis, a college historian
● Rosario Dawson as Gabbie
● Chase W. Dillon as Travis, Gabbie's son
● Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota
● Jared Leto as the voice of the Hatbox Ghost
● Winona Ryder as Pat, a New Orleans tour guide.
● Hasan Minhaj as a sketch artist
● Dan Levy as Vic
● Charity Jordan as Alyssa, Ben's recently deceased wife