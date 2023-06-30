Where To Watch Indiana Jones 5 (2023) Free Online Streaming Here's How

Adventure Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Harrison Ford's adventure movies at home. Is Indiana Jones 2023 available to stream? Is watching Indiana Jones 5 on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Peacock, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Indy is back, and Harrison Ford brings out the hat and the whip one more time and sets out on an adventure to gift us all the thrills and nostalgia. Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in film history, and certainly, one of the most popular franchises to come out of the Steven Spielberg and George Lucas era.
If you've been searching far and wide for the final Indiana Jones film, look no further. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters this weekend, marking the last time Harrison Ford appears as the legendary archeologist. He's found the Holy Grail, drank magical, mind-controlling blood, and even proved that aliens actually did build the pyramids. Now, he's fighting his greatest foe yet: time.
Co-starring Phoebe Waller Bridge as his new partner-in-crime—and Mads Mikkelson as a villainous Nazi doctor—the new adventure will once again take Indy around the world to discover a rare artifact: the dial of Archimedes. The famous Grecian mathematician supposedly invented a device that can travel through time, and the Nazis want their hands on it, so they can reverse the events of World War II. "I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one," Ford told Esquire. "And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before—they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be." The story is a fitting end for Indy, and even employs some of the best de-aging technology we've seen yet.
The legacy of the Indiana Jones franchise is truly one to behold and one that was likely impossible to predict even for the franchise's creators, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. The first adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, became an instant sensation for its action, characters, and emphasis on history and mythology. The adventures continued in the flawed but entertaining Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the refreshing return to form of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. There's also the fourth film of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, though the film's trade-in of supernatural elements for science fiction did not go over well with fans.
Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in cinema history. He’s smart, sarcastic, handsome, strong, and adventurous, and his movies aren’t too shabby, either. While opinions are pretty aligned on which is the worst Indiana Jones movie, the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the third, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, are largely considered the highlights so far. These have the richest storylines and are the most intriguing to watch of the four films.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny can rekindle some of the original love for the franchise. Anticipation is at a fever pitch, So Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch Indiana Jones 5 online for free.
When is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny released?
The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise is slated to be released exclusively in movie theaters on June 30, 2023. When Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was first announced, its initial release date was 2019 before being pushed back to 2020, 2021, and finally 2022. The film had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival where it screened out of competition.
Is Indiana Jones 5 streaming?
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn’t streaming yet, but after the film’s theatrical run, it will head to Disney Plus. Theatrical runs typically last for 40 days, so we should hear word on an online release sometime in August 2023.
Besides Disney Plus, it is also likely that Indiana Jones 5 will pop up on VOD services such as Amazon Prime and Apple TV to rent or buy. Please keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the latest news.
Where to watch Indiana Jones 5 Online?
There's been no official announcement regarding Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's streaming release. However, given it's a Universal film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will eventually be released on Peacock rather than Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney+
As for a potential release date, we know the Universal Pictures deal requires movies to be released on streaming no later than four months after their theatrical debuts. Universal's past two movies to hit Peacock — Knock at the Cabin and M3GAN — were added to the service 49 days after their debuts. This, theoretically, puts Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny streaming release date as early as June 24 and as late as August 5.
How to Watch Indiana Jones 5
Fans will be able to watch Indiana Jones 5 in UK cinemas on June 28 and US cinemas on Friday, June 30, 2023.
The Harrison Ford movie will have an exclusive theatrical run once it hits the big screen globally. So, if you fancy catching the flick as soon as possible, then you need to head to your local Cineplex and start booking those tickets, friends!
Will Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny release on Disney+?
The eagerly awaited film is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on June 30th, 2023. While fans are excited to witness the latest chapter in Indiana Jones' epic saga, no official release date on Disney+ has been announced yet. As Disney Studios handles the distribution, it is expected that "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" will become available on Disney+ after its theatrical run and subsequent digital release.
When will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny be on Disney+?
As mentioned above, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny does not have a confirmed Disney+ release date, but we can look to recent Disney releases to speculate on its potential streaming debut.
Typically Disney releases get at least a 45-day exclusive cinema run, which means the earliest that Indiana Jones 5 can
arrive on Disney+ is Monday, August 14 (using its US release of June 30 as the starting point).
Disney usually debuts movies on a Wednesday, so it could arrive on Wednesday, August 16, but recently, we've had to wait longer than expected for new Disney movies to be released on Disney+. It took more than two months for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to land on Disney+ following its cinema release, while we're still waiting for a confirmed release for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
It's possible that Disney will make Indiana Jones 5 available for digital purchase before its streaming debut. That might mean you can buy or rent it from mid-August, but not watch it on Disney+ until mid-September at the earliest. For now, this is all speculation as its streaming debut might also be affected by how well the new movie does at the box office. (The record-breaking Avatar: The Way of Water took more than four months to land on Disney+.)
However, while you wait – or to prep for the new movie – you can watch all four other Indiana Jones movies on Disney+ if you're a subscriber. If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up to the streaming service for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for the entire year, effectively getting you two months' subscription for free.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cast and Characters
Indy is joined by a string of new characters in this adventure, along with some returning favorites, all played by exciting names. So here's a list of who's who in the fifth Indiana Jones film.
● Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
● Phoebe Waller-Bridge As Helena Shaw
● Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller
● Boyd Holbrook as Klaber
● Antonio Banderas as Renaldo
● Toby Jones as Basil Shaw
● John Rhys-Davies as Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir
● Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason
● Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber
What Is the Story of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?
Rumors have been swirling around about the plot of the fifth Indiana Jones film for years. Yet, Disney and Lucasfilm have still not provided an official synopsis for the film. From the trailers, we know that the film will involve time travel and will implement de-aging technology, so Ford can play a younger Indy in 1944 as well as one closer to his actual age, in 1969. The space race between the US and the Soviet Union will also play a major role in the plot, as Dr. Jones is alarmed by the fact that the US government is being aided by former Nazis.