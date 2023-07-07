Here's How To Watch 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2 Free Online Streaming At Home

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen anime online for free.
With JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 coming to Crunchyroll tomorrow, July 6, we’re excited to announce the exact time you can watch the newest season of sorcery battles! Catch the premiere episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 on July 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT, and read on for everything you need to know about the premiere!
One of the most successful recent anime shows, Mappa’s Jujutsu Kaisen took the world by surprise when it hit the screens back in 2020. Fans were delighted to see a unique amalgamation of Naruto and Hunter x Hunter, two of the most popular animes of all time, both of which served as an inspiration for the original manga, written by Gege Akutami. The smash-hit series also gave way to the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which became one of the top ten highest-grossing anime films ever released! Beginning as a Mangaka short series known as Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical School, which was later collected and retroactively renamed Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime series is based on the sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High, which follows the life of Yuji Itadori. Yuji is an abnormally strong youngster who is unintentionally pulled into the world of Curses and sorcery when his friends at the occult club attract Curses (physical manifestations of negative human emotions) to their school after they unseal a rotten finger talisman.
Yuji ends up meeting Jujutsu sorcerers, who seek to protect humanity from these Curses. However, when even their combined efforts seem insufficient, Yuji swallows the finger, which serves as a death sentence for him, as it belonged to a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna. Jujutsu sorcerer Gojo Satoro steps in and takes Yuji under his wing to teach him how to use the curse effectively, with the added objective of finding the remaining pieces of Sukuna, so they can exorcise Sukuna once and for all. From here, Yuji becomes a student at the Jujutsu High, and along with his classmates like Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, trains to exorcise Curses and fight excommunicated sorcerers. To find out more about this fascinating world, and to see Yuji and his friends in action, here's exactly how you can watch all episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen released so far.
We told you July is packed with new anime releases, and one of the hottest arrivals is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the series' return after its debut more than two years ago. Get ready to leap back in time with Gojo and Geto at Jujutsu High.
Rather than focus on the story's main protagonist, Itadori Yuji, this installment shows us what happened between Geto and beloved teacher Gojo when they were young sorcery students in 2006. Tasked with protecting and escorting the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko, the friends face enemies together in hopes of completing their mission.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover Gojo’s Past Arc in the first five episodes, as fans will see the younger versions of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their school years. The arc explores their friendship and everything that leads to Geto’s downfall.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting Jujutsu Kaisen’s new season, especially after the massive success of the first season and the prequel movie. With its dark themes and plot lines, Jujutsu Kaisen executes Shonen tropes, unlike any other anime. Based on the previous season’s action-packed intensity, fans can expect no less from the upcoming season.
The popular series will chronicle Gojo's past in the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, then follow the Shibuya Incident.
The recent season of Jujutsu Kaisen has made its debut as it features the younger Satoru Gojo and his high school life. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the newest season of Jujutsu Kaisen Online.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date and Time
On February 12, 2022, a second season was announced. Shōta Goshozono replaced Sunghoo Park as series director, with Sayaka Koiso and Tadashi Hiramatsu designing the characters and Yoshimasa Terui returning as the sole composer. It premiered on July 6, 2023.
Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will kick off by adapting the Gojo Past arc from the manga. This arc, also known as the Premature Death arc or Hidden Inventory arc, delves into the lives of Geto Suguru and Satoru Gojo. As friends studying at Tokyo Jujutsu High, they find themselves tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen, all while facing the conspiracies of curse user groups. It's a thrilling and action-packed journey you won't want to miss.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1 is releasing on July 6, 2023 on Crunchyroll. The premiere will be available from 10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST in the UK.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Streaming?
When and Where Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Coming Out?
The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen officially received a green light in February 2022 and will be premiering in on July 6, 2023. The series will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, with the English dub becoming available a few weeks later.
Season 2 brings with it some changes behind the scenes, with Shōta Goshozono replacing Sunghoo Park as the director. Sayaka Koiso will be joining the original character designer, Tadashi Hiramatsu, in Season 2. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will focus on the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" and "Shibuya Incident" arcs from the manga and will be released in two halves, or cours. We will be seeing characters from both Season 1 and the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and hence will hear a number of familiar voices. Moreover, it has been speculated that the protagonist of the film, Yuta Okkotsu, voiced by Megumi Ogata/Kayleigh McKee, will be making a grand entrance in Season 2. While the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will move ahead with the tale of Yuji Itadori and his friends, the series will also take a look back at the history of Satoru Gojo, voiced by Yûichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang, and his lost friendship with now-nemesis Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang).
Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Online:
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll for premium subscribers beginning Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. ET). New episodes will stream each week after they air in Japan.
For now, viewers can watch the subtitled version, with dubs available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian at a later date.
How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
As of right now, only Crunchyroll is confirmed to stream the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. As a result, users of other streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and others will have to wait for an official announcement.
Other than Crunchyroll, we don’t know if other streaming platforms will simulcast the upcoming season or not. Since Netflix currently has Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 in its repertoire, we expect to see the simulcast there once more, as Netflix has been hosting all of the latest anime such as Demon Slayer Season 3, Hell’s Paradise Season 1, and many more. But Crunchyroll is without a doubt the only platform where you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 legally and officially.
