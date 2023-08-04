Here's How To Watch 'Meg 2: The Trench' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home

‘Meg 2’ is finally here. Find out how to stream The highly-anticipated sequel to Jason Statham's Shark and Sea Monster movie Meg 2: The Trench online for free.
'Meg 2: The Trench' movie, starring Jason Statham, Able Wanamakok and Jing Wu, has officially premiered. Here's how to watch and stream the film online.
Jason Statham is back as Jonas Taylor, the formerly washed-out, beer-guzzling anti-hero with a negative attitude who slayed the Meg in the first movie. With more megalodons surfacing from the trench, Statham will need more help which comes in the form of Chinese action star Wu Jing, who will be bad for the sharks but good for global sales since Wu is the highest-grossing male actor in China.
Five years after Jason Statham first punched a giant shark, Meg 2: The Trench comes to theaters to deliver a sequel that’s bigger in every aspect. There are more underwater monsters, higher stakes, and action set pieces that are even more over-the-top than in The Meg. Yet bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better, and Meg 2: The Trench repeats some of the same mistakes that gave The Meg such a mediocre critical reception.
Meg 2: The Trench picks up six years after the events of the first movie. Following the Oceanography Center of Hainan uncovering the existence of megalodons beneath the thermocline at the ocean floor, the scientists involved in the discovery were tasked with expanding their research on the mysterious trench. Of course, since megalodons are still a threat, the Mana One research center invested in creating submarines capable of emitting electrical charges and exoskeletons that allow divers to walk 25 thousand feet under the sea. The Hainan’s center has even raised a baby megalodon of their own to study the creature’s behavior and expand human knowledge about the secrets hiding in uncharted corners of the ocean.
Jason Statham is returning for Meg 2: The Trench — the sequel to 2018’s The Meg. Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new flick!
Directed by Ben Wheatley, the sci-fi action film follows Jonas Taylor (Statham) as he leads a research team in exploring the deepest parts of the ocean. When their mission becomes threatened by a “malevolent mining operation,” they are forced to outrun and outsmart “colossal, prehistoric sharks” in the ultimate battle for survival.
In the sequel, Statham’s Jonas Taylor has fully embraced his role as the dad of Meiying Zhang (Sophia Cai), now a rebellious 14-year-old that’s eager to explore the trench. Meiying’s mother, Suyin Zhang (Li Bingbing), was written out of the sequel so now Jonas shares his parental responsibilities with Meiying’s uncle, Jiuming (Wu Jing), who has taken over the research center. While far from being the action hero Jonas is, Jiuming is still introduced in the sequel as a co-protagonist, contrasting Statham's frowning personality with a permanent smile. It’s not only the good guys who got some backup for the sequel as Meg 2: The Trench also introduces a group of mercenaries led by Montes (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a villain with ties to Jonas.
The new elements introduced in Meg 2: The Trench serve to expand the first movie's world and assure director Ben Wheatley has enough wiggling room to chase a threequel. Unfortunately, all the technological and human additions make the film bloated, leading to a story that stretches too thin in many simultaneous directions. While Wheatley is better equipped than The Meg’s director Jon Turteltaub to deliver the thrills of the franchise’s horror-focused sections, Meg 2: The Trench is weaker than the first film when it comes to action with a convoluted third act that bores more than it excites.
In 2018, the summer theatrical slate unleashed one of its best one-line pitches onto the big screen: the Stath vs a megalodon, a ginormous shark that defies its long extinction when it surfaces from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.
While softened by its age rating, its paddling carnage and old-fashioned fun made it a certified hit, grossing more than $530 million at the box office.
So, where can you watch and stream Meg 2: The Trench? Where can you watch Meg 2: The Trench? Is it on Netflix? What about Max? Here’s everything we know about how to watch Meg 2 online:
When is the Release Date for Meg 2?
Meg 2: The Trench officially hits theaters on August 4, 2023.
The film will be a theatrical exclusive, so it won’t be on streaming services at first. It makes sense, since this beast deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. We’ll be sure and keep tabs on when it lands on streaming platforms, so make sure to check back!
Meg 2: The Trench will come out in theaters in North America, the UK, and China on August 4, 2023.
Where To Watch Meg 2: The Trench Online:
As of now, the only way to watch Meg 2: The Trench is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on August 4, 2023. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple, or become available to stream on HBO Max.
Is Meg 2: The Trench streaming?
