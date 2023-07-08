Here's How To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Free Online

Crunchyroll Movie! Are you looking to download or watch the new Jujutsu Kaisen Online? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Japanese MAPPA anime series at home. Jujutsu Kaisen full movie streaming is free here! Is Jujutsu Kaisen 2 available to stream? Is watching Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.
Jujutsu Kaisen fans, get ready to dive back into the thrilling world of Jujutsu High as the highly anticipated season 2 is set to premiere today. After leaving us on the edge of our seats in 2021, the anime is back, and this time we're in for the Shibuya Incident arc and more adventures with Yuji, Nobara, and the rest of the crew. Grade 1 Sorcery is on the horizon, and it's going to be epic.
Ahead of Jujutsu Kaisen’s highly anticipated second season, Crunchyroll has officially announced that it will be simulcasting the show in English. This news comes at the perfect time, with anticipation and hype about the popular MAPPA anime at its peak, and based on the arcs Season 2 will be adapting, it isn’t hard to see why.
Gojo and the gang are back! Based on the best-selling manga of the same name, Jujutsu Kaisen took the anime world by storm when it debuted in 2020. Fans across the globe fell in love with Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujutsu Sorcerers (specifically Gojo) and have been eagerly waiting for the series to return for its sophomore season.
Geto Suguru and Satoru Gojo are friends and study at Tokyo Jujutsu High. They are asked to escort the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen as the curse user groups look to conspire against the two.
So, want to be ahead of the action? Below, we've got the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1 release date. We've also got a look at the likely time the premiere will be available for Crunchyroll subscribers for those in the US and UK.
Here we are, nearly three full years since season one, and we finally have a significant update on the future of Jujutsu Kaisen. Here’s everything we know about the show’s second season.
When is the Release Date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?
On February 12, 2022, a second season was announced. Shōta Goshozono replaced Sunghoo Park as the director, with Sayaka Koiso designing the characters along with Tadashi Hiramatsu, and Yoshimasa Terui returning as the sole composer. It premiered on July 6, 2023.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on July 6th, 2023. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. There is no date for the English dub of the series at this time, but don’t worry. The dubbed version of Jujutsu Kaisen will likely be available by August. During AnimeJapan, Crunchyroll released a season 2 visual highlighting Gojo and Suguru Geto.
The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiere finishes airing in Japan at around 8:30 AM Pacific/11:30 AM Eastern/4:30 PM BST. We expect the episode (both dubbed and subbed) to drop just after that time, likely around 45 minutes to an hour after making its Japan bow. We've reached out to Crunchyroll to clarify and will update this page once we hear more.
The season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will adapt the Gojo Past arc from the manga initially. The arc, which is also known as the Premature Death arc or Hidden Inventory arc, is focused on Geto Suguru and Satoru Gojo.
Below is a list of the specific times the premiere of the new season is expected to arrive, depending on your time zone:
If all goes as planned, without significant interruptions, the season will run from July 2023 to December 2023. Here's a look at the current release schedule:
● July 6, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1
● July 13, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 2
● July 20, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 3
● July 27, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 4
● August 3, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 5 (concluding Gojo's Past arc)
● August 10, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 recap
● August 17, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 recap
● August 31, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 6 (beginning of Shibuya Incident arc)
Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Online:
The first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Available for as little as $7.99/month, Crunchyroll offers ad-free access to a slew of exceptional anime shows. A 14-day free trial is available for new subscribers.
These arcs are widely considered by many Jujutsu Kaisen fans to be the best in the series. Gojo has always been a mysterious character, but the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc will delve more into his past as well as that of the series' major villain Suguru Geto. The synopsis for the season reveals that Gojo and Geto will be tasked with protecting a young girl Amanai Riko, who is chosen to merge with the immortal Tengen. However, many assassins are attempting to kill her, including the fan-favorite character Fushiguro. And continuing the greatness of the first arc, the following Shibuya Incident arc is generally considered to be even better.
How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 for Free?
As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.
When is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 coming out via streaming?
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 should be available to watch via streaming on Crunchyroll, shortly after July 6, 2023, its Japan launch date. However, Crunchyroll is yet to confirm that it will be streaming the second season.
If it comes to Crunchyroll, current subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs. If you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you’ll either need to pay the fee or use a free trial.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Crunchyroll?
Crunchyroll, along with Funimation, has acquired the rights to the film and will be responsible for its distribution in North America. Therefore, we recommend our readers to look for the movie on the streamer in the coming months. In the meantime, subscribers can also watch dark fantasy shows like ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Netflix?
Jujutsu Kaisen 1 aired at the turn of 2020 and 2021, with 24 episodes split into two cours. The popularity pushed MAPPA Studio to make a Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, based on the events of some prequel chapters designed by Gege Akutami.
The movie interrupted the flow of the main story temporarily. Fans were sure that as soon as JJK Season 1 last episode airs, the makers will announce the sequel Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 which came in February during a post-opening stage event for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The announcement came as the film had already achieved significant success, earning over $85.1 million since its release on December 24 in Japanese theaters.
According to the preview trailer shared on the official Twitter account of Jujutsu Kaisen, the highly anticipated second season is set to premiere on July 6, 2023.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Funimation?
Since Funimation has rights to the film like Crunchyroll, its official website may include the movie in its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.’
Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Be On HBO MAX?
No, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company announced last year that they would no longer send their theatrical films directly to the streamer. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between theatrical premieres and HBO Max releases.
Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Be On Hulu?
Sadly, it doesn’t look like the new season of Demon Slayer will be on Hulu in the near future.
The official Hulu support Twitter handle had this to say in response to a question about the third season premiering on the streamer. “We don’t currently have the streaming rights, but we’ll let our teams know you’re interested in seeing it in our lineup. For now, make sure to keep the show in your My Stuff/Watchlist to stay current with any updates. Let us know if you have any other questions!”
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Online In The U.S?
There are a few ways to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 2 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 cast:
Here are the main Japanese and English voice actors who we assume will return for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:
• Yuji Itadori – Junya Enoki (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English)
• Megumi Fushiguro – Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)
• Nobara Kugisaki – Asami Seto (Japanese); Anne Yatco (English)
• Maki Zen'in – Mikako Komatsu (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English)
• Toge Inumaki – Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English)
• Panda – Tomokazu Seki (Japanese); Matthew David Rudd (English)
• Satoru Gojo – Yūichi Nakamura (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)
• Kiyotaka Ijichi – Mitsuo Iwata (Japanese); Chris Tergliafera (English)
• Shoko Ieiri – Aya Endō (Japanese); Ryan Bartley (English)
But what about Yuta Okkotsu, the main character who stars in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? The manga strongly suggests that he'll appear in the main show very soon. A post-credits scene in the prequel movie pretty much confirms that too.
What is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 about?
While Season 2’s plot remains a mystery, Jujutsu Kaisen’s official synopsis reads:
Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcize a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.