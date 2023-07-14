Here's How To Watch 'Sound of Freedom' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home

‘Sound of Freedom’ is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated Jim Caviezel's solid thriller about child sex trafficking movie Sound Of Freedom online for free.
Sound of Freedom is a true story film that exposes the darkness of child trafficking. A federal agent saves a boy from traffickers, but his sister is still captive. He embarks on a dangerous mission, risking his life to free her from a fate worse than death.
Sound of Freedom tells the true story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a federal agent who launched Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a nonprofit organization focused on rescuing children from sex trafficking rings.
Alejandro Monteverde directed Sound of Freedom and co-wrote the script with Rod Barr. Mira Sorvino co-stars in the film as Katherine Ballard, with Bill Camp as Vampiro, Kurt Fuller as Frost, Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan, José Zúñiga as Roberto, Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán, Scott Haze as Chris, Eduardo Verástegui as Paul, Javier Godino as Jorge, and Gustavo Sánchez Parra as El Calacas.
How to watch? There are a few ways to watch Sound of Freedom that will be available for online viewing on Netflix very soon! So whether you want to watch Sound of Freedom on your laptop, phone, or tablet, you’ll be able to enjoy the movie just about anywhere. Sound of Freedom being such an anticipated release, we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Sound of Freedom 2023 for free throughout the year are described below.
So, where can you watch Sound of Freedom? Will it be available to stream at home on Netflix or Hulu? Here’s everything we know about how to watch Sound of Freedom online:
When is the Release Date for Sound of Freedom?
The release date was announced at Angel Studios' annual Illuminate event on May 11. Sound of Freedom will be in theaters on July 4, 2023. The movie clocks in at 135 minutes according to IMDb. So, prepare to sit back, grab your popcorn, and turn off your devices for over two hours while watching this film.
Sound of Freedom will be released in theaters worldwide and be available in the blu-ray.watch Check back on May 11 for the official release date.
Is Sound of Freedom in Theaters?
Showcase Cinema Warwick you’ll want to make sure you’re one of the first people to see it! So mark your calendars and get ready for a Sound OF Freedom movie experience like never before. We can’t wait to see it too! In the meantime, check out some of our other Marvel movies available to watch online. We’re sure you’ll find something to your liking.
Where To Watch Sound of Freedom Online:
The film is being released exclusively in theaters to “north of 2,600 locations” on Tuesday, July 4. If you want to catch the faith-based thriller any time soon, you have to head to your local movie theater to do so. Due to the theatrical release, there has yet to be a streaming release date announced.
However, we can look to a previous Angel Studios release for clues about a potential streaming release window. His Only Son was released in theaters on March 31, 2023, and hit digital release about two months later, on June 25. If Sound of Freedom follows the same pattern, you can expect it to premiere on VOD platforms like iTunes, Prime Video and Angel.com in either late October or early November of 2023.
How to watch Sound of Freedom for free
Sound of Freedom is exclusively in theaters and is not currently available for streaming.
Since Sound of Freedom was released by Angel Studios, it would make sense if the popular film heads to Angel Studios' streaming platform (which is just called Angel Studios) following its theatrical run. The small media company and film distribution studio has its own streaming service online, which people can sign up for free to watch any of its content. Angel Studios' films and television series are available on the website or the Angel app.
However, given that Sound of Freedom is making waves at the box office and receiving a slew of positive reviews from critics, a bigger streaming platform may try to acquire its streaming rights. Only time will tell if the likes of Netflix, Hulu, or another service will pay big bucks to be able to add the movie to its library. But considering all the readily available information, the more likely possibility is Angel Studios releasing Sound of Freedom on its own streaming platform.
Viewers can use various devices to access Angel Studios’ streaming platform, including: Roku, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV; Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PC; and Android Phones and Tablets, Fire Tablets, iPhones, and iPads.
As for when it will drop, this very much depends on how successful its performance is in cinemas – and judging by its solid opening, it looks like Sound of Freedom could be in theaters for several weeks at the very least.
