Here's How To Watch 'Strays' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home

Are you a fan of dogs? What about Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx? Well, look no further than Strays — which hilariously combines the three! Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new flick.
Remember those classic dog movies where the human owners genuinely cared for their furry companions? Well, now step into the world of Strays, a comically twisted version of those cherished dog-centric films. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, known for directing the cult comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the film introduces Reggie (Will Ferrell), a wide-eyed Border Terrier with a heart full of optimism. He spends his days immersed in the vibrant, sun-soaked wilderness, radiating sheet positivity. But here's the twist: his owner, Doug (Will Forte), is far from enthusiastic about having a canine presence in his house.
Realizing how much of a jerk his owner is, Reggie intends to find a way back home to seek ballsy revenge. But Reggie's not embarking on this mission solo. Along the way, he crosses paths with a bunch of strays who swiftly become his trusted comrades on this adventure. Picture this: the fast-talking, no-filter Boston Terrier, Bug (Jamie Foxx), the sharp-minded Australian Shepherd (Isla Fisher), who's feeling somewhat sidelined since her owner brought in a new puppy, Maggie, and let's not forget the anxious Great Dane, Hunter (Randall Park), who's finding it rough serving as an emotional support animal. These quirky dogs make Reggie's journey anything but ordinary. Talk about taking matters into his own paws!
Joining the Strays production team is writer Dan Perrault, known for his work on American Vandal and Honest Trailers. Besides its already solid main cast, the R-rated comedy also includes a star-studded supporting ensemble, with big names like Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara. Promising heart, humor, and um, humping, Strays shows audiences what it’s like to literally live in a dog-eat-dog world.
When Reggie, a naive Border Terrier voiced by Ferrell, is abandoned on the streets by his neglectful owner, he bands together with other stray dogs to exact his revenge.
So where can you watch Strays? Is it on Netflix? What about Max? Here's everything we know about how, when and where you can watch 'Strays.'
Strays is set to be released on August 18, 2023. The movie will premiere on the same date as DC’s Blue Beetle.
Prior to this, Strays was initially scheduled for a much earlier summer release on June 9, 2023, which would have pitted it up against Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. But instead, Universal made the decision to postpone the movie’s premiere by two months, taking over the slate previously reserved for a movie starring SNL's Please Don't Destroy.
Absolutely! Strays is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release.
As of now, the only way to watch Strays is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Aug. 18. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Peacock.
Given that Strays falls under the Universal umbrella, it's anticipated that the film could hit the Peacock streaming platform as early as 45 days following its theatrical debut. Viewers would then have the option to either rent or buy it. This aligns with Universal's fresh approach to releasing films, a strategy they initiated with their 2022 movies lineup.
While a Peacock release date for Strays has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent film distributed by Universal Pictures. Cocaine Bear was released in theaters on Feb. 24 before joining the streaming platform on April 14 — a little over 45 days after its debut. If Strays follows the same trajectory, it should come to Peacock by early October 2023.
However, other movies like Nope have taken a little longer to reach the streamer (more than 100 days, to be exact) so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.
No, Strays will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.
Unfortunately, there is no digital release date for Strays — yet. Asteroid City, another recent Universal Pictures film, came to digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video about three weeks after its theatrical release. If Strays follows the same pattern, you might be able to rent or purchase it by Sept. 8 at the earliest.
But if it sticks to the 45-day standard that most movies follow, it might not be available on digital until early October 2023.
No, Strays will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Peacock.
At the moment, the DVD and Blu-ray release for Strays has not been announced. Be sure to stick around for further updates!
When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.
But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.
Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher; Now You See Me, Wedding Crashers), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; Always Be My Maybe, Aquaman), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).