When will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 come to streaming?
While we don't have an exact episode count for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 just yet, we do have official confirmation that the story will be told over "two consecutive cours."
In simple terms, we can expect another 24-episode season as, typically, cours last for around 12 episodes in anime.
The first cour will cover the manga's Gojo's Past chapters in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc for five episodes. The series will then take a brief break, airing a Jujutsu Kaisen 0 recap on August 10, a season one recap on August 17, before going on hiatus on August 24. The Shibuya Incident will begin on August 31.
If the season airs (relatively) uninterrupted, it will go from July 2023 to December 2023. The current release schedule looks like this:
● Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1: July 6, 2023
● Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 2: July 13, 2023
● Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 3: July 20, 2023
● Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 4: July 27, 2023
● Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 5: August 3, 2023 [end of Gojo's Past arc]
● Jujutsu Kaisen 0 recap: August 10, 2023
● Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 recap: August 17, 2023
● Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 6: August 31, 2023 [start of Shibuya Incident arc]
Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 streaming on Crunchyroll?
Yes! The good news is that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll and will release new episodes every week.
If you are curious about the full Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule, be sure to check out our guide. Otherwise, fans can just hop onto their small screens and dive into the wonderful world of curses and Sorcery for themselves.
Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Netflix?
Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 isn’t on Netflix.
Since Netflix had Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, you would think that season 2 would be on the platform. However, the anime’s next chapter is nowhere to be seen on the streamer, and season 1 in some territories, such as the UK, is also no longer available for subscribers to watch either.
While this is pretty bleak news, there is still hope. Netflix is still hosting anime along with Crunchyroll. The difference is that Netflix is receiving each series after their complete run. Despite Demon Slayer season 3 ending, Demon Slayer season 3 isn’t out on Netflix yet and won’t be until 2024.
So, with that in mind, we could still see Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Netflix at some point – just not in 2023. We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Disney Plus?
Like Netflix, many fans thought that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was heading to Disney Plus. However, this isn’t true. Disney Plus isn’t hosting Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on its platform, and the first season is no longer available to users.
Basically, this isn’t a good sign of a potential future release, either. Considering how season 1 is no longer on Disney Plus, it’s unlikely that season 2 will be added to the House of Mouse’s online library.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Prime Video?
Sorry folks, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 isn’t available to watch via Amazon Prime Video just yet. However, the good news is that it may be on the platform soon.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 is now available on Prime Video to buy or rent. So, fingers crossed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will follow the same VOD distribution pattern soon. Currently, there is no release date or time given for an upcoming Amazon release.
Still, we’d bet money that one is on its way. Stay tuned for updates!
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new Japanese manga anime series Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Funimation?
Crunchyroll, its official website may include the Animein its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.’
How to Watch 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2 In The US
There are multiple ways to watch the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen in the US. All the episodes of Season 1 are already available to stream on Crunchyroll. Use the following link to stream below to stream the series right now.
You can also watch the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll. The film follows Yuta Okkotsu as he learns to become a jujutsu sorcerer. The film is an excellent addition to the mythos and arguably just as good as the series.
How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the Japanese manga on iTunes or Google Play.
It is highly unfortunate that ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment, which means there is currently no way for you to stream the anime series for free. What you can do is keep your hopes and wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to pay for the relevant subscription in order to get access to their favorite content rather than looking for unethical ways to do so for free.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Blu-ray?
No, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 isn’t on Blu-ray yet, but it will be in the future.
Season 1 of the anime series can be purchased via physical media, and you can also pick up a Blu-ray copy of the anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen O.
So, it makes sense that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be available on Blu-ray in the future too. Be sure to check in with this guide regularly as we wait for the physical media release date!
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cast and Characters
The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will feature the following characters and Japanese voice actors:
● Yuji Itadori – Junya Enoki
● Nobara Kugisaki – Asami Seto
● Megumi Fushiguro – Yuma Uchida
● Gojo Satoru – Yûichi Nakamura
● Ryomen Sukuna – Jun’ichi Suwabe
● Geto Suguru – Takahiro Sakurai
● Toji Fushiguro – Takehito Koyasu
● Riko Amanai – Anna Nagase
Other important Characters with unknown voice actors:
● Master Tengen
● Yuki Tsukumo
What is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 About?
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be divided into consecutive two-cour depicting the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and Shibuya Incident arcs (which many manga readers believe to be the best in the series, so buckle up).
The first half of the season follows the manga’s Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, which is a series of flashbacks that take place in 2006, revolving around a high-school aged Satoru Gojo (Yūichi Nakamura) before he became Yuji and co’s teacher as well as the strongest sorcerer alive. Gojo and some of his friends (including plenty of familiar faces from Season 1) embark on a mission that will change their lives and the Jujutsu world forever.
The second half of the season will then cover the Shibuya Incident arc, which returns us to 2018, where we follow Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida), Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto), and more as they face off against the deadly alliance between Cursed Spirits and Curse users forged by Mahito (Nobunaga Shimazaki) and Pseudo-Geto (Takahiro Sakurai) as the latter two villains attempt to do the seemingly impossible and incapacitate Satoru Gojo.
There’s no shortage of unforgettable content to come, so you’ve got to be sure to see it for yourselves as soon as each episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres beginning July 6.