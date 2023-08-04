Here's How To Watch 'Oppenheimer' (2023) Free Online Streaming On Peacock Or Netflix

While the best way to see Oppenheimer is on the big screen, the film will more than likely be coming to streaming sometime after its theatrical run concludes. Being a production of Universal Pictures, the most likely contender for a streaming release is the Comcast-owned Peacock. As to when Oppenheimer will be coming to Peacock, we'll use another Universal film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as a comparison. The video game adaptation and highest-grossing film 2023 is set to arrive at Peacock on August 5, about four months since The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters. With that in mind, Oppenheimer will probably be available to stream no later than November 17.