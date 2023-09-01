Here's How To Watch 'Sound of Freedom' (2023) Movie Free Online Streaming On Amazon Prime Or Netflix

Angel Studios! Here are options for downloading or watching Sound of Freedom streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Jim Caviezel's horrific reality of human trafficking movie at home. Is Sound of Freedom available to stream? Is watching Sound of Freedom on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Crunchyroll? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Is Sound of Freedom available to watch on Netflix, or is it anywhere else on streaming? Here's what you need to know about watching the controversial movie.
The Sound of Freedom saga continues. From controversy surrounding its lead star Jim Caviezel and a funder being arrested for child kidnapping to accusations of cinemas sabotaging screenings and Disney shelving the project, it’s no surprise the thriller movie has fast become one of the most talked about projects of 2023.
If you’re unfamiliar with Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom, it’s because this is a rare film to make noise at the summer box office that isn’t getting released by one of the primary studios. As noted by Variety, the film has made over $40 million since it opened in theaters on July 4th.
Whatever side of the debate you’re on, there’s no denying Sound of Freedom’s success. Despite its small budget, the indie film – based on the true story of Tim Ballard’s efforts to rescue children from child sex trafficking – has earned well over $178 million at the box office.
Sound of Freedom tells the true story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a federal agent who launched Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a nonprofit organization focused on rescuing children from sex trafficking rings.
Though there’s been plenty of controversy surrounding the film, the viewing figures speak for themselves. Despite its modest budget and independent backing, it’s currently third on domestic box office charts, just behind franchise blockbusters Indiana Jones 5 and Barbie.
Amid its ongoing success, here’s everything we know about how to watch Sound of Freedom and if it’s streaming.
Sound of Freedom is a 2023 American independent action-thriller film directed by Alejandro Monteverde and co-written with Rod Barr. The movie stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, who leads a team of operatives on a perilous mission to save children from international sex trafficking rings. Mira Sorvino co-stars in the film as Katherine Ballard 1, Tim's wife, who supports her husband to save children.
Person of Interest and The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel headlines the film as Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded Operation Underground Railroad, an organization dedicated to fighting child trafficking around the world. The film purports to be based on a true story based on Ballard’s to save children from sex traffickers in Colombia.
However, Vice and other outlets have challenged Ballard’s account and the accuracy of the events depicted within the film. Not that accuracy has ever stopped Hollywood from making a movie before.
For now, your only option to watch Sound of Freedom is in theaters during its limited release. Angel Studios is selling advance tickets through its official site, and at the moment, it has nearly 1.2 million tickets in presales. Additionally, Angel Studios is offering group ticket options and as noted above, it is getting press for doing so well without the backing of a major studio. Faith-based films do tend to have strong advance sales, and Sound of Freedom has already done that. How long it remains in theaters will depend on repeat business from moviegoers.
The impact the dark subject matter has had on viewers is undeniable, especially for Rooney, aka Yeet Baby. Earlier this month, his family revealed that he had checked himself into a mental health facility after he went missing, stating that he had “seen the movie Sound of Freedom” prior to his disappearance. And now he’s shared an update for his fans.
The release date was announced at Angel Studios' annual Illuminate event on May 11. Sound of Freedom will be in theaters on July 4, 2023. The movie clocks in at 135 minutes according to IMDb.
No, Sound of Freedom isn’t streaming right now. It is exclusively available in select cinemas after its wide theatrical release on July 4, 2023.
As per its distributor Angel Studios: “Sound of Freedom will be in theaters as long as there is demand. The duration of its stay in theaters may vary based on theaters, but it’s guaranteed to run until at least July 13.”
The company went on to say that, following its theatrical release, the movie “will be available for streaming exclusively” on its free streaming platform, Angel Studios, as well as on the Angel app.
Viewers can use various devices to access Angel Studios’ streaming platform, including: Roku, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV; Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PC; and Android Phones and Tablets, Fire Tablets, iPhones, and iPads.
As for when it will drop, this very much depends on how successful its performance is in cinemas – and judging by its solid reception, it looks like Sound of Freedom could be in theaters for several weeks at the very least.
A recent report came out that Sound of Freedom is currently fielding offers from major streaming services for the Pay-One rights.
A Pay-One period is the time soon after playing in theaters when a film exclusively streams on a service.
If it were to begin streaming a month later, Sound of Freedom would hit the undecided streamer on October 15.
On a smaller scale, Angel Studios' only other theatrical film, His Only Son, is not available to stream yet. The only way to watch at home is by streaming on the studios' website after subscribing to the Angel Guild for $20/month.
Angel Studios is still promoting audience members to go see Sound of Freedom in theaters and it may never become available to stream on the company's website due to its popularity.
Sound of Freedom is currently playing in theaters.
Yes. Angel Studios is a faith-based streamer, with its own lineup of movies and shows. So it’s inevitable that Sound of Freedom will be offered there at some point. An exact time frame for Sound of Freedom‘s streaming debut is harder to pin down. Since Angel Studios isn’t beholden to another studio, it can operate at its own pace.
