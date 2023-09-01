Here's How To Watch 'The Equalizer 3' (2023) At Home Free Online Streaming On Netflix Or HBO Max

Sony Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching The Equalizer 3 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Robert McCall's final installment of the movie franchise The Equalizer 3 at home. Is The Equalizer 3 (2023) available to stream? Is watching The Equalizer 3 on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Denzel Washington returns for one last fight in The Equalizer 3 – here’s how to watch the movie, and if and when it’ll be available on streaming.

This Labor Day weekend, Denzel Washington returns for one last run as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, the final installment of the movie franchise. Based on the 1980s television series by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim, The Equalizer trilogy re-introduced audiences to Robert McCall, a man with a strong (if not violent) sense of justice. The Equalizer 3 continues to follow Robert as he works to reconcile with his past actions, still finding some sense of peace in having helped people (in his own way). Now, he takes up a quiet life in Southern Italy, where he's made a new home and new friends. However, he jumps back into action when he learns his friends are under the mafia's control, and things may turn deadly for them.

The Equalizer 3 brings back franchise alums Richard Wenk and Antoine Fuqua as the screenwriter and director, respectively. The duo previously worked in the same roles for the first two features. They also worked together on the 2016 reboot of The Magnificent Seven, which also starred Washington.

Fuqua produced The Equalizer 3 alongside Denzel Washington, Equalizer 2 producers Tony Eldridge, Alex Siskin, and Michael Sloan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Clayton Townsend. It is executive produced by Andy Mitchell, Tarak Ben Ammar, and David Bloomfield. Along with Washington, The Equalizer 3 stars Dakota Fanning, Remo Girone, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Andrea Doddero, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Gaia Scodellaro, Andrea Scarduzio, and Bruno Bilotta, among others.

Denzel Washington is gearing up to reprise his role as retired U.S. marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, which is hitting theaters this weekend. Luckily, we have you covered on everything you need to know about the new flick!

In an effort to escape his harrowing past as a government assassin, Robert moves to Southern Italy — only to learn that his newfound friends are under the control of local crime bosses. This leads him to protect his pals by taking on the mafia.

So, how can you watch The Equalizer 3? Will it be on Netflix? What about Prime Video?

As we head into release weekend, we've compiled a guide on where you can watch and stream The Equalizer 3.

Will 'The Equalizer 3' Go to Streaming?