Here's How To Watch 'Sound Of Freedom' At Home Free Online: When Will Sound Of Freedom (2023) Be Streaming On Amazon Prime Or Netflix

Is Sound of Freedom on streaming?

No, Sound of Freedom isn’t streaming right now. It is exclusively available in select cinemas after its wide theatrical release on July 4, 2023.

As per its distributor Angel Studios: “Sound of Freedom will be in theaters as long as there is demand. The duration of its stay in theaters may vary based on theaters, but it’s guaranteed to run until at least July 13.”

The company went on to say that, following its theatrical release, the movie “will be available for streaming exclusively” on its free streaming platform, Angel Studios, as well as on the Angel app.

Viewers can use various devices to access Angel Studios’ streaming platform, including: Roku, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV; Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PC; and Android Phones and Tablets, Fire Tablets, iPhones, and iPads.

As for when it will drop, this very much depends on how successful its performance is in cinemas – and judging by its solid reception, it looks like Sound of Freedom could be in theaters for several weeks at the very least.

It’s unclear whether the rights will be sold to larger streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. As of July 21, Sound of Freedom is yet to drop on Angel Studios’ platform, but we’ll be sure to keep this post updated when new information rolls in.

As of writing, ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you can’t watch the Alejandro Monteverde directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. On the other hand, if you wish to enjoy the action drama movie on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

However, we can look to a previous Angel Studios release for clues about a potential streaming release window. His Only Son was released in theaters on March 31, 2023, and hit digital release about two months later, on June 25. If Sound of Freedom follows the same pattern, you can expect it to premiere on VOD platforms like iTunes, Prime Video and Angel.com in either late October or early November of 2023.

Sound Of Freedom is available to watch exclusively in theaters from Tuesday, July 4th 2023. It’s not streaming on any home platforms, so the big screen is the only way to watch the movie for those determined to see it on its initial release. The film is being distributed by Angel Studios, which claims the low-budget movie raked in over $10 million in pre-sales alone.

Be sure to check your local cinema for showtimes and tickets, as screenings for the film are limited. As for what to expect, Jim stars as Tim Ballard, a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent who suddenly up and retires to pursue vigilanteism. He aims to save children from human trafficking cartels in Latin America.

For those outside of North America, Angel Studios recently announced several international release dates, which you can find below:

● August 18: South Africa

● August 24: Australia and New Zealand

● August 31: Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, and other South American territories

● September 1: UK and Ireland

● October 11: Spain

