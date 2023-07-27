Here's How To Watch 'The Little Mermaid' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home

‘The Little Mermaid’ is finally here. Find out how to watch Disney's latest live-action adaptation animated movie The Little Mermaid online for free.
Fans can get a taste of Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid remake, as nine minutes from the film have been released online for free. The Halle Bailey-led reimaging of Disney's animated classic hit theaters back in May, and is now set to come home on digital and eventually Disney+.
It's time to dive under the sea once again. Over the last few years, Disney has recreated their top animated musical films into live-action movies. The Little Mermaid is no different, and viewers can't wait to swim into theaters to catch a glimpse of how the movie will stand up against the original version.
The latest of Disney's hugely successful line of live-action remakes, Ariel (Halle Bailey) is set to return to theaters for the first time in almost thirty-five years with The Little Mermaid (2023). The Walt Disney Company once again invites audiences to travel under the sea to see Princess Ariel's story unfold like never before. Featuring direction from veteran musical filmmaker Rob Marshall and other roles inhabited by major Hollywood stars like Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch and Javier Bardem as King Triton, the film is bound to be a bona fide hit at the box office.
Starring singer and actress Halle Bailey as the iconic Ariel, 2023’s The Little Mermaid revisits the beloved tale of an adventurous young mermaid who yearns to explore the world outside the ocean and falls in love with a handsome prince—at a steep price. A mix of recognizable names and newcomers bring the familiar characters back to life: Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Rob Marshall—who has helmed Disney films like Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides—directs.
Disney's latest fairytale of the past to be brought to life, The Little Mermaid, created waves when announced in early 2016. Life-long fans could now take their own kids to the theater to experience the film they constantly chose for family movie nights as children. Appearing on the big screen in late May, the beloved film made a big splash and was one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023.
After a long wait, the movie has grown legs and made its way to streaming sites. While it's not a part of any free streaming libraries, you can purchase the live-action remake through Amazon or Apple TV, so now your child can pick it over and over again for movie night.
Before we ask if you're interested in seeing this, we know you are. But like us, you're probably wondering how to watch and stream The Little Mermaid online. Luckily, we have some clues and it's likely to land on a major streaming site very soon. So climb aboard, because Here’s how to watch The Little Mermaid live-action remake.
What Is the Release Date for The Little Mermaid?
Ariel's quest to go from a mermaid into a human begins anew when The Little Mermaid premieres this Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 26th, 2023. The film will be going up against not one, but two stand-up comedians and their films that weekend, with Sebastian Maniscalco's About My Father and Bert Kreischer's The Machine premiering on the same day. That said, The Little Mermaid will almost certainly be the choice for younger audiences and families.
While some Disney films are heading straight to Disney+, The Little Mermaid will first be shown exclusively in theaters.
Where To Watch The Little Mermaid Online:
As of July 25, the 2023 remake is available on VOD. Viewers can purchase it for $19.99 on platforms like:
● Amazon Prime Video
● Apple TV+
● Google Play
● Vudu
● YouTube Movies
If you’d prefer to see it in a theater, there are still some showtimes available. Check the availability at your local cinema. As for physical releases, you can get the film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting September 19.
How to Watch The Little Mermaid
How can Disney fans watch The Little Mermaid online? The Little Mermaid is available to stream on Disney Plus, which offers two plans: a Basic ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and a Premium no-ads plan for $10.99 per month. Along with no ads, the Premium plan also allows users to download content to watch offline.
When the time comes for The Little Mermaid to splash onto Disney+ though, make sure you're all prepared to watch it. If you don't have access yet, you can opt into a
30-day free trial before choosing a plan that start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. After your account is all set, click on the title page on Disney+'s official website or the Disney+ app.
As you wait for The Little Mermaid to hit the streamer, why don't you watch the animated version and its sequel The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea? Or if you want to immerse yourself in another live-action version, click on the 2019 ABC TV special The Little Mermaid Live!. Enjoy!
Is The Little Mermaid streaming yet?
Sadly, not yet. It will surely end up on Disney+ as all new releases from the studio do, but Disney has not yet announced an official date. (If we had to guess, maybe it would be sometime after the DVD release on September 19?) In the meantime, you can always revisit the 1989 original, which is available to stream.
Is The Little Mermaid coming to Disney+?
As with all major releases from Disney, we can say with certainty that The Little Mermaid is coming to Disney+, but we can't say with certainty when that will be. Based on past releases, we can expect it as early as the end of August, but it's more likely to arrive sometime in September after its physical release on Blu-ray and DVD.
If you want to secure a Disney+ subscription ahead of the release (and rewatch the original film), it'll cost $7.99/month with ads or $10.99/month with no ads. You can also bundle it with Hulu (ideal if you already have a Hulu account) for only $9.99/month. That's basically like getting Disney+ for just $2/month.
When will The Little Mermaid be streaming on Disney+?
The Little Mermaid Disney+ premiere date is tentatively estimated to be Aug. 30, 2023.
While no official Little Mermaid streaming date has been confirmed by Disney, most of its major movie releases drop on Disney+ following a minimum 90-day period, and typically premiere on the platform on Wednesdays, making Wednesday, Aug. 30 the most likely date for Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action streaming release.
Is The Little Mermaid streaming on Netflix?
No, The Little Mermaid will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Disney+.
Will The Little Mermaid Be On HBO Max?
No, The Little Mermaid will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Is The Little Mermaid Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animation movie The Little Mermaid on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Can I watch The Little Mermaid at home?
If you can't wait for the streaming release, you can still explore the magical world of Ariel and friends with The Little Mermaid's digital release. The film will be available as of July 25 on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu for purchase. And if you prefer a physical copy, the movie will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 19. Stay tuned for rental details as well.
While streaming releases give you the convenience of watching the film at your leisure and moving on, dedicated fans might enjoy the benefits of purchasing The Little Mermaid for their digital or physical film collection. With your purchase, you'll also get access to exclusive bonus features like a sing-along version of the film, song breakdowns, bloopers, and exclusive featurettes.
How to Watch The Little Mermaid Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch The Little Mermaid online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
The Little Mermaid Cast and Characters
The Little Mermaid was written by David Magee and directed by Rob Marshall. It stars the following actors:
● Halle Bailey as Ariel
● Melissa McCarthy as Ursula
● Javier Bardem as King Triton
● Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina
● Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric
● Daveed Diggs as Sebastian
● Awkwafina as Scuttle
● Jacob Tremblay as Flounder
● Art Malik as Sir Grimsby
What is The Little Mermaid About?
The official synopsis for The Little Mermaid by Walt Disney Studios read:
“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.
There is not much mystery in The Little Mermaid's plot. As seen in Disney's many other live-action remakes, it is anticipated that the film's plot will largely stick to the original. With the well-known song "Part of Your World," in which Ariel sings about her wish to be a part of the world beyond the water, i.e., the human realm, the teaser already alluded to Ariel's fascination with the human world. Fans will get to see Ariel and Prince Eric's romance as they deal with the challenges posed by their differences.