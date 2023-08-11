Here's How To Watch 'Sound Of Freedom' Free Online Streaming At Home

‘Sound of Freedom’ is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated Jim Caviezel's new controversial child trafficking thriller movie Sound of Freedom online for free.
Sound of Freedom has proved to be this summer's surprise resounding hit—and Hispanic audiences have been reported as major contributors to the movie's success.
Released on the Fourth of July, the intense thriller is based on the life of former Homeland Security special agent Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviezel). It follows Ballard as he sets up Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), an anti-child-trafficking organization. He also embarks on a mission to rescue two Honduran children sold into sex slavery in Colombia.
Independent movies without any A-list stars don’t typically spark bidding wars among streamers, particularly if they’ve already been released in theaters. But Sound of Freedom — your Trump-loving, conspiracy-theory-spouting uncle’s favorite movie of the summer — is not your typical indie movie. The action-adventure film ostensibly about child trafficking, which critic Melanie McFarland smarty and succinctly summarized as “conspiracy-fueled mass hysteria,” has so far grossed a stunning $166.2 million at the box office since its release last month. Armed with such boffo theatrical numbers, Vulture hears the film’s producers have spent the last few weeks actively shopping streaming rights to the film — and the early response suggests they’re likely to walk away with some big-bucks deals.
According to well-placed sources at three different streaming platforms, Sound of Freedom distributor Angel Studios has been feeling out both subscription services and ad-supported streamers about purchasing what’s known as the Pay-One rights window to the film (essentially, the first exclusive streaming or broadcast release of a movie after its theatrical run). Because these conversations may still be ongoing, some sources have been reluctant to characterize their platform’s specific interest in the movie — either to avoid driving up the ultimate cost of the package by building (even more) buzz around it, or so that they can deny ever being interested in the case they lose out on a deal. For its part, Angel Studios did not respond to multiple requests for comment made by Vulture.
But one industry insider who’s been privy to the conversations taking place was very blunt about the market’s reaction. “Sound of Freedom has generated tremendous interest for its Pay-One window,” the source said, adding they’re certain the film has been “pitched across streaming (SVOD and AVOD)” and “likely” has been offered to linear channels as well. This source believes it’s not a question of whether a deal will get done but rather just how big the final number will be. “It’s anticipated to sell for eight figures to an SVOD, which is rare and the type of payday typically reserved for blockbuster theatricals,” this person said. Now, one source’s characterization of discussions does not a bidding war make: It’s possible the film doesn’t fetch anywhere near “blockbuster” money for rights, or that the eight-figure sum ends up being much closer to $10 million than $90 million. But at this point, odds are the movie is more likely to land on a major streamer — either SVOD or AVOD — than not.
One big question mark right now is what Angel Studios plans to do about two other streaming windows for Sound of Freedom: premium video on demand (PVOD) and digital sales and rentals of the film. Studios often bring a movie to digital film stores (iTunes, etc.) first before they go to streaming services, though these days it’s not uncommon for the digital window to be just a week or two, or even simultaneous with a streaming release. That’s probably what will happen with Sound of Freedom. But given the indie nature of the film, it’s possible Angel Studios could do a deal where the digital sales and rental window is delayed in order to maximize the impact for a streaming-service debut. That would likely result in a streamer paying even more for rights to the movie, since Angel would be delaying or possibly diminishing its rental and sales numbers.
Sound of Freedom is set to make its exclusive theatrical debut on July 4th, 2023. The release date was announced at Angel Studios' annual Illuminate event on May 11. Sound of Freedom will be in theaters on July 4, 2023. The movie clocks in at 135 minutes according to IMDb. So, prepare to sit back, grab your popcorn, and turn off your devices for over two hours while watching this film.
Sound of Freedom will be released in theaters worldwide and be available in the blu-ray.watch Check back on May 11 for the official release date.
For now, your only option to watch Sound of Freedom is in theaters during its limited release. Angel Studios is selling advance tickets through its official site, and at the moment, it has nearly 1.2 million tickets in presales. Additionally, Angel Studios is offering group ticket options and as noted above, it is getting press for doing so well without the backing of a major studio.
No, Sound of Freedom isn’t streaming right now. It is exclusively available in select cinemas after its wide theatrical release on July 4, 2023.
As per its distributor Angel Studios: “Sound of Freedom will be in theaters as long as there is demand. The duration of its stay in theaters may vary based on theaters, but it’s guaranteed to run until at least July 13.”