It’s also possible that Sound of Freedom could show up on another streaming platform down the line. But the safe bet is that it will go to Angel Studios first.
Sound of Freedom is not available on HBO Max. It was a TV movie and is part of the Manga One Piece. The studio behind it, Sadly, Sound of Freedom is not available to watch on any streaming service right now. However, fans needn’t fear, for the plan is for Sound of Freedom to follow in the footsteps of other Sony movies and land on Starz — a streaming channel you can subscribe to through Amazon Prime Video.
Sound of Freedom was released on 6th August 2023 in theaters and now, it will be officially available on the OTT platform after some months.
The film is being released exclusively in theaters to “north of 2,600 locations” on Tuesday, July 4. If you want to catch the faith-based thriller any time soon, you have to head to your local movie theater to do so. Due to the theatrical release, there has yet to be a streaming release date announced.
However, we can look to a previous Angel Studios release for clues about a potential streaming release window. His Only Son was released in theaters on March 31, 2023, and hit digital release about two months later, on June 25. If Sound of Freedom follows the same pattern, you can expect it to premiere on VOD platforms like iTunes, Prime Video and Angel.com in either late October or early November of 2023.
Sound of Freedom is available to watch in theaters across the US now. Below are a number of sites you can use to find tickets and showtimes:
● Angel Studios
● Fandango
● Cinemark
● Atom Tickets
● AMC Theatres
For those outside of North America, Angel Studios recently announced several international release dates, which you can find below:
● August 18: South Africa
● August 24: Australia and New Zealand
● August 31: Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, and other South American territories
● September 1: UK and Ireland
● October 11: Spain
Amazon Prime's current catalog does not include 'Sound of Freedom.' However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months.
Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that 'Sound of Freedom' is not accessible in its library.
No, the Sound of Freedom is not available on Netflix; there are no platforms that have obtained the rights to stream the captivating film "Sound of Freedom" online. This decision stems from the resounding success the movie has achieved under the auspices of Angel Studios. The studio, recognizing the magnitude of its accomplishment, has chosen to capitalize on the theatrical experience to maximize its financial gains. By forgoing online streaming, Angel Studios aims to safeguard the revenue potential that theaters provide, as the collective immersive experience continues to allure and engage audiences.
By forgoing online streaming, Angel Studios aims to safeguard the revenue potential that theaters provide, as the collective immersive experience continues to allure and engage audiences. While this choice may disappoint those eager to access the film remotely, it is a strategic move to preserve and bolster the profitability of this cinematic endeavor.’
HBO Max is a relatively new streaming service that offers Sound of Freedom for viewing. You can watch Sound of Freedom on HBO Max if you're already a member.
We hate to tell you that 'Sound of Freedom' is not included in HBO Max's massive content catalog.
The answer is no, at least not for now. The film, which is being produced by the independent Angel Studios, can potentially be streamed on the Angel Studios app in the future, which can be accessed on Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV. It should also be available on other Video on Demand (VOD) services in a few months as mentioned above.
No, 'Sound of Freedom' is not available for streaming on Hulu.
Sound of Freedom is a movie that may be streamed on Disney Plus. You can watch Sound of Freedom on Disney Plus if you're already a member.
Sound of Freedom is in theaters for the US and Canada and plans to be available internationally in movie theaters around the world soon. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date. Get more updates at angel.com or download the Angel app.
For those outside of North America, Angel Studios states that the film will also be available internationally in movie theaters around the world as soon as August 2023. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date.
At this time, Sound of Freedom is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Unfortunately, since 'Sound of Freedom' is unavailable on any streaming platform at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free.
A home video physical release of Sound of Freedom will also likely be arriving in early Fall 2023, coming complete with all sorts of behind-the-scenes treasures that fans will want to sink their teeth into. The film will likely become available to buy on VOD a week or two before a streaming and home video release.
The narrative of ‘Sound of Freedom’ follows a Special Agent named Tim Ballard who quits his job in US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and decides to turn into a vigilante, embarking on a dangerous plan to go against cartels and human traffickers deep into the Colombian jungle. As he puts his life on the line, Tim races against time to rescue hundreds of kids held captive by the traffickers. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Jim Caviezel starrer yourself!
This movie shines a light on one of the most horrific crime industries in the world: child trafficking. The movie stars Jim Caviezel (The Count of Monte Cristo, The Passion of the Christ) as Tim Ballard, a man who spent over a decade working as a special agent at the Department of Homeland Security. Sound of Freedom highlights one of his first missions to free dozens of children from sex trafficking and exploitation. It is a story of the fight for freedom and hope, even in the darkest of places.
In terms of the confirmed cast members of Sound of Freedom, we can expect the following stars to appear:
● Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard
● Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard
● Bill Camp as Vampiro
● Kurt Fuller as Frost
● Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan
● José Zúñiga as Roberto
● Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán
● Scott Haze as Chris
● Eduardo Verástegui as Paul
● Javier Godino as Jorge
● Gustavo Sánchez Parra as El Calacas