How To Watch 'Red One' Online? Is Red One On Streaming

Christmas is coming early this year with Red One - a new holiday-themed action extravaganza starring two of the action genre's biggest stars - Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. However, the characters these two industry titans are playing could not be more different as one is a noble agent of the North Pole and the other is a shifty tracker. Still, they'll need to put aside their differences and work together when none other than Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) himself is abducted.

In the midst of awards season, Red One aims to bring in some yuletide thrills as the holiday season really starts to ramp up. Is the new Christmas film sharing a similar fate with another crimson-themed Dwayne Johnson movie, Red Notice, and heading straight to streaming? To find out, read below to see when, where, and how you can watch Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Red One.</p><p>Directed by Jake Kasdan (who is also the director behind the rebooted Jumanji movies), with a screenplay by Chris Morgan, Red One stars Dwayne Johnson as the head of security for Santa Claus (played by J.K. Simmons). Santa’s code name? The red one. It all makes sense! The Rock is ready to retire from this high-stress career, but first he has one more job: Prevent a nefarious hacker (played by Chris Evans) from ruining Christmas.</p><p>Also starring Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel, the Red One promises a fun, action-packed, holiday-themed adventure. Critics have not been kind so far—the film currently has a tk rating on the review aggregation website, Rotten Tomatoes—but we have a feeling that won't stop people from seeing the movie.

Here's what you need to know about where to watch the Red One movie, and when to expect to see the Red One movie on streaming.

What Is the Release Date for 'Red One'?

Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and Jack O'Malley's (Chris Evans) search for Santa Claus officially begins when Red One debuts on Friday, November 15, 2024, just in time for Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season.

Is 'Red One' Releasing in Theaters?

Though it may have been initially envisioned as a Prime Video exclusive, Red One will now be debuting exclusively in theaters on November 15. Red One will be getting a solid head start on the holiday box office season, but its forecast is bound to hit a pretty big storm the week after with a potential repeat of Barbenheimer. </p><p>That's because the week after is "Glicked" week, as the epic anticipated sequel Gladiator II will be doing battle with the equally anticipated musical adaptation of Wicked. Then, the weekend after that, Dwayne Johnson will be returning to the box office again with Disney's animated continuation, Moana 2. </p><p><strong>Is 'Red One' Streaming?</strong> </p><p>Fans will need to brave the icy winter to see Red One, as the new action film will not be immediately available to stream this month. Instead, the film is opting for a theatrical release that is set to begin in mid-November. </p><p>It is also worth noting that Red One was originally intended to be an exclusive for Prime Video before the switch to the theatrical release was made. While many of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's theatrical films go to MGM+ after streaming, there are select films that were initially meant for Prime Video that end up on the service shortly after their theatrical run. When Amazon announced that Red One would be receiving a theatrical release, they also revealed that the film would be made available on Prime Video shortly after. </p><p>Most recently this was the case with My Old Ass, which landed on Prime Video 55 days after its initial limited theatrical release. However, a more apt comparison would be Saltburn, which premiered in select theaters on November 17, 2023, before landing on Prime Video 35 days later. Since Amazon will likely want Red One on their service during the Christmas season, we can likely expect to see it on Prime Video in mid-December.</p><p><strong>Where to watch the Red One movie:</strong> </p><p>For now, Red One will only available to watch in a movie theater, when it opens in the U.S. on Friday, November 15. You can find a showing near you via Fandango. Red One is not yet available to watch online or on streaming.

Is Red One streaming on Netflix?

Red One is not streaming on Netflix and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon, due to the fact that the film is not a Netflix movie. Red One is an MGM movie, and therefore will likely go to streaming on MGM+, the premium channel previously known as Epix. Currently, MGM+ costs $5.99 a month, and there is a seven-day free trial.

Will the Red One movie be streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

You will be able to purchase Red One on Amazon Prime Video when the movie becomes available to buy and rent on digital, likely in about a month. But you will have to wait to be able to stream Red One on Prime Video free with a Prime subscription. Red One is an MGM movie, and Amazon has owned MGM since the 2022 acquisition. The MGM movies have been streaming on Prime—albeit slowly. First, the movies go to MGM+, before they become available free on Prime. </p><p>Challengers, for example, was an MGM movie that released on digital after one month in theaters, but did not stream on Amazon Prime until five months after it was released in theaters. If Red One follows a similar release pattern, you might see Red One on digital around December 2024, and streaming free on Amazon Prime around late April 2025. </p><p>But this is all speculation. If you want to watch Red One right away, you can go see the movie in theaters.</p><p><strong>What is 'Red One' About?</strong> </p><p>The official synopsis of Red One reads as follows: </p><p>After Santa Claus - Code Name: RED ONE - is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.</p>