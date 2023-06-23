Here's Where to Watch (Asteroid City) 2023 Free Online: When Is Asteroid City Streaming On Peacock, HBO Max Or Netflix

Universal Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Asteroid City streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Focus Features latest World-changing movies at home. Is Asteroid City available to stream? Is watching Asteroid City on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service
Asteroid City is the most recent film by the renowned filmmaker Wes Anderson. In the realm of independent cinema, Wes Anderson stands tall as one of the most prominent figures, celebrated for his unique ability to craft entirely distinctive realms, replete with stellar ensembles.
Directed by Wes Anderson, Asteroid City pulls together a star-studded cast including Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston — to name a few. Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new flick!
Taking place in 1955, this sci-fi comedy follows a group of parents and children as they attend the annual Junior Stargazer convention in a fictional desert town in America, and the world-changing events that occur there.
So, where can you watch Asteroid City? Is it on Netflix? What about Max?
Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:
When Does Asteroid City Come Out, and Will It Be in Theaters?
Asteroid City is currently scheduled to have its world debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, which is running from mid-to-late May 2023. After this, the film will roll out exclusively in theaters, starting with a limited release on June 16, 2023. It will then expand to theaters nationwide the following week, on June 23.
Where To Watch Asteroid City:
As of now, the only way to watch Asteroid City is to head out to a movie theater when it releases in select theaters on June 16 and everywhere on June 23. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube or Amazon, or releases for streaming on Peacock. Read on for more information.
Is Asteroid City Available to Stream?
Unfortunately, it’s too early to tell when or where Asteroid City will be released to stream online. Currently, Anderson’s other films that are available for streaming are scattered across different streaming services, such as Max, Hulu, and Disney+. So, this makes it quite unpredictable to guess where Asteroid City might land following its theatrical release. The film’s distributor, Focus Features, is owned by NBCUniversal, so it’s possible that it could arrive on Peacock as its home for streaming, but only time will tell. Keep an eye on this space for updates as they get announced.
When Will Asteroid City Be on Peacock?
While a streaming release date for Asteroid City has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate on when it will come to Peacock based on another Focus Features film.
Armageddon Time, which was released in theaters on Oct. 28, 2022, finally landed on Peacock on Feb. 17, 2023 — almost four months after its initial release. If Asteroid City follows the same trajectory, we may not be able to stream it until mid-October 2023. But if it follows the 45-day strategy that most Peacock films use, it could come to the platform as early as late July 2023.
Is Asteroid City on Be On Max?
No, Asteroid City will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.
Is Asteroid City on Netflix?
No, ‘Asteroid City’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to similar sci-fi movies, such as ‘The Adam Project‘ and ‘Rim of the World.’
Is Asteroid City on Hulu?
No, ‘Asteroid City’ is unavailable on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the platform can enjoy ‘Afro Samurai Resurrection’ or ‘Ninja Scroll.’
Is Asteroid City on Amazon Prime?
We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Asteroid City’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you have similar films to turn to, such as ‘Nope‘ and ‘Moonrise Kingdom.’
How to Watch Asteroid City Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch Asteroid City online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
It is highly unfortunate that ‘Asteroid City’ is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment, which means there is currently no way for you to stream the sci-fi movie for free. What you can do is keep your hopes and wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to pay for the relevant subscription in order to get access to their favorite content rather than looking for unethical ways to do so for free.
What is Asteroid City About?
According to the official synopsis from Focus Features, Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.
The cast is absolutely stacked with stars. As previously mentioned, Hanks, Johansson, Schwartzman, Carrell and Robbie all appear, as do Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Edward Norton, Steve Park, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton and Jeffrey Wright.