Here's How To Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Online Free – Where To Stream Jake Paul vs. Diaz (Live) Boxing Fight On DAZN & ESPN

'The Problem Child' Jake Paul and UFC icon Nate Diaz return this Saturday Aug 5. Here’s how to stream the highly-anticipated grudge match Paul vs Diaz live online for free.
It's almost time for Jake Paul's comeback fight. This Saturday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will face off against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, TX. It'll be a big day for fans of the Paul brothers, as the very same day over at WWE's SummerSlam, Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Ricochet. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card also features a match between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring featherweight titles.
The main event is expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET on DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view. Check out our Paul vs. Diaz results page to find out what happened on the undercard.
Jake Paul (6-1) will try to bounce back from his first career loss - a split-decision defeat to Tommy Fury this February. This will be the longest fight of Paul’s career if it goes the distance.
Paul was originally scheduled to face Fury in December 2021, but Fury was forced to step down due to injury and was replaced by former MMA champion Tyron Woodley. Paul, who had beaten Woodley by unanimous decision less than four months earlier, stopped Woodley in the rematch, scoring a sixth-round TKO victory.
The rivalry between these two has been brewing over the last few months, and after a firery press conference in May, the tension is set to reach its climax this weekend.
Dubbed 'The Problem Child,' Jake Paul's long-awaited showdown with UFC icon Nate Diaz is scheduled for August 5, and it has generated considerable excitement as a heated grudge match. Fans can catch all the action exclusively live on DAZN PPV.
If you’re looking for ways to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, know this: Paul vs. Diaz will air exclusively on PPV through DAZN and ESPN+ this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the Paul vs. Diaz action? Can Paul return to winning ways? Or will Diaz begin his venture into professional boxing with a win?
There’s a lot to expect from this August 5 crossover bout. As of writing, well over 20,000 people have pre-bought tickets as early birds, making it almost impossible for late registrants to be physically present. But not only procrastinators, the faint-hearted will miss out on seeing the potentially polarizing eight-round, 185-pound boxing match. Even if you’ll not be at American Airlines Center in Dallas, you can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream from anywhere.
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Date, Start Time
● Date: Saturday, August 5
● Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK
● Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK
The Paul vs. Diaz fight is going down on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
You can watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream live on DAZN PPV.
It will be streamed on DAZN PPV service. The fight will be on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Australia – it will cost £14.99 in the UK and $21.99 in Australia. It will cost $59.99 in the United States to watch on DAZN and ESPN+.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz full fight card
In addition to the big main event, there are a number of other fights taking place at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night.
● Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO) vs Nate Diaz (debut), catchweight [185 lbs], 10 rounds
● Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) vs Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO), rematch, featherweights, 10 rounds, for Serrano’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
● Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) vs Chris Avila (3-1, 0 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds
● Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KO) vs William Silva (30-4, 18 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
● Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KO) vs Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
● Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KO) vs Angel Beltran (17-1, 10 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live fight in the US
If you live in the US, the best place to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight is on ESPN+. ESPN TV allows players from any part of the US to subscribe and watch the live stream of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. ESPN has a reputation for competitive pricing and both subscribers and non-subscribers can live stream the fight hassle-free.
Paul vs. Diaz is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $59.99. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle the Paul vs. Diaz fight with the cost of a monthly subscription, bringing your total to $69.98. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV fights, prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight free in the UK
Non-stadium audiences in the UK can live stream Paul vs Diaz match 2023 through Dazn. This no-cable Online TV allows you to watch the live combat by simply logging on to the website. Click on sign up and enter your details. Head on to the pay-per-view section to subscribe and start watching.
DAZN offers subscribers over 50 fights a year, plus crossover boxing, women's soccer, pool matches and more. New subscribers can order the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight for $59.99 and get their first month of DAZN for just $0.99. Dazn is compatible with any operating system and smart device, including iOS, Android, mobile, tablet, and iPhones.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing fight in Australia
Mixed martial arts lovers in Australia can also log on to the Dazn website or Kayo and enjoy Diaz’s rear uppercuts or Jake Paul’s lead hooks. It will cost AU$35 to live stream the match on Dazn; there's also a $14.99 one-off offer for non-subscribers. You’ll be able to watch the fight or live stream it in Australia on Sunday, August 6 at 11. am. If you prefer Kayo, you’ll pay AU$25 monthly subscription fee, but you’ve got a 7-day free trial. Kayo’s pay-per-view plan costs AU$34.99. Notwithstanding, there’s a wide range of flexible options to choose from.
You can also broadcast Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz’s live stream at Dazn and Kayo on any device and OS. Plus, Kayo is compatible with LG TV, Samsung TV, Hisense Tv, Chromecast, Apple and Android TVs, and many more.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV fight in Canada
Dazn Canada is also available for Canadians who want to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz’s combat live. But you’ll be required to pay a premium of CA$60 as a monthly subscription. This is relatively higher but the value is amazing. The Dazn TV’s pay-per-view price is CA$34.99 for all categories of live streamers.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight free live outside US
Kiwis and Japanese can also see Jake Paul throw those jabs at his compatriot-opponent via Diaz New Zealand and Dazn Japan. New Zealanders will pay $6.67 per month to watch Paul vs Diaz. This plan includes three free months. On the flip side, Japanese boxing enthusiasts who will be watching Paul vs Diaz live will need up to JP¥3,700 per month to do so. With Dazn, you may not need any virtual private network even if you live outside the US or UK. For free streams from anywhere in the world search in google Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz reddit boxing streams find lots of free streaming sites.
● DAZN PPV (USA)
● ESPN+ PPV (USA)
● Boxing Fight Pass PPV (USA)
● Sky Sports Box Office (UK)
● DAZN (Germany/Austria)
● 1TV.Ru (Russia)
● OSN Play (Middle East)
● SuperSport (South Africa)
● Main Event (Australia)
● StarHub (Singapore)
The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
Boxing now has a partnership with DAZN. That’s great news for Boxing and the expansion of the sport of Boxing, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the Boxing fans who want to watch Boxing in the US.
Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on ESPN+ and DAZN PPV, more information can be found here.
Boxing fans in the UK can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz through the Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the Boxing website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the Boxing app on your Xbox.
● DAZN.
● ESPN+
● Hulu + Live TV.
● Sling TV.
● YouTube TV.
● Sony LIV.
● FootyBite.
● Reddit.
ESPN Channel
Fans in the US can watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight on ESPN+. It is the main telecast rights holder. The Boxing Fight can also be live-streamed on the website of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.
The price for the Pay Per View is about $9.99 but you will have to create a PPV account in order to access the match.
Direct TV:
Direct TV is another channel to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.
Sling TV:
Sling TV is another platform to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match. The online streaming platform provides its users with several TV channels to watch. Sling TV has many packages and has all the channels in all the packages. But when you sign for a particular package make sure it has all the channels that you need. ESPN+ is also included in the package and fans should make sure that they are able to access it.
PS Vue:
PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where Boxing fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.
YouTube TV:
Next channel to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.