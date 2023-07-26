Where To Watch 'Barbie' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home Here's How

The new 'Barbie' 2023 movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is here. Find out how to watch Barbie online.
The pink wave was stronger than anticipated as Barbie raked in a massive $155 million during its opening weekend in North America.
Barbie mania even helped push Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to a whopping $80 million debut due in part to moviegoers opting for the #Barbenheimer double feature.
The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm. After announcing the project in 2019, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are ready to show their versions of the famous dolls. But between all the pink-themed merchandise and unforgettable red carpet fashion moments, this live-action version of the beloved characters will have a different tone than most people would expect.
The movie follows Barbie as she lives her everyday life with Ken in the fictional world of Barbieland. But when she starts to experience an existential crisis, she decides it's time to see what life is like in the human world. After going through a portal, she meets other versions of herself and Ken (which include dolls portrayed by folks like Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu). Barbie also meets a Mattel employee named Gloria (America Ferrera), who teachers her something about herself along the way.
Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film follows the duo as they embark on a “journey of self-discovery” after being banned from the utopian-like Barbie Land. The film also stars a slew of iconic actors including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Nicola Coughlan.
It’s almost time for director Greta Gerwig‘s highly-anticipated (and extremely star-studded) Barbie movie to hit theaters. Fortunately, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new live-action comedy!
Directed with magic and flair by Gerwig, this cinematic delight is sure to leave audiences enchanted and spellbound. Break out your sparkliest shoes and prettiest clothes, and get ready to join Barbie and Ken on a thrilling adventure that will warm your heart and lift your spirits in the most Barbie-tastic way!
With such excitement surrounding the movie, folks will likely want to know how to watch and stream Barbie from home. Luckily, there's a big clue. Here's how to watch and stream Barbie online.
When Is the Release Date for Barbie?
According to the Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon alongside a sneak peek of Robbie in character, the live-action film will land in theaters on July 21, 2023.
In its July release date, Barbie will be competing against another buzzy film with a massive ensemble cast with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. A nationwide event titled "Barbie Blowout Party" will allow some audience members to see the comedy a few days early, on July 19, 2023.
Is Barbie in Theaters?
Prepare yourself for a film that's all things pink, Barbie lovers! Get ready to catch our favorite doll in action because the movie is hitting theaters across the USA and around the world!
Where To Watch Barbie Online:
As of now, the only way to watch Barbie is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, July 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Watch Now: Barbie (2023) Movie Online Free
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Max.
When Will Barbie Be on Streaming?
Barbie should eventually be released on Max, rather than Netflix or Disney+, given it's a Warner Bros. movie. A streaming release date has not yet been announced.
Warner's last two movies to hit Max — Evil Dead Rise and Shazam! Fury of the Gods — were added to the service 63 days and 67 days, respectively, after their theatrical debuts. Should Warner Bros. follow suit here, Barbie could hit Max as early as late September.
How to Watch Barbie
At the moment, you can watch Barbie at your local theater. But like most movies these days, it should hit a streaming website in the near future.
Is Barbie coming to HBO Max?
Barbie will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023, though a HBO Max streaming date may follow this window of exclusivity.
Warner Bros. is distributing the Barbie movie, and it owns the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service. It has released a number of movies exclusively on the streaming service, and the Barbie movie could follow suit.
When Will Barbie Be Available On HBO Max?
Warner Bros. has not yet officially announced when Barbie will release on streaming, but it will go to the rebranded Max streaming service. The studio has started to develop a more consistent pattern for how long their movies play in theaters exclusively. Other 2023 Warner Bros. movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Evil Dead Rise were released on streaming about two months after their theatrical debuts. Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released on Max 67 days after it opened in theaters, and Evil Dead Rise moved to streaming in 63 days. A similar timetable for Barbie's streaming release date would mean debuting in September 2023.
It is important to note that Warner Bros. could hold off on when the Barbie movie releases on streaming if it becomes a massive box office hit. Shazam 2 flopped at the box office, while Evil Dead Rise had a strong performance for its budget but was still not a mega box office success compared to the year's biggest hits. It is expected that Barbie's box office could propel it to become of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. If audiences are still paying to see the movie in theaters months later, Warner Bros. could opt to delay when Barbie releases on Max until October 2023.
Is Barbie streaming on Netflix?
There are currently no official plans to release the Barbie movie on Netflix after its July 21 release date, though this could change in the future.
There are several Barbie movies already available to watch on Netflix including Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie Dolphin Magic, and Barbie Mermaid Power. While the 2023 Barbie movie is a bigger deal than these previous releases, this established partnership could continue in the future.
Will Barbie Be On Disney+?
Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Barbie’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, quite a few similar options are at your disposal, including ‘Enchanted‘ and ‘Disenchanted.’
Is Barbie on Amazon Prime?
The Barbie movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.
This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent out the movie digitally on Amazon. However, neither Warner Bros. nor Amazon has discussed whether or not this will be the case.
Is Barbie Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new comedy movie Barbie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
When Will Barbie Be on DVD and Blu-ray?
Hold onto your Barbie dolls! While there's been talk about the iconic movie gracing our DVD and Blu-ray collections in Fall 2023, no official announcement has been made just yet. But hey, no need to worry! Keep those peepers peeled for future updates, and soon enough, Barbie might just twirl her way into your home entertainment collection! Stay tuned for the latest and greatest news!
How to Watch Barbie Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch Barbie online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Barbie Cast
Barbie was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars the following actors:
● Margot Robbie as Barbie
● Ryan Gosling as Ken
● America Ferrera as Gloria
● Michael Cera as Allan
● Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken
● Kate McKinnon as Barbie
● John Cena as Ken
● Issa Rae as Barbie
● Will Ferrell as Mattel CEO
What Is Barbie About?
Barbie is a film adaptation of Mattel's famed line of fashion dolls. Here's the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.:
Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.