No, not yet. Meg 2: The Trench isn’t available to stream right now. Meg 2: The Trench will be available to watch via streaming on Max on November, 2023. The upcoming Ben Wheatley-directed film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is under the Warner Bros. Disney banner, the same as Max. Meg 2: The Trench will speed to the streamer once its theatrical run is over. Traditionally, films stay in theaters for about 90 days in the post-pandemic era. However, it might always change depending on the box-office results. While the date isn’t official yet, it’s a reasonable guess.
When Will Meg 2 Release On Streaming?
Meg 2: The Trench is expected to release on streaming platform Max in mid-September 2023, following a 45-day period of cinema exclusivity. The sequel is also likely to be available for streaming on Prime Video, although availability may vary by region. For those who prefer owning or renting digitally, the release of Meg 2: The Trench is estimated to be in October 2023, with platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, and YouTube offering the film.
Is New Meg 2 Movie Streaming On Max?
Of course Yes, DCU’s latest ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ will be available for streaming on HBO Max in the USA as its official Warner Bros Pictures’ production. Following Warner Bros Pictures’ streaming policy, it will be accessible on HBO Max after 45 days of its theatrical release— simply, available for streaming after 31 July 2023. This exclusive availability on HBO Max makes it the go-to platform for fans eager to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their own homes. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the captivating storyline, thrilling action, and stellar performances from the cast, all within the convenience of HBO Max’s streaming service with the subscription.
The movie opens in theaters Friday, August 4, and so far, it’s only going to be in theaters. The first Meg movie is streaming on Max, so it’s logical that eventually, Meg 2 will follow. It likely won’t be for a bit as, like many studios, Warner Bros has a deal that a movie needs at least a 45-day theatrical release window before it comes to streaming services. It’s possible it might be longer if Meg 2 is a big enough hit, but for now, it’s not likely to hit Max until early October at the earliest.
Thus, fans will have to go to the theater to see this wild new adventure, and the big screen is a fitting place to see these monstrously huge sea beasts.
When Will Meg 2: The Trench Be Streaming On Max?
Since Meg 2 is being distributed by Warner Bros., it will, indeed, join Max (formerly known as HBO Max). However, unlike the past when the company would drop their movies on the streaming platform the same day they were released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.
While there is no official streaming release date yet, Evil Dead Rise was released in theaters on April 21 and didn’t make its way to Max until June 23 — just over two months after it debuted. If Meg 2 follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until early October 2023.
Will Meg 2 Be On Netflix?
No, Meg 2 is not coming to Netflix — and it likely won’t be there any time soon, seeing as it is going to stream on Max. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on streaming.
Will Meg 2 Be On Amazon Prime Video?
The Meg 2 movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.
This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent out the movie digitally on Amazon. However, neither Warner Bros. nor Amazon has discussed whether or not this will be the case.
Is Meg 2: The Trench Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animation movie Meg 2: The Trench on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
How to Watch Meg 2: The Trench Free Online?
There are a few ways to watch Meg 2: The Trench online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Meg 2: The Trench Cast:
In terms of the confirmed cast members of Meg 2: The Trench, we can expect the following stars to appear:
Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor
Cliff Curtis as James ‘Mac’ Mackreides
Shuya Sophia Cai as Meiying Zhang
Page Kennedy as DJ
Kiran Sonia Sawar as Sal
Sienna Guillory as TBC
Skyler Samuels as TBC
Sergio Peris-Mencheta as TBC
Jing Wu as TBC
Whoopie Van Raam as TBC
What Is Meg 2: The Trench About?
With films of this genre, it is highly likely that they will try and go bigger and better in the sequel, so be prepared for a potentially greater shark than the first time or perhaps even a much more devastating monster entirely, like the Kronosaurus that appears in the sequel novel that the film is based on (The Trench by Steve Alten).
Of course, the film is not just about sharks, with the original doing a great job of unpacking Jason Statham's Jonas Taylor as a character. We expect to see more of this in the sequel, with Jonas nearly sacrificing his own life at the end of the first movie, and the ramifications of this on his family and friends likely to have ripple effects as we enter The Meg 2. There is plenty to be excited about for fans of the original, with much more aquatic action and adventure to be had for sure.
In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the film's producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased what fans can expect from the sequel.
"It's really held its appeal, so in making this movie, one of the things we learned is you could add more comedy than we originally thought in a shark movie, in a way. So I think this movie is probably funnier. There's certainly some big laughs in it. There's more shark attacks. There's more crazy ideas that we've tested out on the audience. So the movie, it's testing well, but more importantly, the audience seems to be relating to it very similar to the first movie."