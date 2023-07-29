Here's How To Watch 'UFC 291' Free Live Streaming Online On Reddit

MMA/ UFC Streams Reddit! Check all options to listen or watch UFC 291 live stream for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & ESPN Plus, including where to watch Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje online. One of the biggest bouts in MMA history took place on Saturday, July 29, 2023.Lets see below between MMA streams UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 live where and how to watch free from any location.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, also featuring the co-main event showdown between former champions Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira.
A star-studded UFC event is going down this weekend, headlined by a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2, Live From The Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah On July 29, 2023.
Are you ready for UFC Fight 291? This Saturday, one of the best fights in UFC history is getting a rematch. Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje return to the ring to face one another in Poirier vs. Gaethje 2. The PPV fight will also feature a co-main event fight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, and more UFC action worth tuning in for.
Five years after Poirier stopped Gaethje in a thrilling bout, the Americans will square off again. Since their first in-ring meeting, the lightweights have lost two undisputed-title fights each, but both men have crafted impressive resumes nonetheless.
Poirier turned pro in 2009 and joined the UFC in 2011. "The Diamond" is 21-6 with the promotion and is a former interim UFC lightweight champion. Going 0-2 in UFC lightweight title fights, Poirier is 4-1 in his last five bouts. After beating Conor McGregor twice in 2021, he lost in a title fight against Charles Oliveira. He quickly rebounded in his previous bout, beating Michael Chandler in November via submission.
However, no official titles are on the line at UFC 291. Instead, Poirier and Gaethje will be fighting for the ceremonial BMF (Baddest Mother F-cker) championship. The two lightweights are among the UFC’s leaders in Fight of the Night bonuses, and their first meeting in 2018 earned Fight of the Year. Add fighters like Alex Pereira, Kevin Holland, Stephen Thompson, Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, and Derrick Lewis to the card, and you’ve got an event that’s just as, if not more exciting than some championship events.
Light heavyweight title contenders Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira fight in the co-main event of UFC 291 this weekend.
Pereira is stepping up to light heavyweight for the first time. The Brazilian is currently the second seed in the middleweight division, while Blachowicz is third seed in the light heavyweight rankings.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Blachowicz joined the promotion in January 2014 and has 39 professional fights under his belt, whereas Pereira joined UFC in September 2021 and has fought in just nine professional MMA fights.
Both are potential light heavyweight champions, and with Jamahal Hill vacating the belt after rupturing his Achilles victory at UFC 291 would put either fighter in pole position for a shot at the title.
Before that, the co-main of the evening will be the setting where former UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, moves up to light heavyweight to challenge a former 205-pound champ, Jan Błachowicz. This has the potential to produce some major fireworks, but could also just as easily remain a slow burn. It really all depends on who can dictate where this fight takes place.
Sure, Jan put up a stinker in his last outing with Magomed Ankalaev, but that’s far from the norm. Seven of his last ten matches ended inside the distance, so typically his bouts are thoroughly entertaining. Alex is kill or be killed, so we know exactly what the former GLORY kickboxing champ is coming to do. However, let’s not forget what happened when Israel Adesanya tried to move up a weight class to test the ‘Polish Power.’ He got out-wrestled, and the same could very well happen to Pereira. Let’s just hope they stand and bang, though!
Also on the UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 docket, there will be a Tony Ferguson sighting. Like it or not that he’s still competing, Ferguson will be facing fellow veteran Bobby Green. Earlier in the night, we’re getting a nifty clash of styles when Michael Chiesa tussles with Kevin Holland. This one’s cool because it will likely end in either a submission for Chiesa, or a knockout for Holland. As for the main card opener, this doozie promises to dazzle us as spinning striker Stephen Thompson scraps with the somersaulting Michel Pereira.
Here's how to watch this weekend's foreign fight, including start times, Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card details, how to stream the UFC 291 prelims, UFC predictions and more.
Get the live coverage of UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 from Delta Center in Salt Lake City on July 29, 2023 on ESPN, including the main card and prelims.
Here is everything you need to know about UFC 291.
When Is UFC 291? Date, Time, Location
● Date : Saturday, July 29
● Time : 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST
● Co-main event cagewalks (approx) : 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST
The main card is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST with the main event cagewalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
UFC 291 full fight card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)
● Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje: BMF Title
● Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira: Light Heavyweight
● Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green: Lightweight
● Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland: Welterweight
● Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira: Welterweight
Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass
● Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima: Heavyweight
● Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim: Welterweight
● Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro: Middleweight
● Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers: Welterweight
Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN
● CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador: Flyweight
● Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic: Welterweight
● Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira: (W) Flyweight
UFC 291 free live stream
You can watch the UFC 291 Poirier vs Gaethje live stream on ESPN Plus MMA Fight.
