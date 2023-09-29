Here's How To Watch Saw X Free Online: Is ‘Saw X’ Streaming on Netflix or HBO Max?

Horror Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Saw X streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Tobin Bell’s horror-thriller movie Saw X at home. Is Saw X available to stream? Is watching Saw X on Peacock, Disney Plus , HBO Max, Netflix or Crunchyroll? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Are you ready to play a game? Brace yourself for the tenth installment of the Saw franchise, aptly titled Saw X, where the notorious serial killer Jigsaw reemerges with a vengeance. Acting as a direct sequel to the original Saw and a prelude to Saw II, this latest installment delves into the life of John Kramer (played by Tobin Bell), a.k.a. Jigsaw, as he discovers a newfound, dangerous purpose nearing what seems to be the end of his life.

John Kramer — one of the most infamous serial killers in horror movie history — is back for the tenth installment in the Saw franchise, Saw X. Luckily, we have you covered on how you can watch this new flick!

Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, John (Tobin Bell) travels to Mexico for a risky experimental medical procedure in hopes to cure his cancer. When he learns that he has actually been ensnared by a scam to defraud vulnerable people, he finds a new purpose in life as he puts con artists through his terrifying traps.

As one of the most anticipated horror movies to catch this September, get ready for a nail-biting, blood-curdling cinematic experience. Saw X is bound to take audiences on a chilling ride through the twisted mind of Jigsaw.

So, where can you watch Saw X? Is it on Prime Video? What about Netflix?Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

When Is the Release Date for 'Saw X'?