Here's How To Watch 'Indiana Jones 5 and the Dial of Destiny' (Free) Online Streaming At Home

Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny is the fifth instalment of the beloved action series, releasing in 2023, a whopping 42 years after the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be in theaters beginning June 30. If you're wondering how and where you can watch it yourself this weekend, take a look at the info below.
It's time to grab your hats and whips, folks! After close to two decades since the fourth movie came out, Harrison Ford is stepping back into the world of Indiana Jones as the beloved archaeologist.
Get your fedoras and bullwhips ready for the agonizingly long wait for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is about to be over! Everyone's favorite Nazi-punching archaeologist is back for his fifth and final adventure (or at the very least, the final adventure of Harrison Ford in the iconic role). Featuring Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones in his older years, the James Mangold-directed film will not only be taking the archaeologist on a trip across the globe, but it may also even be taking the adventurer through time itself.
The legacy of the Indiana Jones franchise is truly one to behold and one that was likely impossible to predict even for the franchise's creators, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. The first adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, became an instant sensation for its action, characters, and emphasis on history and mythology. The adventures continued in the flawed but entertaining Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the refreshing return to form of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. There's also the fourth film of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, though the film's trade-in of supernatural elements for science fiction did not go over well with fans.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows Indy in 1969, after he's retired from his jaunts around the world and settled into a life of academia. But when his goddaughter Helena "Wombat" Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) asks him for help to find a lost artifact called the Dial of Destiny, he gets thrown back into his glory days of globe-trotting. Through this new quest though, Indy realizes there are a lot of secrets he needs to unlock from his past. And some of them, well, they go as far back to his days working against the Nazis from the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.
We weren't kidding when we said the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga is just around the corner, as Dr. Jones will once again be whipping his way through theaters everywhere when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on Friday, June 30th, 2023.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny should eventually be released on Disney+, rather than Netflix or (HBO) Max, given it's a Disney film. The company has yet to announce a streaming release date, though Disney has consistently put its movies on streaming roughly two-three months after their theatrical debuts, which puts The Dial of Destiny's potential streaming date between late August and early October.
It's almost impossible to imagine that an Indiana Jones story would be premiering anywhere else other than a movie theater (unless we're talking about the criminally underrated The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones television series, which is honestly better than some of the movies). Rest assured that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to watch in the way it was meant to be seen on the big screen starting June 30th. This finally ends Lucasfilm's long four-year hiatus from movie theaters, with Dial of Destiny being the company's first theatrical film since 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.
Given that the four films and the television series just found a new home on Disney+ just in time for the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Walt Disney Company's platform will almost certainly become the streaming home for the fifth Indiana Jones film once its theatrical run concludes. Disney's blockbusters typically come to Disney+ within ninety days of a film's theatrical debut, meaning we can likely expect Dial of Destiny to be coming to the service sometime in early Fall 2023.
The prior Indiana Jones coming to Disney+ was made possible by a partnership between Disney and Paramount, and the films are still available to Paramount+ subscribers and will be for the foreseeable future. Paramount is associated with Dial of Destiny, so the prospects of the fifth Indiana Jones film coming to Paramount+ are possible. If so, we're also looking at a likely streaming release on Paramount+ in early Fall 2023.
As of now, the only way to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on June 30, 2023. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple, or become available to stream on Disney+.
Technically, the Indiana Jones franchise is a product of Lucasfilm, the studio behind the popular Star Wars films and TV shows. But in 2012, Disney acquired Lucasfilm and added it to its ever-growing roster of entertainment companies. Because of this, the first four movies in the Indiana Jones series are available on its streaming platform. Couple this with the fact that Disney+ already has a link for the movie on its site, it's highly likely the film will land there too.
As for a specific release date for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it's hard to determine. Most movies that debut in theaters go to Disney+ within three months, like Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Should the pattern continue, viewers can expect to start queueing it by late September 2023.
When the time comes to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online, you'll need to make sure you have an account set up first. You can opt into a variety of plans (including bundles with Hulu and ESPN+), the lowest of which starts at $7.99 per month. Once you're ready, click on the title page on the Disney+ website or the Disney+ app.
No, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Disney+.
No, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new adventure movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
A home video physical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also likely be arriving in early Fall 2023, coming complete with all sorts of behind-the-scenes treasures that fans will want to sink their teeth into. The film will likely become available to buy on VOD a week or two before a streaming and home video release.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cast
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp, and James Mangold. It was directed by James Mangold and stars the following actors:
● Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
● Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw
● Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller
● Antonio Banderas as Renaldo
● John Rhys-Davies as Sallah
● Boyd Holbrook as Klaber
● Toby Jones as Basil Shaw
What Is The Dial of Destiny About?
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth movie in the 40-year-old action-adventure franchise. Here's a brief plot synopsis from Disney:
Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.
As per Dexerto, the Dial of Destiny is based on the Antikythera mechanism, which is a real-life artifact and was used in olden times for astronomical predictions. The Ancient Greek hand-powered orrery could predict eclipses and astronomical positions well in advance, according to a study in Nature.