You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 291 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.
UFC 291 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren't already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 289 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $124.98. UFC 289 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.
How to Watch UFC 291 Online
UFC 291 is exclusive to ESPN+, so if you’re looking to stream this event, non-ESPN+ subscribers will need to sign up for ESPN+ (monthly or annual) and then purchase UFC 291, Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 as PPVs are only available to ESPN+ subscribers. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can purchase UFC 291 for $79.99. ESPN also offers two bundle packages:
UFC 291 & The Disney Bundle: This package provides you with a $12.99/month subscription to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (ad-supported) and UFC 291 ($79.99) for $93.98 plus tax. You can also purchase an ad-free Hulu version of the bundle for $19.99/month.
UFC 291 & ESPN+ Bundle: If you’re a new subscriber, ESPN is offering a bundle that includes one UFC PPV and a one-year ESPN+ subscription for $124.98. You can also purchase ESPN+ for $9.99/month and then buy UFC 291 for $79.99.
ESPN+ offers the ability to stream live, rewind, or replay on up to three devices at once and is available to watch on a variety of connected devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Apple, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, and more.
How to Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje Online
UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.
As with previous UFC events, anyone looking to watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje can do so only through ESPN+, as the sports streaming service still has exclusive rights to the UFC (for both Fight Night events and numbered events).
How to watch UFC 291 live fight
What Channel Stream is UFC 291?
Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.
● ESPN Plus (USA)
● UFC Fight Pass PPV (USA)
● BT Sport (UK)
● Kayo (Germany/Austria)
● 1TV.Ru (Russia)
● OSN Play (Middle East)
● SuperSport (South Africa)
● Main Event (Australia)
● StarHub (Singapore)
How to live stream UFC 291 in the US
If you're looking for ways to watch UFC 291, know this: The Poirier vs. Gaethje fight will be available only as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims airing on ABC, ESPN and streaming free on ESPN+ for subscribers
You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 291 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS.
In the U.S., the UFC 291 main card is available via pay-per-view on ESPN+, which also requires a subscription. The PPV price for UFC 291 is $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30 percent.
How to watch UFC 291 in the UK
UFC 291 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely Poirier vs Gaethje start at approximately 5 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £29.99. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.
How to Watch UFC 291 Live Stream in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV. The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8:30 am AEST.
UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 12 pm AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 11:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 10 am AWST.
How to watch UFC 291 live streams in Canada
Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 291's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.
Watch UFC 291 Live from anywhere
the available options for live streaming UFC include:
● ESPN+
● Hulu + Live TV.
● Sling TV.
● Direct TV.
● FuboTV.
● PS Vue.
● YouTube TV.
● Sony LIV.
● FootyBite.
● Reddit
The cheapest way to stream the UFC 291 is ESPN+. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, but you can also take advantage of the Disney Bundle when signing up for ESPN+. The Disney Bundle gets you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, all for $12.99 a month, saving you 50% compared to paying for each separately.
Fans in the US can watch the UFC 291 Fight on ESPN+. It is the main telecast rights holder. The UFC Fight can also be live-streamed on the websit of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.
For $70 per month, Hulu's live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) along with 83 other live and on-demand channels. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu's general content library. Hulu's live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup process and easy online cancellation.
Another good way to watch UFC 291 online is Sling, whose live TV packages are cheaper than the other live TV streamers above. Sling's affordable Orange package comes with 31 channels — including ESPN for UFC live streams — and costs just $40 a month ($25 for your first month). Sling Orange also includes 50 hours of DVR space, so you can record UFC 291 matches to watch later.
Direct TV is another channel to watch the UFC 291 Poirier vs Gaethje match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.
fuboTV is another one of our favorite live TV streaming services. With ESPN in its channel lineup, it's an easy way to watch UFC 291 online without cable. Besides ESPN, fuboTV gets you up to 200+ channels, and the service starts at $74.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. fuboTV also lets you store up to 1000 hours of DVR recordings, which comes in handy for early morning UFC 291 matches.
PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of USD 45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where UFC fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.
Next channel to watch the UFC 291 match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.