Is Sound of Freedom on streaming?
No, Sound of Freedom isn’t streaming right now. It is exclusively available in cinemas after its wide theatrical release on July 4, 2023.
As per its distributor Angel Studios: “Sound of Freedom will be in theaters as long as there is demand. The duration of its stay in theaters may vary based on theaters, but it’s guaranteed to run until at least July 13.”
The company went on to say that, following its theatrical release, the movie “will be available for streaming exclusively” on its free streaming platform, Angel Studios, as well as on the Angel app.
When Will Sound Of Freedom Be Streaming?
The Sound of Freedom streaming release date is unconfirmed, as the film hit theaters on July 4, 2023. However, we could expect an official streaming release in the coming months.
Sound of Freedom is a film that depicts the true story of Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded an organization to rescue children from human trafficking. The film has been a success at the box office since its release in theaters.
However, its digital and streaming release dates have not been announced yet. Since the film is distributed by Angel Studios, a crowdfunded platform, it is hard to predict when it will be available online.
Usually, most films take about 3-4 months to start streaming online after their theatrical and VOD releases. So, Sound of Freedom may follow the same trend and start streaming in Fall 2023.
This date is an estimation based on the information we have so far. ComingSoon will provide an update to this story once we receive official details.
Directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde, Sound of Freedom stars Person of Interest’s Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard, Eduardo Verástegui as Paul, Bill Camp as Vampiro, José Zúñiga as Roberto, Kurt Fuller as Frost, and Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán.
Is The Movie Sound Of Freedom On Netflix?
No, the sound of freedom is not available on Netflix, there are no platforms that have obtained the rights to stream the captivating film "Sound of Freedom" online. This decision stems from the resounding success the movie has achieved under the auspices of MAPPA. The studio, recognizing the magnitude of its accomplishment, has chosen to capitalize on the theatrical experience to maximize its financial gains.
By forgoing online streaming, MAPPA aims to safeguard the revenue potential that theaters provide, as the collective immersive experience continues to allure and engage audiences. While this choice may disappoint those eager to access the film remotely, it is a strategic move to preserve and bolster the profitability of this cinematic endeavor.’
Is Sound of Freedom Be On HBO Max?
No, Sound of Freedom will not be HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Angel Studios.
Is Sound of Freedom on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Sound of Freedom.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movie on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’
Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not accessible in its library. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into films along a similar line, such as ‘The Whistleblower‘ and ‘Girl Next.’
Is Sound of Freedom Available On Disney Plus?
Sound of Freedom is a movie that may be streamed on Disney Plus. You can watch Sound of Freedom on Disney Plus if you’re already a member. If you don’t want to subscribe after trying out the service for a month, you can cancel before the month ends. On other streaming services, Sound of Freedom may be rented or purchased.
Will Sound of Freedom Be Streaming On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new thriller movie Sound of Freedom on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
How to Watch Sound of Freedom Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch Sound of Freedom online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
When Will Sound of Freedom Be on DVD and Blu-ray?
A home video physical release of Sound of Freedom will also likely be arriving in early Fall 2023, coming complete with all sorts of behind-the-scenes treasures that fans will want to sink their teeth into. The film will likely become available to buy on VOD a week or two before a streaming and home video release.
Sound of Freedom Cast
In terms of the confirmed cast members of Sound of Freedom, we can expect the following stars to appear:
● Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard
● Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard
● Bill Camp as Vampiro
● Kurt Fuller as Frost
● Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan
● José Zúñiga as Roberto
● Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán
● Scott Haze as Chris
● Eduardo Verástegui as Paul
● Javier Godino as Jorge
● Gustavo Sánchez Parra as El Calacas
What’s Sound of Freedom about?
The official synopsis reads: “Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.
“With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.
“The film stars Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, The Count of Monte Cristo) who plays the lead role of Tim Ballard. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) plays Katherine Ballard and Bill Camp (Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave) plays ‘Batman’ – Ballard’s right-hand man.”