The company went on to say that, following its theatrical release, the movie “will be available for streaming exclusively” on its free streaming platform, Angel Studios, as well as on the Angel app.
As for when it will drop, this very much depends on how successful its performance is in cinemas – and judging by its solid reception, it looks like Sound of Freedom could be in theaters for several weeks at the very least.
It’s unclear whether the rights will be sold to larger streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. As of July 21, Sound of Freedom is yet to drop on Angel Studios’ platform, but we’ll be sure to keep this post updated when new information rolls in.
Viewers can use various devices to access Angel Studios’ streaming platform, including: Roku, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV; Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PC; and Android Phones and Tablets, Fire Tablets, iPhones, and iPads.
Yes. Angel Studios is a faith-based streamer, with its own lineup of movies and shows. So it’s inevitable that Sound of Freedom will be offered there at some point. An exact time frame for Sound of Freedom‘s streaming debut is harder to pin down. Since Angel Studios isn’t beholden to another studio, it can operate at its own pace.
The film is being released exclusively in theaters to “north of 2,600 locations” on Tuesday, July 4. If you want to catch the faith-based thriller any time soon, you have to head to your local movie theater to do so. Due to the theatrical release, there has yet to be a streaming release date announced.
As of writing, ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you can’t watch the Alejandro Monteverde directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. On the other hand, if you wish to enjoy the action drama movie on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.
However, we can look to a previous Angel Studios release for clues about a potential streaming release window. His Only Son was released in theaters on March 31, 2023, and hit digital release about two months later, on June 25. If Sound of Freedom follows the same pattern, you can expect it to premiere on VOD platforms like iTunes, Prime Video and Angel.com in either late October or early November of 2023.
Sound Of Freedom is available to watch exclusively in theaters from Tuesday, July 4th 2023. It’s not streaming on any home platforms, so the big screen is the only way to watch the movie for those determined to see it on its initial release. The film is being distributed by Angel Studios, which claims the low-budget movie raked in over $10 million in pre-sales alone.
Be sure to check your local cinema for showtimes and tickets, as screenings for the film are limited. As for what to expect, Jim stars as Tim Ballard, a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent who suddenly up and retires to pursue vigilanteism. He aims to save children from human trafficking cartels in Latin America.
Sound of Freedom is an upcoming Movie produced by Santa Fé Films
Sound of Freedom was released on 6th August 2023 in theatres and now, it will be officially available on the OTT platform after some months. The movie is available to watch online and download in Full HD (1080P), HD (720P), 480P, 360P quality.
It’s also possible that Sound of Freedom could show up on another streaming platform down the line. But the safe bet is that it will go to Angel Studios first.
The controversial hit starring Jim Caviezel is being shopped to streaming services and could end up fetching a hefty price. Photo: Angel Films
Sound of Freedom is in theaters for the US and Canada and plans to be available internationally in movie theaters around the world soon. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date. Get more updates at angel.com or download the Angel app.
For those outside of North America, Angel Studios states that the film will also be available internationally in movie theaters around the world as soon as August 2023. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date.
A home video physical release of Sound of Freedom will also likely be arriving in early Fall 2023, coming complete with all sorts of behind-the-scenes treasures that fans will want to sink their teeth into. The film will likely become available to buy on VOD a week or two before a streaming and home video release.
In terms of the confirmed cast members of Sound of Freedom, we can expect the following stars to appear:
● Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard
● Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard
● Bill Camp as Vampiro
● Kurt Fuller as Frost
● Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan
● José Zúñiga as Roberto
● Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán
● Scott Haze as Chris
● Eduardo Verástegui as Paul
● Javier Godino as Jorge
● Gustavo Sánchez Parra as El Calacas
The narrative of ‘Sound of Freedom’ follows a Special Agent named Tim Ballard who quits his job in US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and decides to turn into a vigilante, embarking on a dangerous plan to go against cartels and human traffickers deep into the Colombian jungle. As he puts his life on the line, Tim races against time to rescue hundreds of kids held captive by the traffickers. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Jim Caviezel starrer yourself!
This movie shines a light on one of the most horrific crime industries in the world: child trafficking. The movie stars Jim Caviezel (The Count of Monte Cristo, The Passion of the Christ) as Tim Ballard, a man who spent over a decade working as a special agent at the Department of Homeland Security. Sound of Freedom highlights one of his first missions to free dozens of children from sex trafficking and exploitation. It is a story of the fight for freedom and hope, even in the darkest of places.