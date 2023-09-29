Here's How To Watch 'Saw X' (2023) Movie Free Online Streaming On Amazon Prime Video Or Netflix

Horror Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Saw X streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the latest Jigsaw brings his dangerous games movie at home. Is Saw X 2023 available to stream? Is watching Saw X on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
On the heels of The Nun 2, Saw X continues the flow of pre-Halloween horror movies with a new entry in the gruesome horror franchise. Set between the events of the first two films, Lionsgate is calling Saw X "Jigsaw’s most personal game" yet.
Saw X will be in theaters beginning Sept. 29, 2023. If you're wondering how and where you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.
Are you ready to play a game? Brace yourself for the tenth installment of the Saw franchise, aptly titled Saw X, where the notorious serial killer Jigsaw reemerges with a vengeance. Acting as a direct sequel to the original Saw and a prelude to Saw II, this latest installment delves into the life of John Kramer (played by Tobin Bell), a.k.a. Jigsaw, as he discovers a newfound, dangerous purpose nearing what seems to be the end of his life.
Kramer embarks on a journey to Mexico, desperately seeking a miraculous cure for his affliction. However, as he uncovers a medical operation that preys on the vulnerable, he reconnects with his dark inclinations, devising a series of deadly "games" to punish the con artists behind the scam. In addition to Bell, Saw X stars Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, and Renata Vaca.
Saw X is set to make its theatrical debut on September 29, 2023, just in time for spooky season. The film will be opening against the animated sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Gareth Edwards' sci-fi epic The Creator.
Saw X is set to be released theatrically in the United States by Lionsgate Films on September 29, 2023. The film was originally set to be released on October 27, 2023, before Lionsgate announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that it would be moved up to its current date.
As of now, the only way to watch Saw X is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Sept. 29. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube and Amazon.
Saw X is still currently in theaters if you want to experience all the film's twists and turns in a traditional cinema. But there's also now an option to watch the film at home.
Saw X will be released on Starz before making its way to Peacock, per distributor Lionsgate's streaming deal with Universal.
As for a potential streaming release date, Lionsgate's last major release, John Wick 4, came to Starz 175 days (nearly six months) after its theatrical debut. Should Lionsgate follow suit here, you can expect Saw X to hit Starz around mid-to-late March 2024. A Peacock release would likely come in late 2024 or 2025.
Saw X won't initially be available to view from your own home, with the film getting an exclusive theatrical release to begin with.
However, it seems very likely that Saw X will eventually come to streaming, most likely on NOW - which currently hosts each of the first eight instalments in the franchise.
We'd expect it to arrive roughly six months or so after theatrical release - around March 2024 – but when we hear any more information, we'll let you know.
While there have been rumors suggesting that Saw X might be accessible for streaming in March 2024, Lionsgate has not officially confirmed this. However, Lionsgate has entered into a multiyear partnership with Peacock, which will see all of its full-length film releases being made available for streaming on the NBCUniversal platform from 2024 onwards. Based on this deal alone, audiences can expect to stream Saw X on Peacock (until further updates). Additionally, this lineup will feature other notable titles like Borderlands and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
In the meantime, audiences can catch the original Saw movie on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Peacock, and Starz. Since the first Saw movie acts as the prequel to Saw X, audiences can take a trip down memory lane to revisit the sadistic brutality of Jigsaw's tormenting contraptions.
While a digital release date for Saw X has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate about when it will land on digital platforms like Prime Video based on another Lionsgate movie. Cobweb, which was released in theaters on July 21, became available to rent or purchase on Aug. 11, three weeks after it debuted.
If Saw X follows the same trajectory, you might be able to watch from the comfort of your home as early as Oct. 20.
No, Saw X will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.
No, Saw X will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. While it’s possible the film may come to the streamer at some point in the future, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available on digital platforms in the meantime.
Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Saw X’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, quite a few similar options are at your disposal, including ‘Enchanted‘ and ‘Disenchanted.’
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie Saw X on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Although official confirmation is pending, there's buzz suggesting that the DVD and Blu-ray release for Saw X is anticipated around December 2023 - approximately 3 months after the film’s theatrical release date.
There are a few ways to watch Saw X online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Saw X was written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. It was directed by Kevin Greutert and stars the following actors:
● Tobin Bell as John Kramer
● Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young
● Synnøve Macody Lund as Cecilia Pederson
● Steven Brand as Parker Sears
● Renata Vaca as Gabriela
● Michael Beach as Henry Kessler
Saw X is the tenth feature-length film in Lionsgate's torture-horror franchise. It takes place between the events of Saw and Saw 2. Here's the officialy synopsis for Saw X:
John Kramer is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.