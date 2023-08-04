Here's How To Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Free Online: Where To Stream Jake Paul vs Diaz (Live) On DAZN From Anywhere

Here's a guide to everything you need to know about how to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz including prelims fights live stream on Reddit.
One of the biggest bouts Boxing history took place on Saturday, August 5, 2023. 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz.
Jake Paul is up against UFC icon Nate Diaz this weekend — here’s how to stream the highly-anticipated grudge match online.
Jake Paul returns to the ring to face Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight bout (catchweight of 185 pounds) at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 5 (ESPN+ PPV, 8 p.m. ET).
Paul (6-1, 4 KOs), 26, of Cleveland, Ohio, is coming off a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury back in February.
Paul was originally scheduled to face Fury in December 2021, but Fury was forced to step down due to injury and was replaced by former MMA champion Tyron Woodley. Paul, who had beaten Woodley by unanimous decision less than four months earlier, stopped Woodley in the rematch, scoring a sixth-round TKO victory.
The rivalry between these two has been brewing over the last few months, and after a firery press conference in May, the tension is set to reach its climax this weekend.
Dubbed 'The Problem Child,' Jake Paul's long-awaited showdown with UFC icon Nate Diaz is scheduled for August 5, and it has generated considerable excitement as a heated grudge match. Fans can catch all the action exclusively live on DAZN PPV.
If you’re looking for ways to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, know this: Paul vs. Diaz will air exclusively on PPV through DAZN and ESPN+ this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the Paul vs. Diaz action? Can Paul return to winning ways? Or will Diaz begin his venture into professional boxing with a win?
Here is everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Date, Start Time
Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK
The Paul vs. Diaz fight is going down on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz free live stream
You can watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream live on DAZN PPV.
It will be streamed on DAZN PPV service. The fight will be on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Australia – it will cost £14.99 in the UK and $21.99 in Australia. It will cost $59.99 in the United States to watch on DAZN and ESPN+.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz full fight card
In addition to the big main event, there are a number of other fights taking place at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night.
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz — Cruiserweight
Amanda Serrano (C) vs Heather Hardy 2 — Undisputed women’s featherweight titles
Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry — Women’s super-middleweight
Ashton Sylve vs William Silva — lightweight
Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa — Welterweight
Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera — Middleweight
Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens — Super-middleweight
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Online
As with most big fights, Paul vs. Diaz will only be available as a PPV livestream. However, unlike most PPV fights, the Paul vs. Diaz PPV will be available on a few different streaming services including DAZN, PPV.com, and ESPN+. See pricing details for each option below.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live fight
Boxing Streams Reddit Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is a pay-per-view event and can be ordered through most cable providers. The cost is $59.99, distributed through DAZN PPV. You can also order and stream the bout through the ESPN+.
How to watch Paul vs. Diaz in the US
Saturday's big fight is available to stream in the US via pay per view on ESPN Plus.
ESPN Plus
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $9.99 a month or $100 for an annual subscription, although many Disney Plus and Hulu bundles include it as well. Subscribers must pay an additional PPV fee of $59.99 to watch this massive fight.
DAZN
Folks in the US can also watch Paul vs. Diaz on DAZN. It's a pay-per-view event, though, and isn't included in your standard DAZN subscription. The cost is $59.99 on top of a regular subscription that runs $19.99 on a 12-month contract or $25 month-to-month, so this option is more expensive than ESPN if you aren't already a subscriber.
How to watch Paul vs. Diaz in the UK
Dazn is also carrying the fight via PPV in numerous countries around the world. The UK is one of the least expensive, at £15 for the fight, but as usual you'll need a subscription (starting at £10 per month in the UK). The fight starts at 2 p.m. BST.
How to watch Paul vs. Diaz in Australia
Stream the Paul vs. Diaz fight down under via DAZN for AU$35, in addition to the regular $14-per-month subscription cost. The start time is scheduled for 11 a.m. AEST on Sunday, Aug. 6.
What Channel Stream is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?
● DAZN PPV (USA)
● ESPN+ PPV (USA)
● Boxing Fight Pass PPV (USA)
● Sky Sports Box Office (UK)
● DAZN (Germany/Austria)
● 1TV.Ru (Russia)
● OSN Play (Middle East)
● SuperSport (South Africa)
● Main Event (Australia)
● StarHub (Singapore)
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Live
The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
Boxing now has a partnership with DAZN. That’s great news for Boxing and the expansion of the sport of Boxing, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the Boxing fans who want to watch Boxing in the US.
Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on ESPN+ and DAZN PPV, more information can be found here.
Boxing fans in the UK can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz through the Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the Boxing website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the Boxing app on your Xbox.
